WuXi Biologics Extends Global CRDMO Network to Qatar Through Strategic MoU Signed with Qatar Free Zones Authority

DOHA, Qatar, Dec. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- WuXi Biologics (2269.HK), a leading global Contract Research, Development and Manufacturing Organization (CRDMO), today announced that it has signed a strategic Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Qatar Free Zones Authority (QFZ) to extend WuXi Biologics' global network and capabilities to the Middle East.

The MoU signing was witnessed by H.E. Sheikh Faisal bin Thani bin Faisal Al-Thani, Minister of Commerce and Industry – State of Qatar and Chairman of Qatar Free Zones Authority (QFZ), and was signed by H.E. Sheikh Mohammed Bin Hamad Bin Faisal Al-Thani, CEO of Qatar Free Zones Authority, and Dr. Chris Chen, CEO of WuXi Biologics.

The strategic collaboration paves the way for the establishment of WuXi Biologics' first integrated CRDMO center in the Middle East. By combining WuXi Biologics' globally recognized one-stop CRDMO solutions, innovative technologies, and expertise in complex biologics (such as bispecifics & multispecifics, antibody-drug conjugates) with Qatar's strategic vision for biopharmaceutical advancement, this collaboration aims to drive innovation, accelerate the growth of Qatar's biotechnology sector, while jointly propel the development of a robust Middle Eastern biopharmaceutical ecosystem.

Dr. Chris Chen, CEO of WuXi Biologics, commented: "This partnership is a pivotal step for WuXi Biologics. It marks the beginning of our journey in the region while extending our global network and capabilities. Qatar's forward-looking vision for the biopharmaceutical sector, underpinned by QFZ's integrated ecosystem and reliable connectivity, provides a compelling platform for innovation and advanced manufacturing. We look forward to contributing to this growing ecosystem while enabling our clients to deliver high-quality, life-saving treatments to patients around the world."

H.E. Sheikh Mohammed Bin Hamad Bin Faisal Al-Thani, CEO of Qatar Free Zones Authority (QFZ), said: "This partnership strengthens Qatar's position as one of the region's most reliable locations for biopharmaceutical growth. By combining WuXi Biologics' global expertise with Qatar's advanced healthcare ecosystem, supportive regulatory landscape, and exceptional logistics connectivity, we are creating an environment for sustained biopharmaceutical innovation and high-value manufacturing. We are committed to fostering strategic partnerships that expand global capacity, accelerate breakthroughs, and position Qatar as a hub for the industries of the future."

WuXi Biologics (stock code: 2269.HK) is a leading global Contract Research, Development and Manufacturing Organization (CRDMO) offering end-to-end solutions that enable partners to discover, develop and manufacture biologics – from concept to commercialization – for the benefit of patients worldwide.

With over 12,000 skilled employees in China, the United States, Ireland, Germany and Singapore, WuXi Biologics leverages its technologies and expertise to provide customers with efficient and cost-effective biologics discovery, development and manufacturing solutions. As of June 30, 2025, WuXi Biologics is supporting 864 integrated client projects, including 24 in commercial manufacturing.

Its subsidiary WuXi XDC (stock code: 2268.HK) is a globally leading CRDMO specializing in bioconjugates, focusing on antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs) and other bioconjugate modalities. WuXi XDC offers comprehensive one-stop services from preclinical to commercial manufacturing, empowering the development of next-generation ADCs through diverse innovative conjugation technologies. Its subsidiary WuXi Vaccines, is a leading CDMO that focuses on vaccine and preventive antibody's development and manufacturing.

WuXi Biologics regards sustainability as the cornerstone of long-term business growth. The company continuously drives green technology innovations to offer advanced end-to-end Green CRDMO solutions for its global partners while consistently achieving excellence in Environment, Social and Governance (ESG). Committed to creating shared value, it collaborates with all stakeholders to foster positive social and environmental impacts and promote responsible practices that empower the entire value chain.

Qatar Free Zones Authority (QFZ) was established in 2018 and launched soft operations in 2020 to oversee and regulate world-class free zones in Qatar and secure fixed investments within the zones. QFZ offers outstanding opportunities and benefits for businesses seeking to establish operations and expand regionally and globally, providing quality infrastructure, a skilled workforce, 100% foreign ownership, access to investment funds, tax exemptions and partnership opportunities with Qatari entities. For more information on QFZ, visit https://qfz.gov.qa/ .

