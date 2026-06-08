WuXi Biologics Ireland Wins Top Honors at the 2026 Life Sciences Industry Awards

DUNDALK, Ireland, June 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- WuXi Biologics (2269.HK), a leading global Contract Research, Development and Manufacturing Organization (CRDMO), today announced that its Ireland site won the "Overall Excellence in Life Sciences" award, the highest recognition at the 2026 Life Sciences Industry Awards. The company also was named the winner of the "Life Sciences Team of the Year" and won the "Outstanding Contribution Award." The Life Sciences Industry Awards are among Ireland's foremost industry recognition programs, celebrating excellence, innovation, and leadership across the country's pharmaceutical, biotechnology, medical device, and broader life sciences sectors.

The company was shortlisted across eight award categories, reflecting the breadth of capabilities and achievements demonstrated by its Ireland site. Among the honors received, WuXi Biologics' Manufacturing Science & Technology (MSAT) Team was named Life Sciences Team of the Year and subsequently selected for the Overall Excellence in Life Sciences award, recognizing the team's exceptional contributions to advancing manufacturing science, technology transfer, operational performance, and delivery excellence.

The recognition further reinforces WuXi Biologics Ireland's position as a strategic hub within the company's global network and highlights its continued commitment to quality, innovation, operational excellence, and sustainable growth. As demand for high-quality biologics manufacturing continues to grow, the Ireland site remains focused on delivering flexible and reliable solutions that support global clients across the development and commercialization lifecycle.

These latest honors build upon a series of major milestones achieved by the Ireland site in recent years, including HPRA GMP authorization and EMA approval for commercial manufacturing of innovative biologic products. Since commencing operations, the WuXi Biologics Ireland site has established itself as one of Europe's most advanced single-use biologics manufacturing facilities, earning international recognition for its operational excellence, innovation, and sustainability performance.

Other accolades the Ireland site has received include the ISPE Facility of the Year Award and the Operational Excellence in Life Sciences Award. All together, these achievements underscore the site's growing role in supporting global biologics development and commercial manufacturing while contributing to the continued advancement of Ireland's thriving life sciences ecosystem.

WuXi Biologics' global manufacturing footprint spans China, the United States, Ireland, Germany, and Singapore, with 24 drug substance (DS) facilities and 18 drug product (DP) facilities currently in operation. This network provides integrated dual-sourcing solutions spanning DS and DP — from clinical development through commercial-scale manufacturing — at the highest levels of quality. As of 2025, WuXi Biologics had successfully passed 46 regulatory inspections worldwide, including 22 conducted by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the European Medicines Agency (EMA), achieving a 100% success rate with no critical findings and no data integrity issues.

About WuXi Biologics

WuXi Biologics (stock code: 2269.HK) is a leading global Contract Research, Development and Manufacturing Organization (CRDMO) offering end-to-end solutions that enable partners to discover, develop and manufacture biologics – from concept to commercialization – for the benefit of patients worldwide*.

With over 13,000 employees in China, the United States, Ireland, Germany, and Singapore — including experts and scientists in biologics R&D and manufacturing, technology innovation, and operational excellence — WuXi Biologics leverages its technologies and expertise to deliver efficient, cost-effective, and scalable biologics solutions tailored to meet clients' needs. By embedding digital capability and infrastructure across the full biopharmaceutical value chain, the company turns data, computation, and prediction into transparent client experience, faster development, intelligent operations, and more efficient manufacturing. As of April 30, 2026, WuXi Biologics is supporting 982 integrated client projects, including 78 in Phase III and 25 in commercial manufacturing, with complex modalities representing more than half of the entire project portfolio.

WuXi Biologics regards sustainability as the cornerstone of long-term business growth. The company continuously drives technology innovations to offer advanced end-to-end Green CRDMO solutions for its global partners while demonstrating exemplary Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) practices. Committed to creating shared value, it collaborates with all stakeholders to foster positive social and environmental impacts, and promote responsible practices that empower the entire value chain.

For more information about WuXi Biologics, please visit: www.wuxibiologics.com.

*The winner of the "2026 Biologics CDMO of the Year" (Large CDMOs) (Life Science Connect / Outsourced Pharma)

*The winner of the "2026 Best Contract Development & Manufacturing Organization Award" (ABEA)

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SOURCE WuXi Biologics