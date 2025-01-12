WuXi AppTec Joins the Pharmaceutical Supply Chain Initiative (PSCI)

SHANGHAI, Jan. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- WuXi AppTec, a global company that provides a broad portfolio of R&D and manufacturing services to enable companies in the pharmaceutical and life sciences industries, announced that it has joined the Pharmaceutical Supply Chain Initiative (PSCI) as a Supplier Partner, underscoring the company's enduring commitment to responsible business practices and supply chain resilience.

The PSCI is a leading global non-profit membership association for pharmaceutical and healthcare companies that drives responsible value chains through its three modes of impact: Audit, Capability, and Projects. Becoming a PSCI Supplier Partner means aligning with PSCI's vision of achieving excellence in safety, environmental, and social outcomes across the global pharmaceutical and healthcare value chain.

"We are pleased to join the PSCI as a Supplier Partner and reaffirm our commitment to fostering responsible business practices across the global supply chain," said Edward Hu, Vice Chairman of WuXi AppTec and Chairman of WuXi AppTec's ESG Committee. "By adhering to PSCI standards and enhancing our value chain management, we remain dedicated to supporting our customers in delivering innovative new therapies to patients, working together towards a healthier and more sustainable future."

As an enabler of innovation, a trusted partner, and a contributor to the global pharmaceutical and life sciences industry, WuXi AppTec integrates ESG priorities in all aspects of its global business operations. In 2024, WuXi AppTec ranked #1 in the Global Life Sciences Tools & Services Industry in S&P Global's Corporate Sustainability Assessment, and received a gold medal in the EcoVadis business sustainability rating. In the same year, WuXi AppTec was included in the 2024 Dow Jones Sustainability Indices (DJSI) and maintained its AA MSCI ESG rating for the fourth consecutive year. In both 2023 and 2024, WuXi AppTec was listed in the S&P Global Sustainability Yearbook and in the FTSE4Good Index Series, and was named as an Industry and Regional "Top-Rated" company by Sustainalytics. In addition, WuXi AppTec joined the United Nations Global Compact (UNGC) in 2024 to support the initiative's ten sustainability principles and in 2023, WuXi AppTec joined the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi) to reduce carbon emissions.

About WuXi AppTec

As a global company with operations across Asia, Europe, and North America, WuXi AppTec provides a broad portfolio of R&D and manufacturing services that enable the global pharmaceutical and life sciences industry to advance discoveries and deliver groundbreaking treatments to patients. Through its unique business models, WuXi AppTec's integrated, end-to-end services include chemistry drug CRDMO (Contract Research, Development, and Manufacturing Organization), biology discovery, preclinical testing and clinical research services, advanced therapies CTDMO (Contract Testing, Development and Manufacturing Organization), helping customers improve the productivity of advancing healthcare products through cost-effective and efficient solutions. WuXi AppTec received an AA ESG rating from MSCI for the fourth consecutive year in 2024, and its open-access platform is enabling more than 6,000 customers from over 30 countries to improve the health of those in need – and to realize the vision that "every drug can be made and every disease can be treated."

SOURCE WuXi AppTec