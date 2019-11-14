WuXi AppTec Receives 2019 Global Integrated Drug Development Competitive Strategy Innovation & Leadership Award from Frost & Sullivan

SHANGHAI, Nov. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- WuXi AppTec, a leading global provider of R&D and manufacturing services enabling companies in the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and medical device industries, today announced that it received the 2019 Global Integrated Drug Development Competitive Strategy Innovation & Leadership Award from Frost & Sullivan, a global business research and consulting firm. WuXi AppTec was awarded this honor for the third consecutive year.

The Frost & Sullivan Best Practices Award series honors companies that have pushed the boundaries of excellence in the areas of leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and business development. Frost & Sullivan recognized WuXi AppTec as a reliable and reputable participant in the global healthcare industry, providing cutting-edge drug discovery and development solutions alongside data management and analytics services. With a full range of services, WuXi AppTec is able to provide tailor-made drug development solutions to meet clients' varying needs.

"WuXi AppTec is one of the industry's leading providers that achieves consistent year-on-year growth by aligning its integrated R&D services with changing market dynamics," said Aarti Chitale, senior research analyst from Frost & Sullivan. "The company's broad industry coverage and strength across early-stage drug discovery have enabled it to maintain and expand its client base across several countries. WuXi AppTec offers cost-effective strategic solutions, allowing the service provider to adhere to industry best practices and deliver timely results in drug discovery and development."

"Thanks Frost & Sullivan for recognizing WuXi's global platform," said Dr. Ge Li, chairman and CEO of WuXi AppTec. "By providing open-access capabilities and technology, we are committed to enabling our customers worldwide to advance discoveries and bring better medicines to patients far faster."

About WuXi AppTec

WuXi AppTec provides a broad portfolio of R&D and manufacturing services that enable companies in the pharmaceutical, biotech and medical device industries worldwide to advance discoveries and deliver groundbreaking treatments to patients. As an innovation-driven and customer-focused company, WuXi AppTec helps our partners improve the productivity of advancing healthcare products through cost-effective and efficient solutions. With industry-leading capabilities such as R&D and manufacturing for small molecule drugs, cell and gene therapies, and testing for medical devices, WuXi AppTec's open-access platform is enabling more than 3,700 collaborators from over 30 countries to improve the health of those in need – and to realize our vision that "every drug can be made and every disease can be treated."

