WuXi Biologics Receives ESG Corporate Platinum Award from The Asset for Fourth Consecutive Year

HONG KONG, Oct. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- WuXi Biologics ("WuXi Bio") (2269.HK), a leading global Contract Research, Development and Manufacturing Organization (CRDMO), today announced that it has received a Platinum Award from The Asset ESG (Environmental, Social and Governance) Corporate Awards for the fourth year in a row. The prestigious honor recognizes the company's unwavering commitment to sustainable practices as well as its effective approaches to driving innovation and efficiency through green technology.

As a widely recognized business news and research organization, The Asset evaluates companies regarding their ESG responsibilities for its annual ESG Corporate Awards, reviewing a wide range of metrics, including corporate governance, sustainability financing, supplier codes of conduct, energy consumption and GHG emissions, and waste and water management. WuXi Biologics is the only company in the healthcare industry among this year's winners.

Dr. Chris Chen, WuXi Biologics' CEO and Chairman of the ESG Committee, commented, "We are profoundly pleased to win the Platinum Award for the fourth consecutive year. While we view the award as a celebration of WuXi Biologics' sustainability achievements over the past years, we also see it as an impetus for us to persist further in our sustainability efforts, pushing the boundaries and demonstrating our leadership in the biologics CRDMO industry for a greener and healthier future."

In line with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals, WuXi Biologics has been making significant progress in pursuing sustainable development and socially responsible policy initiatives. Demonstrating its commitment, the company is a signatory to the United Nations Global Compact, as well as the global Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi) commitment letter.

The company's efforts have been recognized by major ESG rating agencies. It was granted an "AAA" rating from MSCI ESG Ratings; awarded the distinguished Platinum Medal by EcoVadis; included in the DJSI World Index and Emerging Markets Index; named to the MSCI ESG Leaders Indexes; recognized as an Industry and Regional Top-Rated Company by Sustainalytics; named to the CDP Water Security "A list" and awarded an "A-" CDP Climate Change score; named a Constituent of the FTSE4Good Index Series; and included in the Hang Seng ESG 50 Index.

About WuXi Biologics

WuXi Biologics (stock code: 2269.HK) is a leading global Contract Research, Development and Manufacturing Organization (CRDMO) offering end-to-end solutions that enable partners to discover, develop and manufacture biologics – from concept to commercialization – for the benefit of patients worldwide.

With over 12,000 skilled employees in China, the United States, Ireland, Germany and Singapore, WuXi Biologics leverages its technologies and expertise to provide customers with efficient and cost-effective biologics discovery, development and manufacturing solutions. As of June 30, 2024, WuXi Biologics is supporting 742 integrated client projects, including 16 in commercial manufacturing (excluding COVID CMO and non-COVID dormant CMO projects).

WuXi Biologics views Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) responsibilities as an integral component of our ethos and business strategy, and we aim to become an ESG leader in the biologics CRDMO sector. Our facilities use next-generation biomanufacturing technologies and clean-energy sources. We have also established an ESG committee led by our CEO to steer the comprehensive ESG strategy and its implementation, enhancing our commitment to sustainability.

For more information about WuXi Biologics, please visit: www.wuxibiologics.com

SOURCE WuXi Biologics