WYBOT Launches S3, Setting a New Standard in Pool Cleaning

A breakthrough featuring industry-first AI, self-cleaning, and 3D mapping technology

ARCADIA, Calif., March 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- WYBOT , a pioneer in intelligent pool cleaning technology, is set to launch its latest flagship product, the WYBOT S3 , an advanced robotic pool solution designed to redefine pool maintenance. Combining cutting-edge AI, real-time navigation, and automated features, the WYBOT S3 offers a fully hands-off cleaning experience. Pre-sale for the WYBOT S3 via the official WYBOT store at an special promotion price of $2,499.99 .

Advanced Intelligence for Precise Cleaning

The world's first pool robot with 3D mapping, AI vision, and self-cleaning for truly hands-free cleaning. Post this WYBOT S3 integrates advanced AI, self-cleaning, and 3D mapping technologies Speed Speed

At the core of the WYBOT S3 is a world-first 3D mapping and smart navigation system, powered by 36 advanced sensors. This system scans the pool during its initial run and continuously optimizes cleaning paths for maximum efficiency, ensuring thorough and precise coverage. An industry-first AI vision system further enhances cleaning efficiency through adaptive strategies, setting a new standard for intelligent pool cleaning.

Fully Automated Maintenance

Designed for ultimate convenience, the WYBOT S3 introduces a fully automated docking, charging, and self-cleaning system. The robotic pool solution automatically returns to its dock when the battery is low or after completing a cleaning cycle, recharges itself, and transfers collected debris into a shore-based 10L self-sanitizing debris bin. This significantly reduces manual maintenance, requiring attention approximately once per month.

Real-Time Control and Connectivity

Users can track the WYBOT S3 's location and performance directly from their mobile devices with real-time positioning and app control. The system also allows for remote control, enabling targeted cleaning of specific areas. Smart scheduling and live status updates further simplify pool care, allowing users to automate cleaning routines and monitor progress effortlessly.

Performance and Sustainability

Engineered for demanding environments, the WYBOT S3 features a dual power system (Solar & DC) that ensures reliable performance throughout the year while enhancing energy efficiency. This robust design underscores WYBOT's commitment to delivering durable and sustainable robotic pool solutions.

"we are thrilled to introduce the WYBOT S3, a product engineered for both exceptional performance and sustainability . " Said Madam Fu, Vice President of WYBOTICS, "This flagship model embodies our commitment to innovation, offering a hands-off cleaning experience."

Award-Winning Innovation

The S3 has already received international recognition, including the IFA 2025 Innovation Awards and the 2025 Berlin Design Awards, underscoring its leadership in both technology and design.

About us:

WYBOT is a global leader in innovative pool maintenance solutions, 20 years of innovation dedicated to transforming pool cleaning into an effortless and intelligent experience. The company is a 2025 CES Innovation Award Honoree, 2025 IFA Honoree Award, WYBOT has also earned international acclaim, including the 2025 Berlin Design Awards, 2025 London Design Awards, recognizing the company's commitment to innovation, sustainability, and user-centric design.

WYBOT continues to set new benchmarks in robotic pool cleaning, driven by a vision to simplify pool ownership and enhance the user experience. For more information, please visit www.wybotpool.com

SOURCE WYBOTICS INC