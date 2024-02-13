WWPR ANNOUNCES RUNNING START AS 2024-2025 PRO BONO CLIENT

WASHINGTON, Feb. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Washington Women in Public Relations (WWPR) is proud to announce Running Start , a nonpartisan nonprofit that trains young women to run for political leadership, as its pro bono client for 2024 and 2025.

Established in 1993, WWPR's Pro Bono Committee offers marketing and communications expertise to nonprofit organizations that support women and/or children in the DC region. Through this initiative, Washington's top PR professionals provide strategic planning, media relations, branding, and more to organizations striving for positive societal impact. Running Start is the latest beneficiary of WWPR's commitment to amplifying the voices and work of women-centric organizations.

"Giving young women the confidence, capabilities, and connections to run for office is something our members believe in," said WWPR President, Chelsea Echavarria. "Our partnership with Running Start aligns perfectly with our mission to uplift and advocate for women's voices in all spheres, including the political arena."

As part of this new Pro Bono Client relationship, WWPR will assist Running Start in enhancing its visibility, crafting compelling messaging to engage potential supporters, and expanding its reach to inspire more young women to pursue political careers. Additionally, Running Start will benefit from the proceeds of WWPR's upcoming fundraising events, including the Woman of the Year luncheon and the Emerging Leaders Awards.

Susannah Wellford, CEO and Founder from Running Start, shared, "This collaboration with WWPR opens new avenues for us to inspire and equip young women with the skills and confidence needed to lead in politics. We're excited to see the impact of this partnership in fostering the next generation of female leaders."

To learn more about WWPR, including how to sign up for the Pro Bono Committee, visit wwpr.org. Support and engage with Running Start at runningstart.org.

About Running Start

Running Start is a non-partisan organization committed to inspiring young women to run for political office. Through educational programs, mentorship, and leadership training, Running Start equips future leaders with the tools they need to become influential in the political landscape. For more information, contact [Running Start Contact Information].

ABOUT WASHINGTON WOMEN IN PUBLIC RELATIONS

Washington Women in Public Relations (WWPR) is a member-based professional society cultivating and inspiring female communicators to reach their full potential in the DC market and beyond. The organization is committed to providing leadership opportunities, professional development, mentorship, and industry networking. Visit us at wwpr.org, connect with us on LinkedIn and Facebook, and follow us on Twitter @WWPR and on Instagram @WWPRDC.

