WuXi Biologics Achieves Leadership Level in 2023 CDP Climate Change Assessment

SHANGHAI, March 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- WuXi Biologics ("WuXi Bio") (2269.HK), a leading global Contract Research, Development and Manufacturing Organization (CRDMO), announced it has been recognized for outstanding performance in the 2023 Climate Change Assessment conducted by the global environmental non-profit CDP, achieving the Leadership level with a score of "A-".

CDP runs the global disclosure system for investors, companies, cities, states and regions to manage their environmental impact. In 2023, more than 23,000 companies disclosed their climate, forests and water security impacts through CDP. WuXi Biologics, with its effective implementation of current best practices, received a Leadership-level "A-" score for climate change, significantly higher than the average "C" score of both its sector and the Asia region.

Dr. Chris Chen, WuXi Biologics CEO and Chairman of the ESG Committee, commented, "We are very pleased to be recognized by CDP for our proactive efforts to tackle climate change. Disclosure is an essential first step, not the destination. With an unwavering commitment to improving environmental performance, WuXi Biologics will continue to lead the way in environmental management and transparency with tangible actions, enabling our global partners and creating positive impacts for the whole community."

In 2023, WuXi Biologics saw fruitful progress in tackling climate change. From its Climate Change Policy upgrade to an Energy Saving Whitepaper release, the company has taken substantial measures to reduce its impacts on the environment. It also signed the Science Based Targets initiative's (SBTi) commitment letter, marking a new milestone in its Net-Zero journey. Going forward, the company will develop science-based carbon targets and emission-reduction roadmaps in accordance with SBTi, further advancing global sustainability.

WuXi Biologics has been recognized by a number of global rating agencies over the past year, including being named to the S&P Dow Jones Sustainability™ World Index, and receiving an MSCI AAA Rating and an EcoVadis Platinum Medal.

About CDP

CDP is a global non-profit that runs the world's environmental disclosure system for companies, cities, states and regions. Founded in 2000 and working with more than 740 financial institutions with over $136 trillion in assets, CDP pioneered using capital markets and corporate procurement to motivate companies to disclose their environmental impacts, and to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, safeguard water resources and protect forests. Over 24,000 organizations around the world disclosed data through CDP in 2023, with more than 23,000 companies – including listed companies worth two thirds global market capitalization – and over 1,100 cities, states and regions. Fully TCFD aligned, CDP holds the largest environmental database in the world, and CDP scores are widely used to drive investment and procurement decisions towards a zero carbon, sustainable and resilient economy. CDP is a founding member of the Science Based Targets initiative, We Mean Business Coalition, The Investor Agenda and the Net Zero Asset Managers initiative. Visit cdp.net or follow @CDP to find out more.

About WuXi Biologics

WuXi Biologics (stock code: 2269.HK) is a leading global Contract Research, Development and Manufacturing Organization (CRDMO) offering end-to-end solutions that enable partners to discover, develop and manufacture biologics – from concept to commercialization – for the benefit of patients worldwide.

With over 12,000 skilled employees in China, the United States, Ireland, Germany and Singapore, WuXi Biologics leverages its technologies and expertise to provide customers with efficient and cost-effective biologics discovery, development and manufacturing solutions. As of December 31, 2023, WuXi Biologics is supporting 698 integrated client projects, including 24 in commercial manufacturing.

WuXi Biologics views Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) responsibilities as an integral component of our ethos and business strategy, and we aim to become an ESG leader in the biologics CRDMO sector. Our facilities use next-generation biomanufacturing technologies and clean-energy sources. We have also established an ESG committee led by our CEO to steer the comprehensive ESG strategy and its implementation, enhancing our commitment to sustainability.

For more information about WuXi Biologics, please visit: www.wuxibiologics.com .

SOURCE WuXi Biologics