WuXi AppTec Appoints Edward Hu as Co-CEO

As the company's Co-CEO, Mr. Hu will share business management responsibilities with Dr. Li, including the small molecule drug discovery, development, manufacturing services, drug and medical device testing services, etc. Mr. Hu will continue to act as the CFO in charge of corporate finance, investment, and mergers and acquisitions, until a new CFO comes on board.

Since joining WuXi in 2007, Mr. Hu has served as the company's Chief Operating Officer, and later Chief Financial Officer and Chief Investment Officer. Over the past decade, he has scored significant achievements in operational excellence, financial management, and WuXi's global business expansion. Mr. Hu was elected to the Board of Directors in March 2016.

"Ed's extraordinary business leadership has been, and will continue to be critical to the growth of WuXi AppTec," stated Dr. Ge Li, Chairman and CEO of WuXi AppTec. "I look forward to working closely with Ed as we enter an exciting new era of growth, and please join me in wishing him even greater success in his new role."

"I'm very grateful for the trust placed in me by the board and Dr. Li," said Mr. Hu. "It's our vision to enable anyone and any company to realize their R&D dream, so that patients can benefit from earlier access to better medicines. Together, we will strive to fulfill WuXi's dream that every drug can be made and every disease can be treated."

Prior to WuXi, Mr. Hu served as Senior Vice President and Chief Operating Officer at Tanox.

His earlier career spanned managerial and financial positions at Biogen and Merck respectively. Mr. Hu has an MBA and Master's degree in Chemistry from Carnegie Mellon University.

About WuXi AppTec

WuXi AppTec is a leading pharmaceutical and medical device open-access capability and technology platform company with global operations. As an innovation-driven and customer-focused company, WuXi AppTec provides a broad and integrated portfolio of services to help our customers and partners worldwide shorten the discovery and development time and lower the cost of drug and medical device R&D through cost-effective and efficient solutions. With its industry-leading capabilities such as small molecule R&D and manufacturing, cell therapy and gene therapy R&D and manufacturing, and medical device testing, the WuXi platform is enabling nearly 3,000 innovative collaborators from more than 30 countries to bring innovative healthcare products to patients, and to fulfill WuXi's dream that "every drug can be made and every disease can be treated." Please visit: http://www.wuxiapptec.com

