Wyclef Jean, Dexta Daps, Kes the Band, Pumpa, and More Give Knockout Performances at the 70th Annual St. John Celebration in the U.S. Virgin Islands

The annual carnival event, held on the island of St. John, welcomed revelers from throughout the territory and across the world to Love City for seven days of festive events centered around the annual observance of Emancipation. On the heels of last year's 175th anniversary of Emancipation, the St. John community came together again to carouse another momentous observance as they commenced the 70th annual Celebration.

"From the historical reenactments to treasured longtime traditions including pageants and food fairs, St. John Celebration continues to inspire the future by holding strong to the deep values that helped to shape who we are as a people," shares Commissioner Joseph Boschulte of the U.S. Virgin Islands Department of Tourism.

The 2024 Celebration Village honoring St. John native Ms. Gwenda Dagou featured performances from Kes the Band, Patrice Roberts, Dexta Daps, Mr. Killa, Bunji Garlin, Fay-Ann Lyons, Lyrikal, Asa Bantan, Adam O, Richie Spice, Nadia Batson, Cool Session and more. International superstar, Wyclef Jean gave a once-in-a-lifetime performance on Wednesday night, with breakout star and Virgin Island's native Pumpa closing out the weeklong celebration on the 4th of July with an epic homecoming show.

"Every year, we aim to bring top-notch performances and experiences to our Carnival Villages, and this year, we continued that trend by welcoming top musicians from across the Caribbean, further supporting the region's One Caribbean motto," shared Director Ian Turnbull of the U.S. Virgin Islands Division of Festivals.

Additional highlights from the St. John Celebration included the crowning of the 2024 Carnival Queen, Princess and Prince, J'ouvert, and Parade Day, which featured revelers adorned in ornate and traditional costumes processing through the streets of Cruz Bay.

Images from the St. John Celebration are available for media use, with attribution, can be found here.

