WuXi Biologics Successfully Completes First 16,000L Manufacturing Run in Ireland

News provided by

WuXi Biologics

31 Jan, 2024, 04:51 ET

-  First manufacturing run successful for MFG7 facility at the Ireland site
-  Largest manufacturing scale to date achieved by combining four 4,000-liter single-use bioreactors

DUNDALK, Ireland, Jan. 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- WuXi Biologics ("WuXi Bio") (2269.HK), a leading global Contract Research, Development and Manufacturing Organization (CRDMO), today announced that it has successfully completed the first manufacturing run at its drug substance facility MFG7, paving the way for large-scale commercial manufacturing projects at this Ireland site.

The manufacturing run reached 16,000-liter scale by combining four 4,000-liter single-use bioreactors. This pioneering paradigm marks not only the first successful manufacturing run for the MFG7 facility, but also the largest manufacturing scale for WuXi Biologics to date. The Cost of Goods (COGS) from this run is comparable to that of a 16,000-liter traditional stainless-steel bioreactor, reinforcing the comparable cost seen in over 100 runs at 12,000-liter scale single-use bioreactors (6x2,000-liter in MFG2 and MFG5 facilities; 3x4,000-liter in MFG5 and MFG8 facilities) compared with a traditional 12,000-liter stainless steel bioreactor.

Dr. Chris Chen, CEO of WuXi Biologics, commented, "We are excited to achieve this milestone for the Ireland facility. Once again it demonstrates that comparable COGS can be achieved by leveraging more ESG friendly single-use technologies. We look forward to supporting the development and manufacture of life-saving treatments for our global clients to benefit patients worldwide."

The Ireland site of WuXi Biologics received the Facility of the Year Award (FOYA) in the Operations category from ISPE in 2023. It took only nine months from the start of operations to receive the first GMP certificate from the Irish Health Products Regulatory Authority (HPRA). The Ireland site also attained ISO 50001 (Energy Management), ISO 14001 (Environmental Management System), and ISO 45001 (Occupational Health and Safety Management System) certifications in December 2023.

About WuXi Biologics

WuXi Biologics (stock code: 2269.HK) is a leading global Contract Research, Development and Manufacturing Organization (CRDMO) offering end-to-end solutions that enable partners to discover, develop and manufacture biologics – from concept to commercialization – for the benefit of patients worldwide.

With over 12,000 skilled employees in China, the United States, Ireland, Germany and Singapore, WuXi Biologics leverages its technologies and expertise to provide customers with efficient and cost-effective biologics discovery, development and manufacturing solutions. As of December 31, 2023, WuXi Biologics is supporting 698 integrated client projects, including 24 in commercial manufacturing.

WuXi Biologics views Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) responsibilities as an integral component of our ethos and business strategy, and we aim to become an ESG leader in the biologics CRDMO sector. Our facilities use next-generation biomanufacturing technologies and clean-energy sources. We have also established an ESG committee led by our CEO to steer the comprehensive ESG strategy and its implementation, enhancing our commitment to sustainability.

For more information about WuXi Biologics, please visit: www.wuxibiologics.com.

Contacts
Business
[email protected]

Media
[email protected]

Also from this source

WuXi Biologics Successfully Completes First 16,000L Manufacturing Run in Ireland

WuXi Biologics ("WuXi Bio") (2269.HK), a leading global Contract Research, Development and Manufacturing Organization (CRDMO), today announced that...
WuXi Biologics Launches WuXia ADCC PLUS™ for the Development and Manufacturing of Afucosylated Antibodies that Elicit Enhanced ADCC Effect

WuXi Biologics Launches WuXia ADCC PLUS™ for the Development and Manufacturing of Afucosylated Antibodies that Elicit Enhanced ADCC Effect

WuXi Biologics ("WuXi Bio") (2269.HK), a leading global Contract Research, Development, and Manufacturing Organization (CRDMO), today announced that...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Medical Pharmaceuticals

Image1

Pharmaceuticals

Image1

Health Care & Hospitals

Image1

Biotechnology

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.