Wyndham Championship Returns to Sedgefield

Regarded as one of the most fan-friendly stops on the PGA TOUR, this year's tournament welcomes fans back to the Piedmont Triad for the first time since 2019. In celebration, Wyndham Rewards is making this year's Championship even more rewarding, putting up to 100 million Wyndham Rewards points up for grabs and offering in-person attendees the chance to walk away with up to 15,000 Wyndham Rewards points each, enough for a weekend getaway at thousands of hotels coast to coast.

"Last year was a reminder for all of us of the important role that both travel and live events play in our everyday lives," said Eliot Hamlisch, EVP of Loyalty and Wyndham Rewards program leader. "With that in mind, we couldn't be more excited to be back with fans at Sedgefield. With fantastic food, incredible giveaways, live entertainment and of course, great championship golf, this year's tournament is all about welcoming fans back and letting each attendee know—you've earned this."

Welcome to Points Paradise

Broadcasting once again on Golf Channel and CBS, this year's Wyndham Championship will transport fans to a tropical, vacation-themed oasis. Signature course elements like Club Wyndham Beach and the tournament's iconic sand sculpture are back and joined by fan favorite spots like Margaritaville at the Wyndham, the Wyndham Rewards Earner® Card Club, the USO Patriots Outpost and more.

New to the on-course fan experience this year is the Wyndham Rewards Points Paradise Pavilion. Thursday through Sunday, fans are invited to participate in a four-day interactive digital scavenger hunt that will have them searching course grounds for Wyndham Rewards branded QR codes. Using their mobile phones, they'll scan each code they find, unlocking Wyndham Rewards points along the way. The more codes they scan, the more points they'll unlock—up to a four-day total of 15,000 points. Kids accompanied by a parent or legal guardian are invited to play as well for a chance to win instant prizes.

At-home fans in the U.S. can also get in on the fun by participating in the tournament's new watch and win experience, with a chance to earn up to a total of 3,000 Wyndham Rewards points over four days, enough for up to two go fast awards. Following each full day of tournament play, a Question of the Day centering on the tournament will be posted online at https://wynpointsparadise.com/trivia at approximately 4 p.m. ET. The first 5,000 at-home fans to log on and answer correctly, subject to verification, will earn 750 Wyndham Rewards points for that day. No purchase is necessary to enter or win.*

Millions of points will be available to claim each day for both of the above activations and fans must be members of Wyndham Rewards, which is free-to-join, to claim any earned rewards. Winners will be notified approximately 7-10 days post tournament and points must be claimed by October 31, 2021.

Two Leading Travel Companies, One Award-Winning Rewards Program

The proud title sponsor of the Wyndham Championship since 2018, Wyndham Rewards is the blue thread that ties together the global portfolios of two of the world's largest travel companies: Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, the world's largest hotel franchising company and Wyndham Destinations, the world's largest vacation ownership business, now part of Travel + Leisure Co.

Consistently recognized by readers of USA TODAY as the number one hotel rewards program, no matter where or how you travel, Wyndham Rewards helps make those travels more rewarding. Members earn a guaranteed 1,000 points with every qualified stay and can redeem free nights at tens of thousands of hotels, vacation club resorts and vacation rentals around the world or a host of other rewards like tours, activities, gas discounts, gift cards, shopping and more.

Added Hamlisch, "From weekend road trips to week-long getaways and everything in between, Wyndham Rewards makes it easy to visit the people and places you love. Plus, with tens of thousands of hotels, vacation club resorts and vacation rentals, wherever you want to go, chances are, there's a Wyndham waiting to welcome you."

Wyndham Championship Fore! Good

Creating positive impact in the community is a hallmark of the Wyndham Championship, and Wyndham Championship Fore! Good—the tournament's signature philanthropic platform—helps give back to worthy causes in central North Carolina and beyond.

This year, in support of Wyndham Championship Fore! Good, when a PGA TOUR golfer makes birdie or better on holes 15, 16 or 17 during the third and fourth rounds on Saturday and Sunday, Wyndham Rewards will donate $500 to one of the Championship's signature charities via "Birdies Fore Backpacks." In addition, Thursday through Sunday, should a PGA TOUR golfer make a hole-in-one on hole 16, Wyndham Rewards will donate an additional one million Wyndham Rewards points to the preferred Championship charity of the player's choosing.

