Wymer Brownlee Wealth Strategies Commences Strategic Growth Plan to Double Client Assets in Six to Eight Years

Kyle Brownlee, CEO and senior wealth advisor of WBWS, said, "Comprehensive tax reform has opened new opportunities and necessitated more sophisticated tax advice in business and financial planning for high net worth individuals and families, an area that benefits greatly from our firm's experience, purpose and integrated approach. Our strategic growth plan accommodates rapid growth in assets and clients served and reflects a recent increase in interest from high net worth prospective clients seeking an independent wealth manager for holistic advice."

Under its strategic growth plan, WBWS intends to achieve the following key goals over the next six to eight years:

Double assets under management*. Under the plan, the firm will double its almost $600 million in client assets by reaching new clients across Oklahoma and continuing to produce value for existing clients.

in client assets by reaching new clients across and continuing to produce value for existing clients. Add more advisors. WBWS will add two to three advisors across its network of offices to boost capacity for growth in client relationships and assets under management.

Add more support staff. The firm will add three to four support staff to ensure a consistent standard of client experience is maintained as it grows.

To lay the foundation for its growth plan, WBWS has hired professionals across multiple disciplines in recent months, such as law, tax, accounting and marketing, to increase its expertise and capacity to provide holistic wealth management services, as well as providing access to concierge legal services. Additionally, the firm relocated its Oklahoma City office to a prominent address that is geographically convenient for clients across the city.

Mr. Brownlee continued, "Wymer Brownlee Wealth Strategies has been building up to this plan for months as we relocated our Oklahoma City office and hired experienced professionals across many disciplines that – offered together with financial planning and investment management – represent the future of holistic advice for high net worth clients. I believe we are extremely well-positioned for accelerated growth based on the delivery of a truly exceptional client experience that directly addresses the needs of high net worth clients in a complex, post-tax reform environment."

In a related development, the firm announced a comprehensive rebranding initiative, changing its name from Wymer Brownlee to Wymer Brownlee Wealth Strategies, launching a new website and increasing engagement in social media, all aimed at articulating the client-centric values of the firm and the unique value proposition it offers. The firm also initiated an educational resource for clients and the public to deliver excellent wealth management strategies across a range of current, pertinent topics via a blog and monthly newsletter.

Mr. Brownlee concluded, "In conjunction with our strategic growth plan, we have rebranded the firm and increased engagement with our clients and the public so that our communities can see who we really are and how much energy, passion and openness we put into our services and relationships. We believe our current and potential clients will gain a new appreciation and deeper understanding of what we do and how they are at the center of our company values."

Wymer Brownlee Wealth Strategies offers financial services including wealth management, financial strategies, tax planning and preparation, business accounting and business consulting services. Founded in 1969, the company became Wymer Brownlee in 2001 and Wymer Brownlee Wealth Strategies in 2018 and has offices in Tulsa, Oklahoma City, Fairview, Bartlesville and at 210 N. Grand, Suite 100, Enid, Okla. 73701. For more information, visit www.wymerbrownlee.com.

*Assets under management are defined as advisory, annuities and brokerage accounts that are overseen in HD Vest by the advisors listed below.

+Kyle Brownlee, Vaughn Holcer, John Mansfield, Stephen O'Neill, Andrew Barnes, Andrew Gaskill, Chuck Lipps, Peter Vitali and Aaron Waters are Registered Representatives. *Securities offered through H.D. Vest Investment ServicessmMember SIPC +Advisory Services offered through H.D. Vest Advisory Servicessm

Wymer Brownlee Wealth Strategies is not a registered broker/dealer or registered investment advisory firm.

