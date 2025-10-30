WWEX Group Appoints Arjun Srinivasan as Senior Vice President of AI & Data Science

Appointment of Srinivasan extends WWEX Group's capabilities using technology to deliver market-leading performance in supporting 53M+ shipments per year for its 112K+ customers

DALLAS, Oct. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- WWEX Group, the leading third-party logistics (3PL) provider behind Worldwide Express, GlobalTranz, Unishippers, JEAR Logistics and BLX Logistics, has announced the appointment of Arjun Srinivasan as Senior Vice President of AI & Data Science. Srinivasan will lead the company's enterprise AI and data science strategy, building on WWEX Group's highly digitized shipping experience that enables the company to deliver market-leading performance in support of 53M+ shipments per year in parcel, LTL and full truckload on behalf of 112K+ customers.

Arjun Srinivasan, SVP AI & Data Science, WWEX Group

Srinivasan joins WWEX Group from Wesco International, a global supply chain and distribution leader. There he served as Director of Data Science, Enterprise AI and built the company's data science capabilities from the ground up — delivering measurable impact across operations through predictive, generative and agentic AI solutions. During his time at the company, Wesco ranked #10 on the Fortune AIQ 50 list, which highlights Fortune 500 companies "utilizing AI to personalize customer experiences, provide groundbreaking data analysis, optimize supply chains and more."

"At WWEX Group, we see AI as a catalyst for better, faster and smarter shipping experiences," said Daniel Curling, Chief Technology Officer (CTO) at WWEX Group. "Arjun's track record of using technology to create real business value and his passion for responsible, human-centered AI make him the ideal leader to advance our mission of transforming logistics through data-driven innovation."

Srinivasan brings more than 15 years of experience leading technology, data, AI and digital transformation initiatives at Fortune 200 companies including Wesco, Amazon and ExxonMobil. His leadership philosophy is rooted in empathy and execution — ensuring technology always serves the people behind it.

"Your experiences from the past shape your future," said Srinivasan. "I've always built programs that are business-led but technology-driven. My focus here will be accelerating the great foundation already in place — using data and automation to move the needle where it matters most for our customers and employees. In the end, the intelligence is in the data. AI simply helps us unlock it."

Srinivasan, who holds a master's degree in Electrical Engineering from New Mexico State University and an MBA from Cornell University, plans to enhance WWEX Group's innovation framework with a collaborative AI environment that enables rapid experimentation, iteration and deployment of enterprise-scale solutions.

"Arjun is joining WWEX Group at an incredibly exciting time to accelerate the momentum we've built in putting real, actionable AI solutions into production," said Joel Clum, Chief Operating Officer at WWEX Group. "It's rare to find individuals that have the blended skillset of data science and AI, with the experience of delivering real outcomes with AI solutions – we're looking forward to what his leadership in these areas will bring to WWEX Group."

With WWEX Group's inclusion in the 2026 FreightTech 100 and Srinivasan's arrival, the company continues to strengthen its leadership in logistics technology — combining advanced analytics, automation and human expertise to help shippers move business forward.

About WWEX Group

The WWEX Group family of brands, which includes Worldwide Express, GlobalTranz, Unishippers, JEAR Logistics and BLX Logistics, offers full-service logistics expertise to more than 112,000+ customers across the country while helping move more than 53 million+ shipments per year. With access to industry-leading small package, truckload, less-than-truckload and managed transportation solutions, its customers benefit from enhanced visibility and value for their supply chains.

In 2024, the company had an annual systemwide revenue exceeding $4.4 billion through a network of company-owned, franchise and agent locations. A highly selective carrier portfolio, proprietary technology, unique data assets and business intelligence capabilities provide clients with unmatched options and flexibility to meet their shipping needs. To learn more about WWEX Group, visit wwexgroup.com.

