WINTER PARK, Fla., Sept. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, WWE presented ten Full Sail University students with scholarships as part of its ongoing relationship with Full Sail University. This latest scholarship announcement is in celebration of the long-awaited return of NXT for one unforgettable night to its birthplace, Full Sail University, with the live broadcast production of Homecoming airing tonight, September 16, on The CW at 8pm ET/ 7pm CT. Since the beginning of the partnership, and with this latest scholarship announcement, WWE has now granted more than $500,000 in scholarship funds to Full Sail students, which are applied toward the recipients' areas of study within the university.

WWE Awards Scholarships to Full Sail University Students in Advance of NXT Homecoming

The Full Sail University student scholarship recipients include:

Siera Bryant (Live Event Production)

(Live Event Production) Sara Marin Correa (Film)

(Film) Max Fishman (Film)

(Film) Kaden Horton (Sportscasting)

(Sportscasting) Ayanna Jackson (Film)

(Film) Jeremy McBurnie (Recording Arts)

(Recording Arts) Clay Petry (Sportscasting)

(Sportscasting) Tayton Rocque (Film)

(Film) Jacob Shaefer (Live Event Production)

(Live Event Production) Aleksia Villarreal (Film)

"So very grateful to our partners at WWE for reaching this awe-inspiring milestone of over $500,000 in scholarship funds being awarded to our students since the inception of our relationship," said John P. Saboor, Executive Director, Head of Partnership at Full Sail University. "This is such a key part of this evolving story that has produced so many outcomes from day one, and we look forward to the continued opportunities for innovation and collaboration that will no doubt be on display during tonight's broadcast of Homecoming from Full Sail Live."

Since 2012 Full Sail University and WWE have maintained a collaborative partnership that continues to provide educational experiences to students, as well as employment opportunities to the university's graduates. This will once again take place during tonight's production of Homecoming, where students and graduates from across Full Sail's entertainment media and emerging technologies focused degree programs will gain real-world experience shadowing and working alongside WWE's professional production teams.

In addition to the scholarships distributed, Full Sail students also took part in a day filled with guest lectures and educational presentations featuring NXT Superstars and members of WWE's professional production team.

About Full Sail University:

Full Sail University is an award-winning educational leader for those pursuing careers in entertainment media and emerging technologies. Founded in 1979, Full Sail has received innumerable accolades throughout its 45-year history including most recently being named a 2025 "Top Game Design School" by The Princeton Review and featured in MovieMaker magazine's 30 Best Film Schools in the U.S. and Canada list for 2025. Full Sail University is a graduate and undergraduate degree-granting institution offering on-campus and online degree programs in areas related to Art & Design, Business, Film & Television, Games, Media & Communications, Music & Recording, Sports, and Technology. With over 100,000 graduates worldwide, Full Sail alumni have worked on countless award-winning projects with individual recognition including Oscar®, Emmy®, Grammy®, Addy®, and The Game Award honors.

