WuXi AppTec Receives Gold Medal in 2024 EcoVadis Sustainability Rating

SHANGHAI, Nov. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- WuXi AppTec, a global company that provides a broad portfolio of R&D and manufacturing services to enable companies in the pharmaceutical and life science industries, announced that it has been awarded a gold medal in the 2024 EcoVadis business sustainability rating, ranking in the top 2% of all participating companies. This achievement reflects WuXi AppTec's commitment to sustainability and its ongoing efforts to integrate environmental and social responsibilities into the company's business strategies and operations.

EcoVadis is a leading ratings organization in supply chain sustainability, serving as a crucial benchmark for companies of all sizes worldwide to enhance their long-term sustainability performance in business and value chains. WuXi AppTec's EcoVadis score of 80 out of 100 points reflects steady improvements in the four key ESG categories: environment, labor & human rights, ethics, and sustainable procurement.

"Receiving the EcoVadis Gold Medal is a reflection of the strong progress we have made implementing sustainable development and strong ESG practices throughout our entire value chain," said Edward Hu, Vice Chairman of WuXi AppTec and Chairman of WuXi AppTec's ESG Committee. "We remain dedicated to advancing sustainability efforts in every aspect of our operations. We are proud to support our customers in delivering innovative new therapies to patients and make a lasting, positive impact on the healthcare industry as a whole."

As an enabler of innovation, a trusted partner, and a contributor to the global pharmaceutical and life sciences industry, WuXi AppTec integrates ESG priorities in all aspects of its global business operations. In 2024, WuXi AppTec ranked #1 in the Global Life Sciences Tools & Services Industry in S&P Global's Corporate Sustainability Assessment and received an AA ESG rating from MSCI for the fourth consecutive year. The company was also named to the S&P Global Sustainability Yearbook and the FTSE4Good Index Series in both 2023 and 2024, and was recognized as an Industry and Regional "Top-Rated" company by Sustainalytics. WuXi AppTec's outstanding ESG performance has been widely acknowledged by major global ESG rating agencies, including CDP and ISS.

In addition, WuXi AppTec participates in global efforts to advance sustainability. For example, WuXi AppTec joined the United Nations Global Compact (UNGC) in 2024 to support its ten sustainability principles. In 2023, WuXi AppTec joined the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi) to reduce carbon emissions.

About WuXi AppTec

As a global company with operations across Asia, Europe, and North America, WuXi AppTec provides a broad portfolio of R&D and manufacturing services that enable the global pharmaceutical and life sciences industry to advance discoveries and deliver groundbreaking treatments to patients. Through its unique business models, WuXi AppTec's integrated, end-to-end services include chemistry drug CRDMO (Contract Research, Development, and Manufacturing Organization), biology discovery, preclinical testing and clinical research services, advanced therapies CTDMO (Contract Testing, Development and Manufacturing Organization), helping customers improve the productivity of advancing healthcare products through cost-effective and efficient solutions. WuXi AppTec received an AA ESG rating from MSCI for the fourth consecutive year in 2024, and its open-access platform is enabling more than 6,000 customers from over 30 countries to improve the health of those in need – and to realize the vision that "every drug can be made and every disease can be treated."

SOURCE WuXi AppTec