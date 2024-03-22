WuXi Biologics Named to CDP 'A List' for Water Security

SHANGHAI, March 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- WuXi Biologics ("WuXi Bio") (2269.HK), a leading global Contract Research, Development and Manufacturing Organization (CRDMO), announced it has been recognized for leadership in corporate transparency and performance on water security by the environmental non-profit CDP, securing a place on its annual 'A List'.

Based on data reported through CDP's 2023 questionnaire, WuXi Biologics achieved a score of 'A' in the Water Security category, ranking it in the top 2% of the more than 23,000 companies evaluated.

Dr. Chris Chen, WuXi Biologics CEO and Chairman of the ESG Committee, commented, "WuXi Biologics regards sustainability as the cornerstone of its business development, and we are very pleased to earn a place on the CDP's 2023 A list for Water Security. It is a strong demonstration of the significant progress we are making to advance our water stewardship and sustainable growth through comprehensive strategy and refined practices."

Sherry Madera, CEO of CDP, said: "Congratulations to all the companies on CDP's A List, and those companies that started or accelerated their journey towards environmental transparency in 2023 – we saw a 24% increase of disclosures last year and that trajectory is to be applauded. It is only by laying the groundwork of disclosure that companies can show they are serious about the vital part they play in securing a net-zero, nature-positive future."

In 2023, the company upgraded its water consumption intensity reduction target from 18% to 30% by the year 2025 since the base year 2019, having achieved the original target ahead of schedule. It aims to further improve its corporate water management – developing new approaches and utilizing new toolkits – to promote long-term water security and generate positive impacts for the greater good of society.

For its proactive sustainability efforts over the past year, WuXi Biologics has received other recognition from various global rating agencies, including: a listing on the S&P Dow Jones Sustainability™ World Index; an MSCI AAA Rating; the EcoVadis Platinum Medal.

About CDP

CDP is a global non-profit that runs the world's environmental disclosure system for companies, cities, states and regions. Founded in 2000 and working with more than 740 financial institutions with over $136 trillion in assets, CDP pioneered using capital markets and corporate procurement to motivate companies to disclose their environmental impacts, and to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, safeguard water resources and protect forests. Over 24,000 organizations around the world disclosed data through CDP in 2023, with more than 23,000 companies – including listed companies worth two thirds global market capitalization – and over 1,100 cities, states and regions. Fully TCFD aligned, CDP holds the largest environmental database in the world, and CDP scores are widely used to drive investment and procurement decisions towards a zero carbon, sustainable and resilient economy. CDP is a founding member of the Science Based Targets initiative, We Mean Business Coalition, The Investor Agenda and the Net Zero Asset Managers initiative. Visit cdp.net or follow @CDP to find out more.

About WuXi Biologics

WuXi Biologics (stock code: 2269.HK) is a leading global Contract Research, Development and Manufacturing Organization (CRDMO) offering end-to-end solutions that enable partners to discover, develop and manufacture biologics – from concept to commercialization – for the benefit of patients worldwide.

With over 12,000 skilled employees in China, the United States, Ireland, Germany and Singapore, WuXi Biologics leverages its technologies and expertise to provide customers with efficient and cost-effective biologics discovery, development and manufacturing solutions. As of December 31, 2023, WuXi Biologics is supporting 698 integrated client projects, including 24 in commercial manufacturing.

WuXi Biologics views Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) responsibilities as an integral component of our ethos and business strategy, and we aim to become an ESG leader in the biologics CRDMO sector. Our facilities use next-generation biomanufacturing technologies and clean-energy sources. We have also established an ESG committee led by our CEO to steer the comprehensive ESG strategy and its implementation, enhancing our commitment to sustainability.

For more information about WuXi Biologics, please visit: www.wuxibiologics.com .

SOURCE WuXi Biologics