WuXi AppTec, headquartered in Shanghai, is now operating globally with 26 sites and branch offices in China, the United States, Germany, UK, Japan, Korea and Israel. The Company's integrated R&D, manufacturing and testing platform for small molecules, cell and gene therapies, and medical devices is supporting over 3,000 customers and partners around the world.

"I'm deeply grateful for the great confidence and support we have received from the investment community," said Dr. Ge Li, Chairman and CEO of WuXi AppTec. "It allows us to further focus on our mission and accelerate growth of our enabling platform. Our commitment has always remained the same -- we want to empower and enable anyone and any company to advance medicines for patients faster. This commitment will underpin everything we do as we build a strong, valuable and socially responsible public company."

About WuXi AppTec

WuXi AppTec is a leading global pharmaceutical and medical device open-access capability and technology platform company with global operations. As an innovation-driven and customer-focused company, WuXi AppTec provides a broad and integrated portfolio of services to help our worldwide customers and partners shorten the discovery and development time and lower the cost of drug and medical device R&D through cost-effective and efficient solutions. With its industry-leading capabilities such as small molecule R&D and manufacturing, cell therapy and gene therapy R&D and manufacturing, and medical device testing, WuXi platform is enabling nearly 3,000 innovative collaborators from more than 30 countries to bring innovative healthcare products to patients, and to fulfill WuXi's dream that "every drug can be made and every disease can be treated." Please visit http://www.wuxiapptec.com.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/wuxi-apptec-announces-listing-of-initial-public-offering-of-common-stock-on-shanghai-stock-exchange-300644173.html

SOURCE WuXi AppTec

Related Links

http://www.wuxiapptec.com

