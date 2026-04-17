WuXi Biologics Recognized by Morningstar Sustainalytics as Industry and Regional ESG Leader for Sixth Year

SHANGHAI, April 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- WuXi Biologics (2269.HK), a leading global Contract Research, Development and Manufacturing Organization (CRDMO), announced that it has been named by Morningstar Sustainalytics as both an Industry ESG Leader and a Regional ESG Leader for 2026.

Marking the sixth consecutive year that WuXi Biologics has received this honor, the recognition highlights the company's unwavering commitment to advancing sustainability throughout its global business operations and value chain, and demonstrates the success of its long-term sustainability strategy and its vision as a Green CRDMO leader.

Morningstar Sustainalytics is a leading independent ESG research, ratings, and analytics provider supporting global investors in the development and implementation of responsible investment strategies. Its 2026 ESG Risk Ratings assessed around 15,000 companies worldwide across 42 industries, with ESG Leader distinctions awarded to companies demonstrating robust ESG risk management and performance relative to their peers across industries and regions. In July 2025, WuXi Biologics was also placed in Sustainalytics' highest ESG rating tier of negligible risk, achieving a top 1% global ranking score.

Dr. Chris Chen, CEO of WuXi Biologics and Chairman of its ESG Committee, commented: "We are honored to once again be recognized by Morningstar Sustainalytics. As a proactive leader in sustainability, we are committed to collaborating with all stakeholders to create positive social and environmental impacts, empowering our global clients through end-to-end Green CRDMO solutions, and advancing responsible practices across the entire value chain. In addition, we drive equal availability and affordability to innovative therapeutics worldwide by accelerating the journey from molecules to market, and enabling innovative biologics to reach patients faster, at greater scale, and with consistent quality."

Over the years, WuXi Biologics' consistent efforts to promote sustainable development have received notable recognition from leading global ESG rating agencies, including an MSCI AAA Rating; an EcoVadis Platinum Medal; a listing in the Dow Jones Best-in-Class Indices (formerly Dow Jones Sustainability Indices); CDP "A List" status for Climate Change, Water Security, and Supplier Engagement Assessment; inclusion in the FTSE4Good Index Series; a "Prime" designation from ISS ESG Rating; and inclusion in the Hang Seng Corporate Sustainability Benchmark Index.

About WuXi Biologics

WuXi Biologics (stock code: 2269.HK) is a leading global Contract Research, Development and Manufacturing Organization (CRDMO) offering end-to-end solutions that enable partners to discover, develop and manufacture biologics – from concept to commercialization – for the benefit of patients worldwide.

With over 13,000 employees in China, the United States, Ireland, Germany, and Singapore — including experts and scientists in biologics R&D and manufacturing, technology innovation, and operational excellence — WuXi Biologics leverages its technologies and expertise to deliver efficient, cost-effective, and scalable biologics solutions tailored to meet clients' needs. By embedding digital capability and infrastructure across the full biopharmaceutical value chain, the company turns data, computation, and prediction into transparent client experience, faster development, intelligent operations, and more efficient manufacturing. As of December 31, 2025, WuXi Biologics is supporting 945 integrated client projects, including 74 in Phase III and 25 in commercial manufacturing, with complex modalities representing more than half of the entire project portfolio.

WuXi Biologics regards sustainability as the cornerstone of long-term business growth. The company continuously drives technology innovations to offer advanced end-to-end Green CRDMO solutions for its global partners while demonstrating exemplary Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) practices. Committed to creating shared value, it collaborates with all stakeholders to foster positive social and environmental impacts and promote responsible practices that empower the entire value chain.

For more information about WuXi Biologics, please visit: www.wuxibiologics.com

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SOURCE WuXi Biologics