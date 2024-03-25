Wyeth launches China's first infant formula with two types of HMOs, leading the way in HMO innovation

SHANGHAI, March 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Filling a gap in the local HMO market, the recently released illuma HMO Liquid Formula is the first in China to contain two essential HMOs, 2'-Fucosyllactose (2'-FL) and Lacto-N-neotetraose (LNnT). This clinically proven product offers substantial advantages for the general well-being of newborns between the ages of 0 and 12 months. It diminishes lower respiratory tract infections by 55%, bronchitis by 70%, and the likelihood of using antibiotics by 53%.

illuma HMO Liquid Formula

Meanwhile, based on this ground-breaking innovation, the domestic HMO clinical study project for Chinese infants has officially started. Nestlé Research & Development (China) and Wyeth Nutrition are the project's sponsors. Shanghai Jiao Tong University School of Medicine's Xinhua Hospital is in charge of the endeavor. Collaborating with clinical centers in elite hospitals around the country, the project aims to verify the clinical effectiveness of the two HMOs that have been approved for Chinese infants. This will ensure that more Chinese babies can timely and continuously benefit from the early-life health benefits that HMOs bring.

Ms. Shiela Qiu, Regional Business Head, Wyeth Nutrition Greater China Region, stated, "We are thrilled to achieve another milestone in the Chinese infant nutrition market. Wyeth Nutrition's dominant position in the global human milk oligosaccharide (HMO) industry is further evidenced by the introduction of China's first HMO-infused infant formula, which contains two different kinds of HMOs. Wyeth Nutrition is dedicated to fostering the superior growth of the Chinese infant nutrition market, bringing together worldwide research resources and quickening local innovation, and offering Chinese newborns more complete early-life nutrition options."

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2370504/HMO__KV___final.jpg