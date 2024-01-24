WuXi Biologics Launches WuXia ADCC PLUS™ for the Development and Manufacturing of Afucosylated Antibodies that Elicit Enhanced ADCC Effect

- WuXiaADCC PLUSTM is designed to meet the market need for improved antibody therapeutic efficacy by producing afucosylated antibodies with the ability to increase antibody-dependent cell-mediated cytotoxicity (ADCC), providing diverse bioprocessing solutions for global clients

- WuXiaADCC PLUSTM is derived from WuXi Biologics' highly-vetted WuXiaTM cell line platform

SHANGHAI, Jan. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- WuXi Biologics ("WuXi Bio") (2269.HK), a leading global Contract Research, Development, and Manufacturing Organization (CRDMO), today announced that it has launched WuXiaADCC PLUSTM, a superior-performing and high-yielding mammalian cell line platform for the development and manufacturing of afucosylated antibodies to elicit an enhanced ADCC response (Figure 1).

Figure 1: Demonstration that an afucosylated antibody produced from the WuXia ADCC PLUS cell line exhibits significantly enhanced ADCC activity

ADCC is recognized as a crucial mechanism underlying targeted antibody-based immunotherapy approaches. The development of novel cancer therapies entails designing and engineering antibodies with increased ability to heighten the ADCC response, which is known to improve therapeutic efficacy and patient outcomes.

Removal of fucose on the N-glycosylation site is an efficient and cost-effective way to enhance ADCC activity and increase the potency of antibody-based immunotherapies. To meet growing global demand for the production of afucosylated antibodies, the WuXiaADCC PLUSTM cell line was derived from the WuXi Biologics' highly-vetted WuXiaTM cell line. The WuXiaADCC PLUSTM cell line is compatible with the WuXiaTM platform process, which enables the stable production of the afucosylated antibodies at various scales for clinical and commercial manufacturing.

Dr. Chris Chen, CEO of WuXi Biologics, commented, "We are pleased to launch WuXiaADCC PLUSTM to provide a new bioprocessing solution for our global clients developing novel antibody therapies. WuXi Biologics' continual launch of new technology platforms comes from our drive to push boundaries and foster innovation – all with the goal of enabling our global partners to bring more high-quality and affordable biologics to patients worldwide."

About the WuXia™ Cell Line Development Platform

WuXiaTM is a proven, high-yielding (up to about 11 g/L) mammalian cell line platform developed by WuXi Biologics. Accepted by regulatory agencies worldwide, the WuXiaTM platform has generated over 800 cell lines expressing monoclonal and bispecific antibodies, fusion proteins, enzymes and other recombinant proteins for clinical and commercial manufacturing. For more information about WuXiaTM, please visit: www.wuxibiologics.com/mammalian/cell-line-development/.

About WuXi Biologics

WuXi Biologics (stock code: 2269.HK) is a leading global Contract Research, Development and Manufacturing Organization (CRDMO) offering end-to-end solutions that enable partners to discover, develop and manufacture biologics – from concept to commercialization – for the benefit of patients worldwide.

With over 12,000 skilled employees in China, the United States, Ireland, Germany and Singapore, WuXi Biologics leverages its technologies and expertise to provide customers with efficient and cost-effective biologics discovery, development and manufacturing solutions. As of December 31, 2023, WuXi Biologics is supporting 698 integrated client projects, including 24 in commercial manufacturing.

WuXi Biologics views Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) responsibilities as an integral component of our ethos and business strategy, and we aim to become an ESG leader in the biologics CRDMO sector. Our facilities use next-generation biomanufacturing technologies and clean-energy sources. We have also established an ESG committee led by our CEO to steer the comprehensive ESG strategy and its implementation, enhancing our commitment to sustainability.

For more information about WuXi Biologics, please visit: www.wuxibiologics.com.

