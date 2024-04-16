Wyndham Brings Rewards to its Business Program, Simplifies Travel for Businesses of All Sizes

Designed for businesses of all types and sizes, the program is anchored by the all-new Wyndham Rewards® Business, a B2B extension of Wyndham's top-rated rewards program known for both its simplicity and generosity. Starting today, enrolled companies can now earn points on qualified business stays while continuing to take advantage of a range of existing, and in many cases newly enhanced, benefits including room discounts, direct billing, hands-on account support and more.

Interested businesses can easily join the program by visiting WyndhamBusiness.com and clicking the "Join Now" button on the upper right corner of the website.

"Managing a business is complicated enough—managing employee travel shouldn't be. Whether you're a small startup or an established, household name, Wyndham Business makes it easy to access the tools you need so you can get back to what matters most—your business."

- Angie Gadwood, SVP, Global Sales, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

Wyndham's continued investment in its business platform is the latest in a series of efforts designed to drive more direct business to its franchisees and comes amid positive growth trends for both traditional and non-traditional business travel. According to GBTA, two-thirds of travel buyers are anticipating higher spend in 2024, while in the U.S., historic infrastructure spend of ~$1.5 trillion is driving a multi-year travel boom that's expected to deliver a $3.3 billion revenue opportunity for Wyndham franchisees over the next decade.

Making Business Travel More Rewarding

At the heart of Wyndham Business is the all-new Wyndham Rewards Business, offering exclusive perks for businesses of all sizes and kinds, no matter their travel frequency. Simple and generous, employers can gift Wyndham Rewards Gold membership to up to three employees annually while earning one point per dollar on all qualifying spend—all with no limit on the amount of points they can earn. Best of all, company earned points are in addition to any points earned by their business travelers through normal membership and can be used to offset upcoming travel costs in the form of free or discounted hotel nights or for internal recognition.

Complementing Wyndham Rewards Business is the award-winning Wyndham Rewards Earner® Business Card, which when combined with the program, allows small businesses to supercharge their point earning capabilities. In addition to standout perks like 8x points on eligible hotel and gas purchases and complimentary Diamond membership, new card holders can unlock an unprecedented 100,000 bonus points after just $15,000 in annual spend. The promotion is available for a limited time and full terms and conditions can be found at WyndhamRewardsCreditCard.com.

Business Travel Your Way

Wyndham Business, along with the added benefits of Wyndham Rewards Business, simplifies and streamlines the management of business travel, all while elevating the travel experience with rich rewards. Available exclusively at the newly re-imagined WyndhamBusiness.com, combined, top benefits across the two offerings include:

Unmatched Breadth and Scale

With approximately 9,200 locations and counting—guests have options no matter where their work takes them, from budget-friendly roadside hotels to spectacular resorts with robust meeting spaces.





Now save a minimum 10% or more based on account type, spend and length of stay. Travel Advisor? Save up to 40% on personal bookings when you complete our online training course and receive a 10% commission on qualified business bookings. (Full terms and conditions available at WyndhamBusiness.com.)





Built on the industry's #1 hotel rewards program, Wyndham Rewards, earn one point per dollar on all qualifying spend with no limit on how many points you can earn.





Upon enrollment in Wyndham Rewards Business, receive a dedicated account, making it easy to track and redeem for rewards including free and discounted nights, gift cards and more.





Gift Wyndham Rewards Gold Membership to up to three employees annually, allowing them to unlock perks like a preferred room, late checkout and accelerated points earning.





Newly enhanced, bill rooms to your corporate account and pay via one single monthly invoice. Applying is now simpler than ever with many accounts receiving financial approval in seconds.





Need to book 10 or more rooms and fast? Leverage Wyndham's relationship with Groups360 to instantly book at over 5,600 by Wyndham branded hotels at discounted, pre-negotiated rates.





Establish a Wyndham Business account and receive hands-on support from a team of dedicated Sales professionals who understand and anticipate your needs.

Earn a Free Night with One Stay

Wyndham Business, as well as Wyndham Rewards Business, is currently live with all tools and resources available today. To take advantage of all offerings, users must enroll in both Wyndham Business and Wyndham Rewards Business. For a limited time, businesses can earn 7,500 Wyndham Rewards bonus points—enough for a free night at thousands of Wyndham hotels worldwide—when they join Wyndham Rewards Business and complete a qualifying stay by June 30, 2024. For more information, including full terms and conditions or to join, visit WyndhamBusiness.com.

About Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE: WH) is the world's largest hotel franchising company by the number of properties, with approximately 9,200 hotels across over 95 countries on six continents. Through its network of approximately 872,000 rooms appealing to the everyday traveler, Wyndham commands a leading presence in the economy and midscale segments of the lodging industry. The Company operates a portfolio of 25 hotel brands, including Super 8®, Days Inn®, Ramada®, Microtel®, La Quinta®, Baymont®, Wingate®, AmericInn®, Hawthorn Suites®, Trademark Collection® and Wyndham®. The Company's award-winning Wyndham Rewards loyalty program offers over 106 million enrolled members the opportunity to redeem points at thousands of hotels, vacation club resorts and vacation rentals globally. For more information, visit www.wyndhamhotels.com.

