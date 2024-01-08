WWPR Inducts 2024 Board of Directors

WASHINGTON, Jan. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Washington Women in Public Relations (WWPR), a leading membership group for female communications professionals in Washington D.C., today announced its 2024 Board of Directors. All WWPR members were invited to vote online for the new Board in December 2023. The 2024 Board is as follows:

President: Chelsea Echavarria , Curley Company

, Curley Company Past President: Zorie Valchev , Novartis

, Novartis Past President: Elynsey Price, Marriott International

Vice President: Colleen Gallagher , OnWrd & UpWrd

, OnWrd & UpWrd Secretary: Lauren Tyler , Adfero

, Adfero Operations: Karen Naumann , Federal Government Contractor in the National Security Space

, Federal Government Contractor in the National Security Space Treasurer: Aisha Johnson , Corporate Communications and Public Affairs Senior Leader

, Corporate Communications and Public Affairs Senior Leader Sponsorship/Partnership Chair: Stephanie Miceli , National Geographic

, National Geographic Pro Bono Co-Chair: Alicia Aebersold , American Psychological Association

, American Psychological Association Pro Bono Co-Chair: Kelsey Flora, SK Group

Emerging Leaders Co-Chair: Ranata Reeder , Reeder Communications

, Reeder Communications Emerging Leaders Co-Chair: Charmaine Riley , American Beverage

, American Beverage Woman of the Year Co-Chair: Emma Gresser , EY

, EY Woman of the Year Co-Chair: Tina Anthony , NobleReach Foundation

, NobleReach Foundation Membership Co-Chair: Suzanne Struglinski , Media Relations by Suzanne

, Media Relations by Suzanne Membership Co-Chair: Jordun Lawrence, PayPal

Professional Development Co-Chair: Ligia McEvoy , AT&T

, AT&T Professional Development Co-Chair: Katarina Ellison , Burson Cohn & Wolfe (BCW)

, & Wolfe (BCW) Diversity, Equity, & Inclusion Chair: Kristal Farmer , Washington Gas

, Washington Gas Content Co-Chair: Agatha Aramayo , Foundation for Total Recovery

, Foundation for Total Recovery Content Co-Chair: Andrea Sok , Sok Influencer PR

, Sok Influencer PR Design Chair: Kate Keverline , The Carlyle Group

, The Carlyle Group Digital Marketing Chair: Derika Crowley , Mission North

, Mission North Social Media Chair: Nicole Frost , Edelman

WWPR has cultivated and inspired female communicators to reach their full potential in the DC market and beyond for more than four decades. The Board of Directors leads the charge and helps the organization to provide leadership opportunities, professional development, mentorship, and industry networking.

"The 2024 WWPR Board of Directors is made up of outstanding female communicators from diverse sectors of the industry," stated Chelsea Echavarria, President, WWPR. "We anticipate that their expertise, creativity, and varied perspectives will play a crucial role in steering WWPR toward its next chapter. We look forward to another year of organizational growth, enhancing our value to both members and the broader community."

Throughout the year, WWPR will continue to host professional development and networking events for female communicators at every stage of their careers, including its two annual signature events: the Emerging Leaders Awards and the Woman of the Year Awards.

Learn more about WWPR and upcoming events at www.wwpr.org.

ABOUT WASHINGTON WOMEN IN PUBLIC RELATIONS

Washington Women in Public Relations (WWPR) is a member-based professional society cultivating and inspiring female communicators to reach their full potential in the DC market and beyond. The organization is committed to providing leadership opportunities, professional development, mentorship, and industry networking. Visit us at wwpr.org, connect with us on LinkedIn and Facebook, and follow us on Twitter @WWPR and on Instagram @WWPRDC.

