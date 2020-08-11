Wyndham Championship Checks In at Sedgefield

Known as one of the most fan-friendly stops on the PGA TOUR, this year's tournament—which starts Thursday and runs through Sunday—puts a virtual spin on its longstanding tradition of vacation-themed fun while continuing the proud charitable work of Wyndham Championship Fore! Good , the tournament's signature charitable platform. The shift follows the tournament's previously announced decision to play without spectators out of an abundance of caution for players, volunteers, and tournament officials amid the evolving dynamics of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Now, more than ever, people are looking for a chance to escape, to get away from the everyday," said Eliot Hamlisch, EVP of Loyalty and Wyndham Rewards program leader. "For many, the Wyndham Championship has always been that escape. While this year's tournament may look and feel a little different, our hope is that it will inspire fans, reminding them of the power of travel and letting them know that when they're ready to hit the road, Wyndham will be there to welcome them."

Broadcasting on Golf Channel and CBS, the tournament will transport fans to a tropical oasis while offering surprise and delight, vacation-themed giveaways via various Wyndham social channels. Signature course elements include the Club Wyndham Beach, located just off the par five 15th hole and a giant, one-of-a-kind sandcastle behind the 18th green. Other course elements include an array of imagery of Wyndham's most aspirational resorts alongside larger-than-life versions of vacation staples like a giant beach ball, flip flop, and more.

Two Distinct Travel Companies, One Amazing Rewards Program

Named the number one hotel rewards program by readers of USA TODAY, Wyndham Rewards unites the global portfolios of two of the world's leading hospitality companies: Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, the world's largest hotel franchise company, and Wyndham Destinations, the world's largest vacation ownership and exchange company.

In recent months, both companies have debuted comprehensive health and safety initiatives designed to help protect travelers and team members—from increased frequency of cleanings of high-touch surfaces, to use of EPA-approved disinfectants, face covering requirements and new social distancing measures.

Added Hamlisch, "Whether it's a road trip with the family to visit a favorite beach or a weekend away to explore one of our nation's amazing national parks, we're seeing an increased readiness to travel with an emphasis on safety. With tens of thousands of hotels, vacation club resorts and vacation rentals, wherever it is you want to go, chances are, there's a Wyndham just 10 minutes away."

Battle for the Wyndham Rewards Top 10 Tightens

The race to be in the Wyndham Rewards Top 10 culminates with the Wyndham Championship, the final event before the FedExCup playoffs. Recognizing the top-10 finishers in the FedExCup regular season, it offers a collective $10 million bonus with the points leader earning $2 million.

Justin Thomas finished tied for 37th at the PGA Championship and clinched the $2 million Wyndham Rewards Top 10 bonus as the FedExCup regular-season winner. Collin Morikawa, who won the PGA Championship and moved to second in the Wyndham Rewards Top 10, is not playing this week's Wyndham Championship. Webb Simpson, third, and Sungjae Im, fifth, enter this week's Wyndham Championship with a shot at the $1.5 million second-place bonus. In addition, Lanto Griffin (12), Sebastián Muñoz (16), Adam Long (24), Joaquin Niemann (25) and Harris English (28) are also playing the Wyndham Championship, and with a good finish, each can move into the Wyndham Rewards Top 10.

Giving Back through Wyndham Championship Fore! Good

Creating positive impact in the community is a central focus of the Wyndham Championship, and Wyndham Championship Fore! Good—the tournament's signature philanthropic platform—helps give back to worthy causes in central North Carolina and beyond.

New to the tournament this year, when a PGA TOUR golfer makes birdie or better on holes 15, 16 or 17 during the third and fourth rounds on Saturday and Sunday, Wyndham Rewards will donate $500 to one of the Championship's signature charities via "Birdies Fore Backpacks, donating up to a total of $100,000.

Through Birdies Fore Backpacks, Wyndham Rewards works with local organizations—Backpack Beginnings, Forsyth Backpacks, Out of the Garden Project and United Way of Greater High Point—to help feed children from low-income families around the Piedmont Triad region of North Carolina. Backpacks are packed with nutritionally-sound meals, which families take home every weekend. Just $5 can feed one child for a weekend while $150 can feed a child for a school year. Since its creation in 2014, the program has provided more than 590,000 meals to thousands of local families.

