WuXi AppTec Receives Double "A" Rating from CDP for Climate Change and Water Security Leadership

SHANGHAI, Jan. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- WuXi AppTec, a leading global pharmaceutical CRDMO (Contract Research, Development, and Manufacturing Organization), today announced that it has been recognized on the "A List" for leadership in corporate transparency and performance across both Climate Change and Water Security by CDP (Carbon Disclosure Project). This recognition, which represents CDP's highest rating in each category, underscores WuXi AppTec's achievements in climate change and water resource management and its ongoing commitment to sustainable development.

CDP is a global non-profit that runs the world's only independent environmental disclosure system for companies, capital markets, cities, states and regions to manage their environmental impacts. Its annual assessment process, aligned with major environmental frameworks and disclosure standards, is renowned as a global benchmark for evaluating companies' environment-related activities. In the latest assessment, WuXi AppTec was named to CDP's "A List" for Climate Change for the first time and included on CDP's "A List" for Water Security for the second consecutive year.

"Earning CDP's 'A' rating for both Climate Change and Water Security reflects WuXi AppTec's unwavering commitment to sustainable pharmaceutical innovation," said Dr. Steve Yang, Co-CEO of WuXi AppTec and Chairman of WuXi AppTec's Sustainability Committee. "As a trusted partner to the global pharmaceutical and life sciences industry, we are dedicated to advancing life-saving therapies while integrating environmental stewardship throughout our operations."

Climate change and water resource management strategies are core components of WuXi AppTec's commitment to environmental protection. The Company actively addresses environmental risks and opportunities, continuously strengthens its environmental management systems, and effectively safeguards its operational sites and the surrounding natural environment. WuXi AppTec has set targets across multiple key environmental management areas and monitors progress to enable quantitative analysis and regular, precise reviews.

As an enabler of innovation, a trusted partner, and a contributor to the global pharmaceutical and life sciences industry, WuXi AppTec integrates sustainability throughout its operations in alignment with the values of its customers and partners. The Company's leadership in sustainability has been recognized by several prestigious organizations, notably receiving the MSCI ESG Leadership Rating for five consecutive years and achieving its first AAA rating in the most recent assessment. It has also been included in the Dow Jones Sustainability Index (DJSI) for four consecutive years and the FTSE4Good Index Series for three consecutive years. Additionally, the Company has received a Gold Medal in sustainability from EcoVadis for the second consecutive year.

Furthering its sustainability commitments, WuXi AppTec has received validation from the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi) for its near-term emissions reduction targets. The Company is also a participant in the United Nations Global Compact (UNGC), supporting its ten principles, and serves as a supplier partner to the Pharmaceutical Supply Chain Initiative (PSCI).

About WuXi AppTec

WuXi AppTec is a trusted partner and contributor to the pharmaceutical and life sciences industries, providing R&D and manufacturing services that help advance healthcare innovation. With operations across Asia, Europe, and North America, we offer integrated, end-to-end services through our unique CRDMO (Contract Research, Development, and Manufacturing Organization) platform. We are privileged to work alongside nearly 6,000 partners across 30+ countries, supporting their efforts to bring breakthrough treatments to patients. Guided by our vision that every drug can be made and every disease can be treated, we are committed to advancing breakthroughs for patients—one collaboration at a time. Learn more at www.wuxiapptec.com.

