Wyndham Alltra Opens Newest Resort on Coast of the Dominican's Samaná Peninsula

Managed by Playa Hotels & Resorts, one of the world's leading all-inclusive operators, Wyndham Alltra Samaná marks Wyndham Alltra's first resort in Dominican Republic, where it is expected to be joined later this year by the newly signed Wyndham Alltra Punta Cana, also to be managed by Playa. The two resorts further bolster Wyndham's rapidly growing all-inclusive portfolio, which now spans about 40 resorts worldwide.

"The Dominican Republic has long been a coveted destination for travelers looking to relax amidst some of the most stunning beaches in the world. We take great pride in helping guests take in the beautiful surroundings and indulge in the all-inclusive experience, all without having to lift a finger. As we continue to add stunning resorts in the Dominican, Wyndham Alltra is the perfect brand to deliver on that promise."

- Fernando Mulet, Chief Investment Officer, Playa Hotels & Resorts

Escape to the Samaná Peninsula

From indulging in a variety of restaurants and lounges spanning an international buffet, Italian farm-to-table, an island-inspired grill, ocean-view bar and more, to recharging by one of four pools on resort grounds, Wyndham Alltra Samaná is the perfect getaway for any traveler. In addition to endless activities on site, guests can check out local beaches like Playa Madama, go whale-watching or horseback-riding, or simply enjoy the beauty of nearby waterfalls and rare birds in the surrounding area.

The 404-room resort offers guest rooms and suites with private balconies and garden views, equipped with flatscreen televisions, free Wi-Fi and stocked minibars. Additional room types, including Club Rooms with ocean views and associated amenities will be available to book later this year. For a limited time, guests can save up to 50% on bookings made by April 30, 2024 on stays through March 31, 2025. More information, including terms and conditions, is available at alltrabyplaya.com/samana.

Beachfront Fun in the Punta Cana Sun

Tucked amidst palm trees along Uvero Alto Beach, Wyndham Alltra Punta Cana will be the ultimate getaway for newlyweds and families alike. Guests looking to re-charge will have the chance to lounge by the pool, indulge in a variety of treatments at the spa or hit the resort's world class fitness center. With nearly a dozen dining options spanning international cuisines, daily performances and engaging themed nights, guests will experience endless fun, including a brand-new water park that's currently underway.

Located about one hour from Punta Cana's airport, the resort will offer 620 suites spanning rooms with Kings and two Doubles, private swim-outs with furnished balconies and two-bedroom spaces perfect for families. In addition, guests will have access to unlimited Wi-Fi and stocked minibars.

"Guests today look for easy, stress-free vacations that don't break the bank, and all-inclusive resorts can make that happen. From Dominican Republic to Mexico, Barbados and Jamaica, Wyndham allows guests to travel the world—and expanding brands like Wyndham Alltra makes international travel possible for guests of all kinds."

- Gustavo Viescas, President, Latin America and the Caribbean, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

A Growing All-Inclusive Portfolio

First launched at the end of 2021, Wyndham Alltra's brand promise of "All-Inclusive Travel for All" helps Wyndham to deliver exceptional experiences to the everyday traveler. Today, Wyndham's rapidly growing portfolio of all-inclusive hotels gives guests looking for the opportunity to unplug and re-charge a robust selection to choose from.

With destinations like Cancun, Freeport, Bridgetown and Montego Bay, guests can explore the world at any budget. From Wyndham Alltra Cancun and Viva Fortuna Beach by Wyndham, A Trademark All Inclusive (midscale) and the recently opened Wyndham Grand Barbados Sam Lords Castle (upscale) or Ajul Luxury Hotel & Spa, A Registry Collection Hotel (luxury), Wyndham offers some of the most stunning resorts in the most desirable destinations suited to a wide variety of price points.

Wyndham Alltra hotels participate in Wyndham Rewards®, the number one hotel rewards program as named by readers of USA Today and U.S. News & World Report. With more than 60,000 hotels, vacation club resorts and vacation rentals globally, no other hotel rewards program is more generous or offers members more places to stay. Join for free at WyndhamRewards.com.

