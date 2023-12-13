W.W. Grainger, Inc. Names Chris Klein to its Board of Directors

News provided by

W.W. Grainger, Inc.

13 Dec, 2023, 16:30 ET

Klein brings extensive leadership experience in growth strategies and understanding of customer and market dynamics

CHICAGO, Dec. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Grainger (NYSE: GWW), a leading broad line distributor of maintenance, repair and operating (MRO) products serving businesses and institutions, today announced the appointment of Chris Klein to its Board of Directors, effective December 13, 2023.

Continue Reading
Chris Klein
Chris Klein

Until retiring in December 2020, Mr. Klein, age 60, most recently served as Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer for Fortune Brands Home and Security, a manufacturer of home and security consumer products and spinoff of Fortune Brands, Inc. His broad background includes corporate strategy development, mergers and acquisitions, and capital allocation, as well as consumer branding, marketing and distribution.

Prior to joining Fortune Brands, Inc., Klein held key strategy and leadership positions at Bank One Corporation and spent eight years at McKinsey & Company as a partner in the Financial Institutions Group. He also was a Managing Director for Internet Capital Group where he helped develop early-stage technology companies across North America and Europe.

"Chris is a committed, high-caliber leader with a proven track record of successfully running complex organizations," said D.G. Macpherson, Chairman and CEO, Grainger. "We welcome Chris to the Board of Directors and look forward to seeing how his deep and diverse experience and understanding of customer and market dynamics will positively impact Grainger as well as the businesses and institutions we are privileged to serve."

Mr. Klein holds a Bachelor of Business Administration in Finance from the University of Iowa and a Master of Business Administration from Northwestern University.

With this appointment, Grainger now has 13 members on its Board of Directors.

About Grainger
W.W. Grainger, Inc., with 2022 sales of $15.2 billion, is a leading broad line distributor with operations primarily in North America, Japan and the United Kingdom. Grainger achieves its purpose, We Keep the World Working®, by serving more than 4.5 million customers worldwide with innovative technology and deep customer relationships. The Company operates two business models. In the High-Touch Solutions segment, Grainger offers more than 2 million maintenance, repair and operating (MRO) products and several services, such as technical support and inventory management. In the Endless Assortment segment, Zoro.com offers customers access to more than 11 million items, and MonotaRO.com provides more than 20 million items. For more information, visit invest.grainger.com.

SOURCE W.W. Grainger, Inc.

Also from this source

Grainger Announces Agreement to Sell E&R Industrial Sales, Inc.

Grainger (NYSE: GWW), a leading broad line distributor of maintenance, repair and operating (MRO) products serving businesses and institutions, today ...
Grainger Hires Tech Industry Leader Cecelia Myers as Vice President, Group Product Manager

Grainger Hires Tech Industry Leader Cecelia Myers as Vice President, Group Product Manager

Grainger (NYSE: GWW), the leading broad line distributor of maintenance, repair and operating (MRO) products serving businesses and institutions,...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Machine Tools, Metalworking and Metallurgy

Image1

Mining & Metals

Image1

Mining & Metals

Image1

Household, Consumer & Cosmetics

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.