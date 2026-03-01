WuXi Biologics Included in S&P Global Sustainability Yearbook for Fourth Consecutive Year

SHANGHAI, March 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- WuXi Biologics (2269.HK), a leading global Contract Research, Development and Manufacturing Organization (CRDMO), announced it has been included in the S&P Global Sustainability Yearbook 2026 ("Yearbook") in recognition of its strong performance in the 2025 Corporate Sustainability Assessment (CSA). The company was ranked top in its industry and achieved a Top 1% S&P Global CSA Score, marking the fourth consecutive year that WuXi Biologics has received this highest level of distinction.

The Yearbook aims to highlight individual companies — within a range of industries — that have demonstrated strong corporate sustainability performance, based on their S&P Global 2025 CSA Score. Out of the over 9,200 companies assessed in the 2025 CSA, only 848 companies, across 59 industries, were recognized as the top performers and selected for inclusion in Yearbook 2026.

Dr. Chris Chen, WuXi Biologics CEO and Chairman of the ESG Committee, commented, "Our strong performance in S&P Global's latest CSA and our inclusion in the Yearbook for the fourth consecutive year reflect WuXi Biologics' steadfast commitment to continuously enhancing our sustainability performance. We are a proven global leader in Green CRDMO, consistently delivering ESG excellence, enabling partners worldwide to fulfill their ESG commitments, and jointly working with all stakeholders to promote responsible practices throughout the entire value chain."

As a participant of the United Nations Global Compact (UNGC) and the Pharmaceutical Supply Chain Initiative (PSCI), WuXi Biologics proactively advocates sustainability and has earned widespread recognitions for its efforts. The company was granted an MSCI AAA Rating; awarded an EcoVadis Platinum Medal; listed in the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices (DJSI); named to the CDP "A List" for Climate Change,Water Security, and Supplier Engagement Assessment; given the highest negligible-risk rating by Sustainalytics, and recognized as a Sustainalytics industry and regional ESG top-rated company for five consecutive years; selected as a Constituent of the FTSE4Good Index Series; listed in the Hang Seng ESG 50 Index; and rated as Prime by ISS ESG Corporate Rating.

About WuXi Biologics

WuXi Biologics (stock code: 2269.HK) is a leading global Contract Research, Development and Manufacturing Organization (CRDMO) offering end-to-end solutions that enable partners to discover, develop and manufacture biologics – from concept to commercialization – for the benefit of patients worldwide.

With over 12,000 skilled employees in China, the United States, Ireland, Germany, Singapore and Qatar, WuXi Biologics leverages its technologies and expertise to provide customers with efficient and cost-effective biologics discovery, development and manufacturing solutions. As of December 31, 2025, WuXi Biologics is supporting 945 integrated client projects, including 74 in Phase III and 25 in commercial manufacturing.

WuXi Biologics views Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) responsibilities as an integral component of our ethos and business strategy, and we aim to become an ESG leader in the biologics CRDMO sector. Our facilities use next-generation biomanufacturing technologies and clean-energy sources. We have also established an ESG committee led by our CEO to steer the comprehensive ESG strategy and its implementation, enhancing our commitment to sustainability.

For more information about WuXi Biologics, please visit: www.wuxibiologics.com

Contacts

ESG

[email protected]

Media

[email protected]

SOURCE WuXi Biologics