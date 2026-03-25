WuXi Biologics Reports Record 2025 Annual Results, Operational Excellence Driven by Digital-Native Architecture

SHANGHAI, March 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- WuXi Biologics ("WuXi Bio") (2269.HK), a leading global Contract Research, Development and Manufacturing Organization (CRDMO), has released its annual results for 2025, demonstrating record growth and a transformative leap in operational sophistication. The company reported a 16.7% increase in revenue, an IFRS gross profit growth of 30.9%, a 5 percentage-point expansion to 46.0% in gross profit margin and adjusted gross profit surged by 25.5% year-on-year. The strong profitable growth has been driven by the continued momentum across research, development and manufacturing, and enhanced operational efficiency.

Pioneering the Intelligent Lab and Factory

One key driver of this year's record growth is the company's rapid transformation into a digitally-native powerhouse. By integrating advanced computational modeling, predictive analytics, and ontology-driven software development, WuXi Biologics has redefined the industry standard for speed, quality, and precision.

These proprietary intelligent systems have streamlined the entire biologics lifecycle, resulting in:

Minimized Complexity: Eliminating manual bottlenecks through integrated, smart-automation workflows.

Eliminating manual bottlenecks through integrated, smart-automation workflows. Accelerated Timelines: Utilizing high-speed project-specific data synthesis and interpretation to shorten development cycles and bring life-saving therapies to patients faster.

Utilizing high-speed project-specific data synthesis and interpretation to shorten development cycles and bring life-saving therapies to patients faster. Enhanced Transparency: Providing clients with data-driven "line of sight" from initial molecule discovery through CMC and into commercial manufacturing.

Dr. Chris Chen, CEO of WuXi Biologics commented: "We are redefining the CRDMO role and value as a strategic partner powered by computational insights and agile execution—critical in today's dynamic biopharma innovation landscape. At the heart of this transformation is our unwavering commitment to accelerating our clients' scientific breakthroughs into clinical and commercial success through a fully integrated, end‑to‑end digital platform and predictive modeling, ultimately bringing meaningful benefits to patients worldwide."

Redefining Collaboration: The Next-Generation Client Digital Ecosystem

Complementing its operational advances, WuXi Biologics has launched a secure cloud-based client portal that redefines the collaborative experience. Moving beyond fragmented communication, the portal offers a unified, digitally-integrated workspace.

By providing access to up-to-date milestones, predictive data insights, and comprehensive program planning with fine-grained access controls, the platform ensures that critical information—including manufacturing, quality, and inventory metrics—is available in realistic time. This frictionless access to data eliminates the traditional "push" of manual updates, empowering clients to make faster, more informed decisions. By aligning all stakeholders on a single, synchronized source of truth, the portal strengthens strategic partnerships and accelerates the journey from DNA to IND to BLA without the delays of conventional reporting cycles.

As a global leading digital CRDMO, WuXi Biologics is embedding digital capability and infrastructure across the full biopharmaceutical value chain—turning data, computation, and prediction into faster development, intelligent operations, and more efficient manufacturing. With transparent client portal at the core, the company will continue to redefine the value of CRDMO partnership and help advance a more efficient, predictive, and scalable future for biopharmaceutical innovation—bringing its vision that "every biologic can be made" closer to reality for patients worldwide.

About WuXi Biologics

WuXi Biologics (stock code: 2269.HK) is a leading global Contract Research, Development and Manufacturing Organization (CRDMO) offering end-to-end solutions that enable partners to discover, develop and manufacture biologics – from concept to commercialization – for the benefit of patients worldwide.

With over 13,000 skilled employees in China, the United States, Ireland, Germany, Singapore and Qatar, WuXi Biologics leverages its technologies and expertise to provide customers with efficient and cost-effective biologics discovery, development and manufacturing solutions. As of December 31, 2025, WuXi Biologics is supporting 945 integrated client projects, including 74 in Phase III and 25 in commercial manufacturing.

WuXi Biologics views Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) responsibilities as an integral component of our ethos and business strategy, and we aim to become an ESG leader in the biologics CRDMO sector. Our facilities use next-generation biomanufacturing technologies and clean-energy sources. We have also established an ESG committee led by our CEO to steer the comprehensive ESG strategy and its implementation, enhancing our commitment to sustainability.

For more information about WuXi Biologics, please visit: www.wuxibiologics.com

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SOURCE WuXi Biologics