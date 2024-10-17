Wyndham Inks Exclusive Development Agreement to Bring Award-Winning Microtel by Wyndham Brand to India

With Wyndham's global presence and NILE's expertise across India, the Company anticipates opening 40 Microtel hotels by 2031, all of which will be direct franchisees of Wyndham, as part of its ambitious and robust growth strategy. The agreement underscores the Company's commitment to expanding in one of the world's most dynamic growing hospitality markets, where it currently has 60 hotels open throughout India and expects to grow by at least 25% in the next 18 months.

A pioneer in efficiency, Microtel by Wyndham is known for its modern design, exceptional service and value-driven guest experiences, making it one of the most trusted names in the economy hotel segment. Wyndham's agreement with NILE will see development of the brand in key Tier II, III and IV cities, in line with India's infrastructure development cycle, with the first hotels opening in 2025. Each will have a minimum of 50 keys and feature meeting and social spaces, gyms and other facilities based on the needs of the region.

"We continue to see incredible opportunity in India, which is why we're focusing our strategic efforts on introducing more of our diverse brands to the country. Microtel is an ideal example of a brand that can be purpose-built for the market and with the continued collaboration with trusted partners like NILE Hospitality, we can quickly scale to meet growing demand."

- Dimitris Manikis, President EMEA, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

"Wyndham is a proven partner for NILE and this is just the latest chapter in our combined growth story as we aim to collectively tap into India's rapidly expanding economy lodging segment. By introducing Microtel, we'll be able to propel development in a robust domestic market while further tapping into the scale and resources of the world's largest hotel franchisor. It's an ideal match and reflection of our shared ambition to grow and build together."

- Vikram Singh Chauhan, Founder and CEO, NILE Hospitality LLP

The Wyndham Advantage

Wyndham franchisees throughout the EMEA region benefit from the Wyndham Advantage—a combination of world-class marketing, distribution and other resources designed to put owners on the path to success. Inclusive of nearly $325 million in innovative technology investments over the past six years, owners have access to best-in-class technology from industry-leading providers, including next-gen property management systems, as well as a growing member base of approximately 110 million enrolled Wyndham Rewards members who make up more than a third of all check-ins globally.

Wyndham Rewards is the number one hotel rewards program, as named by both USA Today and U.S. News and World Report, with more than 60,000 hotels, vacation club resorts and vacation rentals. Wyndham Rewards is the only hotel loyalty program where members earn a guaranteed 1,000 points with every qualified stay. Members can easily redeem points towards free nights at tens of thousands of hotels, vacation club resorts and vacation rentals around the world or a host of other rewards like tours, activities, gift cards, shopping and more. Offering three simple redemption tiers, free nights start at just 7,500 points per bedroom per night, while discounted nights start at just 1,500 points per bedroom per night.

For more information on franchising opportunities with Wyndham, visit whrdevelopmentemea.com.

Images associated with this release can be downloaded here.

About Microtel by Wyndham

Microtel® by Wyndham is an award-winning chain of more than 360 economy hotels located throughout North America, Asia and New Zealand. Consistently over-delivering on both guest and owner expectations, Microtel ranks best-in-class by organizations like The Harris Poll®. Microtel's rich award-recognized heritage is backed by 18 J.D. Power honors – the most of any hotel brand in the economy segment. Microtel prides itself on being an innovator, offering a midscale experience at an economy price with an array of complimentary amenities including free Wi-Fi and continental breakfast. Other amenities available at most hotels include meeting and fitness centers, swimming pools and the opportunity to earn and redeem points through Wyndham Rewards®, the brand's guest loyalty program. Travelers can join the program for free at www.wyndhamrewards.com.

About Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE: WH) is the world's largest hotel franchising company by the number of properties, with approximately 9,200 hotels across over 95 countries on six continents. Through its network of nearly 885,000 rooms appealing to the everyday traveler, Wyndham commands a leading presence in the economy and midscale segments of the lodging industry. The Company operates a portfolio of 25 hotel brands, including Super 8®, Days Inn®, Ramada®, Microtel®, La Quinta®, Baymont®, Wingate®, AmericInn®, Hawthorn Suites®, Trademark Collection® and Wyndham®. The Company's award-winning Wyndham Rewards loyalty program offers approximately 110 million enrolled members the opportunity to redeem points at thousands of hotels, vacation club resorts and vacation rentals globally. For more information, visit wyndhamhotels.com.

About NILE Hospitality LLP

NILE Hospitality, founded in 2018, is a leading hotel management and development company in South Asia. Our unique understanding of Indian region's hospitality business distinguishes us as a leader in service, performance and quality. Our reputation for consistently delivering outstanding results to our owners and upholding brand positioning of our hotels make us the preferred partners of Hotel Management in the sub-continent. Our dynamic team comes with an experience of leading international hotel brands in all phases of hotel operations, sales and marketing and development.

Our vision is to ensure that our every guest is seen, heard and met at our hotels and return home with memories of exceptional hospitality.

