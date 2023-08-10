WuXi Biologics and Boostimmune Sign MOU for Exclusive Research and Discovery Services

SHANGHAI, Aug. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- WuXi Biologics ("WuXi Bio") (2269.HK), a leading global Contract Research, Development and Manufacturing Organization (CRDMO), and Boostimmune, a biotech company dedicated to developing next-generation anti-cancer therapies modulating the tumor immune microenvironment and ADCs to novel targets, announced a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) had been signed for research and discovery services for Boostimmune's pipeline.

Under the collaboration, Boostimmune will have access to WuXi Biologics' integrated discovery services and extensive expertise in antibody discovery, lead optimization, in vitro screening and characterization, as well as in vivo tests. WuXi Biologics will be the exclusive service partner to support Boostimmune in generating different modality candidates, including monoclonal antibodies, bispecific antibodies and recombinant proteins.

Dr. Gwanghee Lee, Co-founder and CEO of Boostimmune, commented, "Collaborating with WuXi Biologics - and accessing their comprehensive antibody generation technology platform - offers an opportunity to discover novel biological candidates and explore the science of complex proteins. We look forward to working with WuXi Biologics to build a compelling pipeline with the potential to meaningfully improve the lives of patients."

Dr. Chris Chen, CEO of WuXi Biologics, commented, "We are very pleased to partner with Boostimmune to advance their innovative pipeline. The biotech industry in South Korea is flourishing, and there is increasing demand for end-to-end discovery and development services. WuXi Biologics is proud to support our global and Asia partners in bringing innovative biologics solutions to market for patients around the world."

About Boostimmune

Boostimmune is a biotech company developing innovative, first-in-class antibody-based therapies to address unmet needs in oncology. Its pipeline projects consist of naked monoclonal antibodies to modulate the tumor immune microenvironment, ADCs to novel targets with potential patient selection biomarkers and an ISAC (Immune Stimulator Antibody Conjugate) directly targeting immunosuppressive myeloid cells. Boostimmune was co-founded in 2021 by a world-class pioneering immunologist, Professor Tadatsugu Taniguchi at the University of Tokyo, who originally identified Interferon beta, Interleukin-2, and Interferon regulatory factors (IRFs).

About WuXi Biologics

WuXi Biologics (stock code: 2269.HK) is a leading global Contract Research, Development and Manufacturing Organization (CRDMO) offering end-to-end solutions that enable partners to discover, develop and manufacture biologics - from concept to commercialization - for the benefit of patients worldwide.

With over 12,000 skilled employees in China, the United States, Ireland, Germany and Singapore, WuXi Biologics leverages its technologies and expertise to provide customers with efficient and cost-effective biologics discovery, development and manufacturing solutions. As of May 31, 2023, WuXi Biologics is supporting 613 integrated client projects, including 21 in commercial manufacturing.

WuXi Biologics views Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) responsibilities as an integral component of our ethos and business strategy, and we aim to become an ESG leader in the biologics CRDMO sector. Our facilities use next-generation biomanufacturing technologies and clean-energy sources. We have also established an ESG committee led by our CEO to steer a comprehensive ESG strategy and its implementation, enhancing our commitment to sustainability. For more information about WuXi Biologics, please visit: www.wuxibiologics.com.

