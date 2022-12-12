Wyld Launches Best-Selling Edibles Brand In Illinois

Leading U.S. edibles brand grows from a single market in 2016 to 10 markets in 2022

CLACKAMAS, Ore., Dec. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Wyld , one of the top five cannabis brands in the U.S., expanded its best-selling product offerings into Illinois. Illinois joins Arizona, California, Colorado, Michigan, Nevada, Oklahoma, Oregon, Washington and Canada in offering Wyld products.

Wyld offers an expansive array of products made with real fruit flavors, high-quality ingredients and consistent dosing. Constructed using quality control processes and a high manufacturing standard, all Wyld products are designed to provide a premium cannabis experience that consumers can count on. In the state of Illinois, recreational consumers can explore Wyld's lineup of Sativa-, Indica- and Hybrid-enhanced gummies in the following flavors: elderberry, huckleberry, marionberry, peach, pear, pomegranate, raspberry, sour apple, sour cherry and strawberry.

"As we continue to introduce more people to Wyld, we're committed to putting the same level of care and attention into each gummy as we did on day one," said Aaron Morris, CEO of Wyld. "Now in Illinois, we're excited to welcome another region into the Wyld family and bring our portfolio of real fruit flavors to the cannabis consumers of this state."

In addition to Wyld's commitment to producing quality gummies, the company is dedicated to creating a more sustainable environment for both people and the planet. Wyld is Climate Neutral Certified and works with local and national partners, including NuProject, OneTreePlanted, and others, to support and uplift their work. Wyld plans to roll out fully compostable packaging in 2023. In addition, the company aims to transition to 100% plastic-free packaging in all markets by 2024.

The company's expansion into Illinois follows its launch in Oklahoma in September servicing medical patients. Additionally, earlier in 2022, Wyld launched its line of sour gummies in Oregon, California, Colorado, Nevada, Arizona, Michigan and Washington. For more information regarding Wyld's product offerings, availability and sustainability initiatives, please visit www.wyldcanna.com/ .

About Wyld

Founded in 2016, Wyld is the best-selling cannabis edibles brand in the U.S. and fastest growing edibles brand in Canada. Using high quality ingredients, a variety of cannabinoid profiles, and trusted dosing Wyld creates the best tasting gummies on the market and does it sustainably. Wyld is the first cannabis brand to be Climate Neutral Certified. For more information, please visit https://wyldcanna.com/ or https://wyldcanna.ca/ .

SOURCE Wyld