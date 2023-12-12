WuXi Biologics Named to 2023 Dow Jones Sustainability World Index

Identified as a global sustainability leader by S&P Global

Committed to generating long-term value for all stakeholders

SHANGHAI, Dec. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- WuXi Biologics ("WuXi Bio") (2269.HK), a leading global Contract Research, Development and Manufacturing Organization (CRDMO), announced it has been named to the 2023 S&P Dow Jones Sustainability™ World Index (DJSI World) and DJSI Emerging Markets Index, identified as a sustainability leader by S&P Global through its Corporate Sustainability Assessment (CSA).

The S&P Global CSA is an annual evaluation of companies' sustainability practices, covering more than 10,000 companies from around the world. CSA results inform inclusion in the DJSI, the pioneering index family of global sustainability benchmarks available in the market. WuXi Biologics was ranked number one in its sector in the CSA.

Dr. Chris Chen, WuXi Biologics CEO and Chairman of the ESG Committee, commented, "We are very proud to be included in the DJSI World Index as well as the DJSI Emerging Markets Index. These achievements are a reflection of and recognition for our continuous commitment to enhancing ESG capabilities and further advancing the company's sustainable growth for the common good of the global community."

WuXi Biologics regards sustainability as the cornerstone of its business development. Across the year, it has made notable ESG achievements. In June, WuXi Biologics became a signatory to the United Nations Global Compact, demonstrating its sustainability commitment. In November, it received an AAA rating from MSCI ESG Ratings. Additionally, it has been awarded the EcoVadis Sustainability Rating's Platinum Medal, the highest level of recognition granted to the companies being evaluated.

About The Dow Jones Sustainability Indices (DJSI)

DJSI are a family of best-in-class benchmarks for investors who have recognized that sustainable business practices are critical to generating long-term shareholder value and who wish to reflect their sustainability convictions in their investment portfolios. One benchmark, DJSI World, represents the top 10% of the largest 2,500 companies in the S&P Global BMI based on long-term economic, environmental and social criteria.

About WuXi Biologics

WuXi Biologics (stock code: 2269.HK) is a leading global Contract Research, Development and Manufacturing Organization (CRDMO) offering end-to-end solutions that enable partners to discover, develop and manufacture biologics – from concept to commercialization – for the benefit of patients worldwide.

With over 12,000 skilled employees in China, the United States, Ireland, Germany and Singapore, WuXi Biologics leverages its technologies and expertise to provide customers with efficient and cost-effective biologics discovery, development and manufacturing solutions. As of June 30, 2023, WuXi Biologics is supporting 621 integrated client projects, including 22 in commercial manufacturing.

WuXi Biologics views Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) responsibilities as an integral component of our ethos and business strategy, and we aim to become an ESG leader in the biologics CRDMO sector. Our facilities use next-generation biomanufacturing technologies and clean-energy sources. We have also established an ESG committee led by our CEO to steer the comprehensive ESG strategy and its implementation, enhancing our commitment to sustainability.

For more information about WuXi Biologics, please visit: www.wuxibiologics.com.

Contacts

ESG

[email protected]

Media

[email protected]

SOURCE WuXi Biologics