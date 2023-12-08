WuXi Biologics Awarded Highest Platinum Medal by EcoVadis Sustainability Rating

  • Ranked in top 1% of the over 100,000 companies evaluated
  • Recognized for outstanding performance across all areas: Environment, Labor & Human Rights, Ethics, and Sustainable Procurement
  • Seen as a trusted partner by global clients for its strong sustainability commitment

SHANGHAI, Dec. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- WuXi Biologics ("WuXi Bio") (2269.HK), a leading global Contract Research, Development and Manufacturing Organization (CRDMO), announced it has been awarded the EcoVadis Sustainability Rating's Platinum Medal, the highest level of recognition granted to the companies being evaluated.

EcoVadis is a leading ratings organization for the sustainability of supply chains. Businesses of all sizes rely on EcoVadis' expert intelligence and evidence-based ratings to improve the sustainability performance of their companies and their value chains. As a result of WuXi Biologics' outstanding performance across four core themes – Environment, Labor & Human Rights, Ethics, and Sustainable Procurement – it was ranked in the top 1% of the more than 100,000 companies evaluated worldwide.

Dr. Chris Chen, WuXi Biologics CEO and Chairman of the ESG Committee, commented, "We are very proud to receive the Platinum Medal from EcoVadis, which we see as a strong testament to our sustainable business strategy. The EcoVadis Sustainability Rating is an important reference for our partners worldwide – notably all the global pharmaceutical companies – in evaluating sustainability performance and the benefits of collaboration. We will continue to work with clients, suppliers, employees and other stakeholders to enhance our ESG capabilities and advance the common good of the global community."

The EcoVadis recognition follows other notable WuXi Biologics ESG achievements this year. In June, it signed the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi) commitment letter, a new milestone towards the goal of net-zero. In September, the company became a signatory to the United Nations Global Compact, demonstrating its sustainability commitment. In November, it received an AAA rating from MSCI ESG Ratings.

About WuXi Biologics

WuXi Biologics (stock code: 2269.HK) is a leading global Contract Research, Development and Manufacturing Organization (CRDMO) offering end-to-end solutions that enable partners to discover, develop and manufacture biologics – from concept to commercialization – for the benefit of patients worldwide.

With over 12,000 skilled employees in China, the United States, Ireland, Germany and Singapore, WuXi Biologics leverages its technologies and expertise to provide customers with efficient and cost-effective biologics discovery, development and manufacturing solutions. As of June 30, 2023, WuXi Biologics is supporting 621 integrated client projects, including 22 in commercial manufacturing.

WuXi Biologics views Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) responsibilities as an integral component of our ethos and business strategy, and we aim to become an ESG leader in the biologics CRDMO sector. Our facilities use next-generation biomanufacturing technologies and clean-energy sources. We have also established an ESG committee led by our CEO to steer the comprehensive ESG strategy and its implementation, enhancing our commitment to sustainability.

For more information about WuXi Biologics, please visit: www.wuxibiologics.com.

