WuXi Biologics and Sinorda Biomedicine Enter Strategic Collaboration to Accelerate Development and Manufacturing of Innovative Bispecific Antibody

SHANGHAI, Jan. 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- WuXi Biologics (2269.HK), a leading global Contract Research, Development, and Manufacturing Organization (CRDMO), and Sinorda Biomedicine today jointly announced a strategic collaboration for the development and manufacturing of SND006, a novel bispecific antibody, for the potential treatment of inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) and other autoimmune diseases.

Dr. Chris Chen (right), CEO of WuXi Biologics, and Dr. Pingsheng Hu (left), Chairman and General Manager of Sinorda Biomedicine, signed the partnership agreement

Under the agreement, Sinorda Biomedicine will leverage WuXi Biologics' extensive experience and manufacturing capabilities in biologics development and manufacturing to advance SND006's preclinical pharmacology studies and clinical supply, accelerating the Investigational New Drug (IND) application process. SND006 is an innovative bispecific antibody independently developed by Sinorda Biomedicine, for which the company holds worldwide rights. Sinorda Biomedicine has completed in vitro functional validation studies of SND006 and plans to submit IND applications to both the National Medical Products Administration (NMPA) in China and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in 2026. In the future, the two companies will further expand their collaboration around Sinorda Biomedicine's potential pipeline, including multiple integrated projects spanning from molecule discovery to clinical manufacturing.

Dr. Chris Chen, CEO of WuXi Biologics, commented, "Over the past decade, we have accumulated experience across hundreds of projects in bispecific and multispecific antibodies, which have become one of our fastest‑growing areas. We are pleased to accelerate the development and manufacturing of Sinorda Biomedicine's innovative bispecific antibody SND006 through our integrated technology platforms and comprehensive capabilities. Looking ahead, we will continue accelerating and transforming biologics discovery, development and manufacturing to empower global partners and make innovative biologics more accessible and affordable for patients worldwide."

Dr. Pingsheng Hu, Chairman and General Manager of Sinorda Biomedicine, commented, "SND006 is a potentially best-in-class innovative bispecific antibody discovered and developed by Sinorda Biomedicine, with the potential to deliver breakthroughs in the treatment of gastrointestinal and multiple autoimmune diseases. WuXi Biologics is a global leader in CRDMO services, offering truly end‑to‑end solutions underpinned by accumulated know-how, comprehensive technology platforms, and a strong track record—particularly in the development and manufacturing of bispecific antibodies. We believe this collaboration will accelerate the IND filings of our innovative biologics in China and worldwide, address unmet medical needs in autoimmune diseases, and ultimately bring safe and effective therapies to patients."

About WuXi Biologics

WuXi Biologics (stock code: 2269.HK) is a leading global Contract Research, Development and Manufacturing Organization (CRDMO) offering end-to-end solutions that enable partners to discover, develop and manufacture biologics – from concept to commercialization – for the benefit of patients worldwide.

With over 12,000 skilled employees in China, the United States, Ireland, Germany and Singapore, WuXi Biologics leverages its technologies and expertise to provide customers with efficient and cost-effective biologics discovery, development and manufacturing solutions. As of December 31, 2025, WuXi Biologics is supporting 945 integrated client projects, including 74 in Phase III and 25 in commercial manufacturing.

WuXi Biologics regards sustainability as the cornerstone of long-term business growth. The company continuously drives green technology innovations to offer advanced end-to-end Green CRDMO solutions for its global partners while consistently achieving excellence in Environment, Social and Governance (ESG). Committed to creating shared value, it collaborates with all stakeholders to foster positive social and environmental impacts and promote responsible practices that empower the entire value chain.

For more information about WuXi Biologics, please visit: www.wuxibiologics.com.

About Sinorda Biomedicine

Sinorda Biomedicine was established in 2010 and is a biomedical innovation company in the commercialization stage. The company focuses on the research and development and industrialization of innovative drugs for digestive tract diseases, tumor immunity and autoimmune diseases. It has a bioinnovative drug technology platform, a clinical medical R&D platform and an experienced international R&D team, with successful experience in innovative drug applications in China, Europe, America and other countries.

Linaprazan glureta (X842), the company's self-developed class 1.1 new drug for treatment of gastric acid-related diseases, has been successfully approved for commercialization and industrialization. The sentinel lymph node T cell project for solid tumor treatment has clinical IIT research results for various tumors. In addition, the company has a number of early-stage product pipelines, including bispecific antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune disease IBD.

The company has developed rapidly through extensive cooperation with domestic and foreign pharmaceutical companies and R&D institutions, and is committed to becoming the most valuable innovative pharmaceutical enterprise in China.