Through Birdies Fore Backpacks, Wyndham Rewards works with local organizations—Backpack Beginnings, Forsyth Backpacks, Out of the Garden Project and United Way of Greater High Point—to help feed children from low-income families around the Piedmont Triad region of North Carolina. Backpacks are packed with nutritionally-sound meals, which families take home every weekend. Just $5 can feed one child for a weekend while $150 can feed a child for a school year. Since its creation in 2014, the program has provided more than 590,000 meals to thousands of local families.

The Wyndham Championship opens to the public tomorrow, August 11 and runs through Sunday, August 15. Teachers, first responders and members of the military are invited to attend for free along with a guest. To learn more, or to purchase tickets, visit www.wyndhamchampionship.com.

About the Wyndham Championship

Contested annually on the Donald Ross-designed course at Sedgefield Country Club in Greensboro, N.C., the Wyndham Championship was founded in 1938 and is the sixth-oldest event on the PGA TOUR excluding the Majors. The tournament thanks title sponsor Wyndham Rewards and presenting sponsor Truist for their continued support. Additional tournament information is available at www.wyndhamchampionship.com and the tournament's social media channels, including the Wyndham Championship Facebook page, Twitter and Instagram.

About Wyndham Rewards

Named the number one hotel rewards program by readers of USA TODAY, Wyndham Rewards® is the world's most generous rewards program with more than 50,000 hotels, vacation club resorts and vacation rentals worldwide. Designed for the everyday traveler, members earn a guaranteed 1,000 points with every qualified stay and may redeem points for a range of rewards, including free nights at approximately 9,000 hotels or tens of thousands of vacation club resorts and vacation rentals globally through affiliation with Wyndham Destinations and others. Wyndham Rewards has 89 million enrolled members around the globe. Join for free today at www.wyndhamrewards.com. You've earned this.®

About Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE: WH) is the world's largest hotel franchising company by the number of properties, with approximately 9,000 hotels across nearly 95 countries on six continents. Through its network of approximately 798,000 rooms appealing to the everyday traveler, Wyndham commands a leading presence in the economy and midscale segments of the lodging industry. The Company operates a portfolio of 21 hotel brands, including Super 8®, Days Inn®, Ramada®, Microtel®, La Quinta®, Baymont®, Wingate®, AmericInn®, Hawthorn Suites®, Trademark Collection® and Wyndham®. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts is also a leading provider of hotel management services. The Company's award-winning Wyndham Rewards® loyalty program offers 89 million enrolled members the opportunity to redeem points at thousands of hotels, vacation club resorts and vacation rentals globally. For more information, visit www.wyndhamhotels.com.

About Wyndham Destinations

Wyndham Destinations is the world's largest vacation ownership business operating more than 245 vacation club resorts around the world that offer a contemporary take on the timeshare model. The brand portfolio – featuring Club Wyndham®, WorldMark® by Wyndham, Margaritaville Vacation Club® by Wyndham, and Shell Vacations Club – offers travelers the chance to own their vacation and explore places they've never visited before, year after year. More than 850,000 owners enjoy stays in a home away from home, featuring spacious suites with separate bedrooms, fully-equipped kitchens, living and dining areas, as well as resort-style amenities and services. Learn more at WyndhamDestinations.com.

*No purchase necessary to enter or win: Sweepstakes open to legal residents of the 50 United States and the District of Columbia who are at least 18 years of age (19 in Alabama and Nebraska, 21 in Mississippi) at time of entry. Sweepstakes commences at 4:00 PM ET on 8/12/21 and ends at 3:59:59 PM ET on 8/16/21. Subject to Official Rules at https://wynpointsparadise.com/trivia. Odds of winning depend on number of eligible entries received. All points must be claimed by 10/31/21. Sponsor: Wyndham Hotel Group, LLC, 22 Sylvan Way, Parsippany, NJ 07054. This Promotion is not offered or sponsored in any way by the Professional Golf Association, Inc. ("PGA"), PGA TOUR, Inc. or PGA TOUR Licensed Property, Inc. Void outside of the 50 United States and the District of Columbia and where prohibited by law.

