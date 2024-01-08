WuXi Biologics to Increase Manufacturing Capacity in Massachusetts

The added capacity will further enhance WuXi Biologics' commercial manufacturing capabilities in the U.S.

The site is expected to employ 250 people when fully operational.

WORCESTER, Mass., Jan. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- WuXi Biologics ("WuXi Bio") (2269.HK), a leading global Contract Research, Development and Manufacturing Organization (CRDMO), announced today that it will increase the total manufacturing capacity of its facility in Worcester, Massachusetts to 36,000 liters.

In response to global clients' increasing demand for contract manufacturing services, the Worcester facility, known as MFG11, will add 12,000 liters of commercial drug substance capacity, up from a planned 24,000 liters. Construction of the 189,500-square-foot facility is underway and recently achieved weather tight status. The facility anticipates being operational in 2025 with GMP release in 2026.

WuXi Biologics currently employs over 400 people in the U.S., and the Worcester facility will create an additional 200 new jobs when fully operational.

Dr. Chris Chen, CEO of WuXi Biologics, noted, "The new commercial capacity in Worcester, Massachusetts represents a key part of our global biomanufacturing network, reflecting our commitment to continuously strengthen our capabilities in line with anticipated market and client needs. We look forward to providing more efficient and cost-effective manufacturing processes and enabling our clients to bring new biologics to patients."

Last year, WuXi Biologics launched its first Boston Research Service Center, marking its fourth site in the U.S. after its clinical manufacturing facility in New Jersey and process development and characterization laboratories in Pennsylvania. Upon the Worcester facility construction work going at full speed and operational by 2025, the company is well set to provide full-spectrum integrated services in the U.S., encompassing biologics discovery and development as well as clinical and commercial manufacturing.

About WuXi Biologics

WuXi Biologics (stock code: 2269.HK) is a leading global Contract Research, Development and Manufacturing Organization (CRDMO) offering end-to-end solutions that enable partners to discover, develop and manufacture biologics – from concept to commercialization – for the benefit of patients worldwide.

With over 12,000 skilled employees in China, the United States, Ireland, Germany and Singapore, WuXi Biologics leverages its technologies and expertise to provide customers with efficient and cost-effective biologics discovery, development and manufacturing solutions. As of June 30, 2023, WuXi Biologics is supporting 621 integrated client projects, including 22 in commercial manufacturing.

WuXi Biologics views Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) responsibilities as an integral component of our ethos and business strategy, and we aim to become an ESG leader in the biologics CRDMO sector. Our facilities use next-generation biomanufacturing technologies and clean-energy sources. We have also established an ESG committee led by our CEO to steer the comprehensive ESG strategy and its implementation, enhancing our commitment to sustainability.

For more information about WuXi Biologics, please visit: www.wuxibiologics.com.

