WuXi AppTec's Lab Testing Division Expands Toxicology Facility in Suzhou, China

SHANGHAI, Nov. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- WuXi AppTec, a leading global provider of R&D and manufacturing services enabling companies in the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and medical device industries, today announced its Lab Testing Division (LTD) has expanded the Suzhou safety assessment facility by increasing toxicology capacity by 80% to meet global customers' preclinical testing needs and enable them to accelerate the development timelines and bring innovative medicines to patients faster.

With the expansion, the toxicology facility will cover an area of 580,000 square feet and execute full-service preclinical and clinical stage safety assessments for biologic and small molecule drugs with the scientific expertise, technical experience and regulatory compliance required to adhere to the highest international quality standards.

"By investing in the toxicology facility, we are answering the call for increased safety assessment capacity for global customers," said Dr. Steve Yang, Executive Vice President, Chief Business Officer of WuXi AppTec. "WuXi AppTec LTD is committed to enabling our customers to advance the drug development process and bring new treatment to patients in need."

Since its establishment, the toxicology unit of WuXi AppTec LTD has completed thousands of discovery, IND- and NDA-enabling studies for customers from over 20 countries. The unit has consistently maintained full AAALAC accreditation and successfully passed inspections by the FDA, OECD, NMPA. As a comprehensive integrated testing platform, LTD provides high quality services for customers with a global footprint of Shanghai, Nanjing, Suzhou facilities in China, as well as St. Paul, Atlanta, Plainsboro and Cranbury facilities in USA.

About WuXi AppTec

WuXi AppTec provides a broad portfolio of R&D and manufacturing services that enable companies in the pharmaceutical, biotech and medical device industries worldwide to advance discoveries and deliver groundbreaking treatments to patients. As an innovation-driven and customer-focused company, WuXi AppTec helps our partners improve the productivity of advancing healthcare products through cost-effective and efficient solutions. With industry-leading capabilities such as R&D and manufacturing for small molecule drugs, cell and gene therapies, and testing for medical devices, WuXi AppTec's open-access platform is enabling more than 3,700 collaborators from over 30 countries to improve the health of those in need – and to realize our vision that "every drug can be made and every disease can be treated." Please visit: http://www.wuxiapptec.com

