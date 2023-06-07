WyHy Federal Credit Union Transforms Member Account Security with Rapid Deployment of Illuma Shield Voice Authentication on Glia Platform

Wyoming based credit union implements state-of-the-art voice verification software on Glia Interaction Platform to secure member transactions in the call center

CHEYENE, Wyo., June 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- WyHy Federal Credit Union has implemented industry leading security measures in its call center environment to safeguard members from the rising risk of fraud. With the Illuma Shield™ voice authentication platform in place as part of the Glia Interaction Platform, identity thieves using stolen or socially engineered intel will be easily identified and stopped.

WyHy's Swift Action Addresses the Recent Increase in Account Takeover Attempts

Credit unions across the U.S. have been reporting an increase in fraud attempts, with the call center being a primary focus for attacks. The WyHy team chose biometric voice authentication from Illuma as the solution to combat fraud. When an enrolled member calls in, the system operates in the background to match their voice with a securely stored AudioPrint™ to verify identity with a very high level of accuracy. The new system replaces the painfully long security Q&A process the credit union previously used.

The decision to go with Illuma's solution was an easy one after exploring other providers in the market. According to WyHy's CIO, Eric Valla, "We received a proposal from another voice authentication provider and the price and implementation effort were just exorbitant. In contrast, Illuma allows us to get exactly what we need for our call center with state-of-the-art software at an affordable price. That's a win for us."

Credit Union Sets a Record for Rapid Deployment of Voice Authentication

Milind Borkar, CEO and Founder of Illuma, spoke to the ease of implementation. "We are accustomed to our Illuma Shield™ implementation taking minimal time compared to the months of effort required for competing platforms. But WyHy was even faster than usual with technical deployment taking just half an hour. Since many credit unions have limited internal IT resources, it's more important than ever to streamline digital transformation efforts to get the most return on investment."

For this deployment, Illuma Shield was integrated with the Glia Interaction Platform, which unifies Digital Customer Service (DCS), traditional phone and automation to enable a seamless experience for WyHy FCU members.

Jay Choi, Chief Product Officer for Glia commented, "We are excited to partner with Illuma to make cutting edge voice authentication technology available out of the box with the Glia Interaction Platform. Security is our top priority, and being able to offer this additional level of security while making it easier to authenticate is a true win-win for our customers and their customers. Illuma and Glia share a common focus: relentless innovation to deliver seamless experiences for community financial institutions. We look forward to working together to make passive voice authentication the standard for contact center engagements across credit unions and community banks."

About WyHy Federal Credit Union

WyHy Federal Credit Union is a not-for-profit financial cooperative that has been serving Wyoming communities since 1953. With branches in Cheyenne, Green River, Rock Springs, Lyman, and Casper, WyHy is dedicated to providing exceptional financial services and benefits to its members. WyHy offers a wide range of products and services, including savings and checking accounts, loans, mortgages, credit cards, and financial education resources. As a member-owned financial institution, WyHy prioritizes its members' financial success and is committed to providing personalized solutions that meet their unique needs. For more information, visit https://www.wyhy.org/ .

About Illuma

Illuma Labs is a fintech and R&D company headquartered in Plano, Texas. The company's flagship product, Illuma Shield™, replaces traditional knowledge-based authentication practices with an effortless and secure real-time voice authentication solution to enhance customer experience, improve operational efficiency, and prevent fraud. Illuma Labs is the exclusive provider for CUNA Strategic Services and has industry endorsements in 34 U.S. states. For more information, visit https://illuma.cx .

About Glia

Glia redefines how businesses interact with customers. The Glia Interaction Platform unifies Digital Customer Service (DCS), traditional call center, and automation with a ChannelLess™ Architecture, empowering businesses to create the ideal mix of interactions and adapt on demand. The ability to easily shift volume between channels drives revenue, efficiency, and loyalty at the same time.

Glia has partnered with over 400 banks, credit unions, insurance companies and other financial institutions worldwide to improve the customer experience and drive business results. Named a Deloitte Technology Fast 500™ company and a Great Place to Work for a third year in a row, the company has raised over $150 million in funding from top investors and was recently valued at over $1B by top tier investors. To learn more visit glia.com.