Images associated with the above release can be downloaded here.

About Wyndham Alltra

Wyndham Alltra is All-Inclusive, All for you. The ultimate carefree vacation awaits with everything you've been daydreaming of all in one place. From exciting eats and refreshing cocktails to live entertainment and non-stop activities, picture-perfect beaches to inviting pools, we've got something for everyone. It's the moment you've been waiting for. Put on your out of office. Take off to Wyndham Alltra. Book your next stay at www.wyndhamalltra.com or visit www.wyndhamdevelopment.com to learn more about all-inclusive development opportunities.

About Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V.

Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V., through its subsidiaries (NASDAQ: PLYA, "Playa"), is a leading owner, operator and developer of all-inclusive resorts in prime beachfront locations in Mexico, Jamaica and the Dominican Republic. Playa currently owns and/or manages a total portfolio consisting of 24 resorts (9,027 rooms) under the following brands: Hyatt Zilara, Hyatt Ziva, Hilton All-Inclusive, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Wyndham Alltra, Seadust, Kimpton, Jewel Resorts and The Luxury Collection. Playa leverages years of all-inclusive resort operating expertise and relationships with globally recognized hospitality brands to provide a best-in-class experience and exceptional value to guests, while building a direct relationship to improve customer acquisition cost and drive repeat business. For more information, please visit www.playaresorts.com.

About Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE: WH) is the world's largest hotel franchising company by the number of properties, with approximately 9,200 hotels across over 95 countries on six continents. Through its network of approximately 872,000 rooms appealing to the everyday traveler, Wyndham commands a leading presence in the economy and midscale segments of the lodging industry. The Company operates a portfolio of 25 hotel brands, including Super 8®, Days Inn®, Ramada®, Microtel®, La Quinta®, Baymont®, Wingate®, AmericInn®, Hawthorn®, Trademark Collection® and Wyndham®. The Company's award-winning Wyndham Rewards loyalty program offers over 106 million enrolled members the opportunity to redeem points at thousands of hotels, vacation club resorts and vacation rentals globally. For more information, visit www.wyndhamhotels.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the federal securities laws, including statements related to Wyndham's current views and expectations with respect to development and rooms growth. Wyndham claims the protection of the Safe Harbor contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 for forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include those that convey management's expectations as to the future based on plans, estimates and projections at the time Wyndham makes the statements and may be identified by words such as "will," "expect," "believe," "plan," "anticipate," "intend," "goal," "future," "forward," "remain," "outlook," "guidance," "target," "objective," "estimate," "projection" and similar words or expressions, including the negative version of such words and expressions. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Wyndham to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release.

Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements include, without limitation, factors relating to the expired unsolicited exchange offer by Choice Hotels International, Inc. to acquire all outstanding shares of Wyndham's common stock and any ongoing cost, loss of time and disruption associated therewith; general economic conditions, including inflation, higher interest rates and potential recessionary pressures; global or regional health crises or pandemics (such as the COVID-19 pandemic) including the resulting impact on Wyndham's business, operations, financial results, cash flows and liquidity, as well as the impact on its franchisees, guests and team members, the hospitality industry and overall demand for and restrictions on travel; the performance of the financial and credit markets; the economic environment for the hospitality industry; operating risks associated with the hotel franchising business; Wyndham's relationships with franchisees; the impact of war, terrorist activity, political instability or political strife, including the ongoing conflicts between Russia and Ukraine and between Israel and Hamas; Wyndham's ability to satisfy obligations and agreements under its outstanding indebtedness, including the payment of principal and interest and compliance with the covenants thereunder; risks related to Wyndham's ability to obtain financing and the terms of such financing, including access to liquidity and capital; and Wyndham's ability to make or pay, plans for and the timing and amount of any future share repurchases and/or dividends, as well as the risks described in Wyndham's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and any subsequent reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Wyndham undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, subsequent events or otherwise, except as required by law.

SOURCE Wyndham Hotels & Resorts