In addition, the tournament's popular hole-in-one competition returns to the par three 16th hole at Sedgefield. During official tournament play Thursday through Sunday, should a PGA TOUR golfer make a hole-in-one, Wyndham Rewards will donate one million Wyndham Rewards points to Birdies Fore Backpacks.

Wyndham Championship Fore! Good builds on broader efforts by Wyndham and its properties around the globe to support their local communities amid the pandemic as well as those on the front lines—providing rooms for doctors and nurses, donating supplies, and opening their kitchens to help feed those in need. Through its previously announced #EverdayHeroes program, Wyndham Rewards is also honoring essential workers, providing truck drivers, warehouse workers, grocery associates, healthcare workers, teachers and more with complimentary gold membership upgrades. Workers may apply for their instant upgrade at www.wyndhamrewards.com/heroes.

About the Wyndham Championship

Contested annually on the Donald Ross-designed course at Sedgefield Country Club in Greensboro, N.C., the Wyndham Championship was founded in 1938 and is the sixth-oldest event on the PGA TOUR excluding the Majors. The tournament thanks title sponsor Wyndham Rewards and presenting sponsor Truist for their continued support. Additional tournament information is available at www.wyndhamchampionship.com and the tournament's social media channels, including the Wyndham Championship Facebook page, Twitter and Instagram.

About Wyndham Rewards

Named the number one hotel rewards program by readers of USA TODAY, Wyndham Rewards® is the world's most generous rewards program with more than 30,000 hotels, vacation club resorts and vacation rentals worldwide. Designed for the everyday traveler, members earn a guaranteed 1,000 points with every qualified stay and may redeem points for a wide-range of rewards, including free nights at any of more than 9,000 hotels or tens of thousands of vacation club resorts and vacation rentals globally through affiliation with Wyndham Destinations and others. Wyndham Rewards has 84 million enrolled members around the globe. Join for free today at www.wyndhamrewards.com. You've earned this.®

About Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE: WH) is the world's largest hotel franchising company by the number of properties, with over 9,000 hotels across approximately 90 countries on six continents. Through its network of 813,000 rooms appealing to the everyday traveler, Wyndham commands a leading presence in the economy and midscale segments of the lodging industry. The Company operates a portfolio of 20 hotel brands, including Super 8®, Days Inn®, Ramada®, Microtel®, La Quinta®, Baymont®, Wingate®, AmericInn®, Hawthorn Suites®, Trademark Collection® and Wyndham®. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts is also a leading provider of hotel management services. The Company's award-winning Wyndham Rewards loyalty program offers 84 million enrolled members the opportunity to redeem points at thousands of hotels, vacation club resorts and vacation rentals globally. For more information, visit www.wyndhamhotels.com.

About Wyndham Destinations

Wyndham Destinations (NYSE:WYND), the world's largest vacation club and exchange company, is on a mission to put the world on vacation. The company offers more than four million members and owner families the opportunity to own, exchange or rent their vacation experience while enjoying quality, flexibility and great value from a trusted brand. The company's Wyndham Vacation Clubs offer 230 resorts that provide a contemporary take on the timeshare model through brands Club Wyndham®, WorldMark® by Wyndham, and Margaritaville Vacation Club® by Wyndham. With a global presence in 110 countries, the company's membership travel business -- Panorama -- includes today's leading vacation exchange, leisure travel, and technology brands including RCI, the world's leader in vacation exchange that provides access to 4,200+ affiliated resorts around the world; and Extra Holidays, offering condo vacations at hotel prices. Year after year, our worldwide team of associates delivers exceptional vacation experiences to families around the globe as they make memories to last a lifetime. At Wyndham Destinations, our world is your destination. Connect with us on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, YouTube and LinkedIn.

SOURCE Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

Related Links

http://www.wyndhamhotels.com

