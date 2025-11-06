WWEX Group Announces Resolution of Legal Proceedings with Former Agent in Company's Favor

DALLAS, Nov. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- WWEX Group, a leading third-party logistics provider, today announced the resolution of recent legal proceedings involving lawsuits filed by Freight Essentials, LLC, a former GlobalTranz agent. Both the federal and state cases have been formally resolved, and all claims against WWEX Group, its affiliated companies, including GlobalTranz and Worldwide Express, and some of its former and current representatives, have been dismissed.

The federal court entered a Consent Order Granting Defendants' Motion to Dismiss with prejudice on November 3, 2025, and the state court entered a Consent Final Judgment on November 5, 2025 in which judgment was entered against Freight Essentials as to all of its claims against WWEX Group, and in favor of GlobalTranz against Freight Essentials on the GlobalTranz breach of contract counterclaim.

Per the statement provided under oath by Freight Essentials and its principal, Dylan Admire: "The factual allegations pled by Freight Essentials in its state and federal court lawsuits against GlobalTranz, Worldwide Express, TopCo, and their affiliated companies and current and former representatives stemmed from misunderstandings which, after a thorough review, did not align with the truth of the matters. While originally we believed there was a basis to assert the various claims, the information we learned through the lawsuits revealed there were mistakes about many of the key facts that formed the basis for the claims, and as a result, we have now determined that Freight Essentials never should have filed any lawsuits against GlobalTranz, Worldwide Express, TopCo, or the other defendants."

"We are pleased to put this matter behind us so we can focus on serving our customers and moving our business forward." said Tom Madine, WWEX Group Chief Executive Officer.

The federal court order is available here and the state court order is available here.

About WWEX Group

The WWEX Group family of brands, which includes Worldwide Express, GlobalTranz, Unishippers, JEAR Logistics and BLX Logistics, offers full-service logistics expertise to more than 112,000+ customers across the country while helping move more than 53 million+ shipments per year. With access to industry-leading small package, truckload, less-than-truckload and managed transportation solutions, its customers benefit from enhanced visibility and value for their supply chains.

In 2024, the company had annual systemwide revenues of approximately $4.4 billion through a network of company-owned, franchise and agent locations. A highly selective carrier portfolio, proprietary technology, unique data assets and business intelligence capabilities provide clients with unmatched options and flexibility to meet their shipping needs. To learn more about WWEX Group, visit www.wwexgroup.com.

SOURCE WWEX Group