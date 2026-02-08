WuXi Biologics Awarded EcoVadis Platinum Medal for Third Consecutive Year, Ranking Among Top 1% Globally

SHANGHAI, Feb. 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- WuXi Biologics (2269.HK), announced it has been awarded a Platinum Medal by the EcoVadis Sustainability Rating, marking the third year the company has received the rating's highest level of recognition.

EcoVadis is among the world's most trusted and comprehensive sustainability assessment platforms, evaluating companies' ESG performance through 21 criteria across four key areas — Environment, Labor & Human Rights, Ethics, and Sustainable Procurement.

WuXi Biologics was ranked in the top 1% of more than 150,000 companies evaluated worldwide. Being awarded the Platinum Medal reflects company's robust policies, rigorous implementation mechanisms, and proven performance outcomes across all ESG dimensions, validated by external stakeholders and third-party professionals.

How WuXi Biologics Earns the Highest EcoVadis Rating?

WuXi Biologics continues to strengthen its sustainability performance across the EcoVadis assessment areas. Examples of recent initiatives include:

SBTi-Approved Targets: The company's near-term and net-zero GHG emissions reduction targets have been approved by the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi), making WuXi Biologics one of the first in the industry to receive approval for both near-term and net-zero targets.

Green CRDMO White Paper: The White Paper — launched to accelerate sustainability in the biologics industry — details WuXi Biologics' green innovation technologies across research, development and manufacturing, and showcases the significant carbon reduction achieved through green operations. It also compiles 242 energy-saving cases across five key energy-saving scenarios, 12 typical energy systems, and 25 technology categories.

ISO 20400 Certification: The company has achieved ISO 20400 Sustainable Procurement certification, an internationally recognized standard that integrates sustainability principles and procurement practices, while promoting transparency and responsibility across the supply chain.

Dr. Chris Chen, WuXi Biologics CEO and Chairman of the ESG Committee, commented, "We are very pleased to be recognized once again by EcoVadis with the Platinum Medal, which highlights our success in advancing our sustainability capabilities. As a global leader in Green CRDMO, we are committed to continuously delivering ESG excellence, enabling partners worldwide to fulfill ESG goals, and jointly working with all stakeholders to promote responsible practices throughout the entire value chain."

A Long-Term Commitment to Sustainable Value Creation

Achieving the EcoVadis Platinum Medal for the third consecutive year, WuXi Biologics further reinforces global clients' confidence in its reliability, responsibility, and forward-thinking vision, with unwavering adherence to rigorous sustainability, quality, and compliance standards for long-term collaborations in the evolving global ESG landscape.

As a participant of the United Nations Global Compact (UNGC) and Pharmaceutical Supply Chain Initiative (PSCI), WuXi Biologics proactively advocates sustainability and has earned widespread recognitions for its efforts. The company was granted an MSCI AAA Rating; listed in the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices (DJSI); named to the CDP "A List" for both Climate Change and Water Security, and rated "A" in the CDP Supplier Engagement Assessment; given the highest negligible-risk rating by Sustainalytics, and recognized as a Sustainalytics industry and regional ESG top-rated company for five consecutive years; selected as a Constituent of the FTSE4Good Index Series; listed in the Hang Seng ESG 50 Index; and rated as Prime by ISS ESG Corporate Rating.

About WuXi Biologics

WuXi Biologics (stock code: 2269.HK) is a leading global Contract Research, Development and Manufacturing Organization (CRDMO) offering end-to-end solutions that enable partners to discover, develop and manufacture biologics – from concept to commercialization – for the benefit of patients worldwide.

With over 12,000 skilled employees in China, the United States, Ireland, Germany, Singapore and Qatar, WuXi Biologics leverages its technologies and expertise to provide customers with efficient and cost-effective biologics discovery, development and manufacturing solutions. As of December 31, 2025, WuXi Biologics is supporting 945 integrated client projects, including 74 in Phase III and 25 in commercial manufacturing.

WuXi Biologics views Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) responsibilities as an integral component of our ethos and business strategy, and we aim to become an ESG leader in the biologics CRDMO sector. Our facilities use next-generation biomanufacturing technologies and clean-energy sources. We have also established an ESG committee led by our CEO to steer the comprehensive ESG strategy and its implementation, enhancing our commitment to sustainability.

For more information about WuXi Biologics, please visit: www.wuxibiologics.com

