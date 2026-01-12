WuXi Biologics Launches Industry-Leading Digital Twin Platform PatroLab™ Designed to Transform Bioprocessing and Manufacturing

SHANGHAI, Jan. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- WuXi Biologics (2269.HK), a leading global Contract Research, Development, and Manufacturing Organization (CRDMO), today announced the launch of PatroLabTM, a state-of-the-art digital twin platform designed to transform bioprocess development and manufacturing. By combining advanced real-time process monitoring with Raman-based Process Analytical Technology (PAT) and predictive in-silico modeling, PatroLab™ enables real-time and smarter analytics, proactive control, and accelerated decision-making. This integrated digital solution helps enhance process performance, minimize process risks, shorten development timelines, and ensure consistent, high-quality biologics manufacturing. With PatroLab™, WuXi Biologics sets a new benchmark for efficiency and reliability, enabling global clients to achieve faster time-to-market and robust commercial supply.

Dr. Chris Chen, CEO of WuXi Biologics, commented: "As a leading global digital CRDMO partner, WuXi Biologics aims to turn the complex journey of biologics R&D and manufacturing into a predictable, accelerated success by building an industry-leading digital ecosystem rooted in our biologics expertise. The launch of PatroLabTM is a pivotal milestone, marking a paradigm shift in biologics development and manufacturing. By integrating real-time analytics, machine learning, predictive modeling and automated control into a unified platform, we enable partners to accelerate innovation while achieving unprecedented quality and efficiency. This is more than a technological breakthrough – it's a testament to our steadfast commitment to expediting the delivery of clients' life-saving therapies to patients worldwide."

Advanced Raman PAT Revolutionizes Monitoring and Analytics

Central to the PatroLabTM platform is WuXi Biologics' advanced Raman PAT system, which marks a groundbreaking transition from conventional static, off-line testing to real-time, non-invasive monitoring of more than 40 key process performance and product quality attributes. This innovation enables deeper process insights and faster data-driven decisions.

By increasing data density per batch by nearly 1,000 times compared to traditional methods, PatroLabTM empowers clients to apply QbD (Quality by Design) principles more effectively, and accelerate bioprocess development and manufacturing – all while ensuring product quality and operational excellence.

Beyond real-time process oversight, the Raman PAT system provides rapid chemical characterization of complex raw materials, such as cell culture media and buffers. It can detect subtle molecular-level variations at the point of use, enabling proactive interventions to reduce the risk of batch variations, and to safeguard end-to-end product consistency across each manufacturing run.

In-silico Modeling and Simulation Improves Process Development Efficiency and Manufacturing Robustness

Building on its real-time monitoring capability, the PatroLabTM platform combines data-driven and mechanistic modeling approaches with digital twin concepts to create virtual bioprocess replicas. This enables a transition from reactive responses to predictive decision-making. Additionally, the platform supports "what-if" scenario analysis to assess process performance and refine control strategies.

By identifying potential process risks early, supporting root cause analysis during technology transfer and scale-up, and detecting potential process deficiency related to nutrient metabolic bottlenecks or cell state shifts, PatroLab™ enables continuous improvement in process performance and enhances product quality consistency. This innovation marks a pivotal step toward smarter, more robust bioprocessing strategies.

PatroLabTM Elevates GMP Manufacturing with Consistency, Reliability, and Speed

The PatroLabTM platform reduces process deviations and batch rejection rates through end-to-end monitoring and control aligned with critical quality attributes (CQAs), ensuring batch-to-batch consistency and improving the overall success rate. In line with regulatory guidance and advocacy by the FDA and EMA, the platform enables the application of real-time release testing (RTRT), complementing in-process quality control strategies and contributing to optimized manufacturing turnaround and release cycle.

By enabling dynamic, model-predictive control, and multidimensional data analysis and root cause identification, the platform minimizes scale-up risks and batch variability caused by operational deviations or process control inconsistency. Automated control strategies replace manual interventions, which drives higher efficiency, reliability, and consistency in biomanufacturing, and ultimately helps clients achieve faster, smarter, and more robust production.

All-in-One Interactive Interface Streamlines Collaboration

The PatroLabTM platform is embedded into WuXi Biologics' end-to-end digital ecosystem, offering easy access to a comprehensive knowledge management infrastructure that breaks down data silos and ensures real-time cross-team sharing and alignment for bioprocess development and manufacturing workflows. Its real-time visualization module combines dynamic trend analysis with timely out-of-trend (OOT) alert and efficient root cause identification, providing an industry-leading solution for more robust manufacturing control in the biopharma sector.

