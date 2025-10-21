Wyndham Debuts First-of-its-Kind Travel Subscription with Day-One Payoffs

For just $95 a year, Wyndham Rewards members can now unlock perks like automatic Gold level status, concierge services and the ability to double-dip on points with select partners, all while saving on hotels, flights, car rentals, cruises and more. To receive benefits, members must book through WyndhamRewardsInsider.com.

"The world of travel rewards is changing. People today want more than just points—they want breadth, flexibility and value they can feel across every aspect of their journey. Historically, such benefits were reserved only for the travel elite, off-limits to those without high-fee, premium credit cards. Wyndham Rewards Insider flips that script, putting the power back in the hands of everyday travelers—all for less than the cost of a night out."

- Scott Strickland, Chief Commercial Officer, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

More Than Rewards—A Whole New Way to Travel

With Insider, Wyndham Rewards is redefining what a loyalty program can offer. The add-on subscription builds on the program's award-winning foundation—known for its generous points earning, simple free night redemptions and accessible levels of status—while adding premium-style savings and benefits across nearly every aspect of travel.

Backed by a powerhouse roster of partners, including an all-new collaboration with Ticketmaster, Insider brings added value to everything from weekend getaways and Caribbean cruises to live concerts on the world's biggest stages.

Among the many benefits of being a Wyndham Rewards Insider:

Hotels by Wyndham

Savings of 10% or more off standard rates on qualified stays at over 8,000 hotels.

Automatic upgrade to Wyndham Rewards GOLD level membership.

Larger points accelerator (earn 50% more points) for Gold, Platinum and Diamond members.

Savings on Flights, Cruises, Car Rentals and More

Up to 5% on domestic flights.

Up to 15% on international flights.

Up to 30% on cruises.

10% or more on car rentals.

Up to 15% on tours and activities.

Up to 15% on car transfers and limo services.

Entertainment and Lifestyle

Earn and redeem with Ticketmaster across 50,000+ concerts and live events.

Exclusive ticket savings at top theme parks and aquariums—including Walt Disney World ® Resort, SeaWorld® Orlando, LEGOLAND® California Resort and more.

® Resort, SeaWorld® Orlando, LEGOLAND® California Resort and more. White-glove concierge services with access to sought-after concerts and VIP experiences.

In addition, as a Wyndham Rewards Insider, members earn Wyndham Rewards points on nearly everything booked through the platform, while also collecting partner rewards on flights, car rentals and cruises. Hotel stays, tours and activities all earn 10 Wyndham Rewards points per dollar spent, while most other qualified spend earns 1 point per dollar spent, with no cap on earnings. Qualified Ticketmaster purchases earn 2 points per dollar spent, up to 50,000 points annually.

"Bringing Ticketmaster into Wyndham Rewards is a game-changer—turning points into the most unforgettable live experiences across music, sports, theater and more. Add in all the discounts and extra points—not to mention the exclusive perks—across other categories and partners, and the value of Insider becomes undeniable. Whether you travel two nights a year or two hundred, we designed it to be the easiest travel decision you make all year."

- Mike Shiwdin, GVP, Loyalty and Guest Engagement, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

A Subscription that Pays for Itself

To celebrate the debut of Wyndham Rewards Insider, new members who sign up between now and the end of the year will receive their first 14 months for the price of 12, plus a 7,500-point bonus—enough for a free night at thousands of Hotels by Wyndham. Add that to the average annual savings across hotels, flights, car rentals, cruises and more and the subscription easily pays for itself year after year.

For example, a family of four booking a five-night all-inclusive stay next month at Wyndham Alltra Samana—with roundtrip airfare, private transfers and a full-day excursion—can save over $850 if booked as a Wyndham Rewards Insider.1 But the savings don't stop there, even smaller trips add up. A couple booking a three-night trip to Orlando in January—including a stay at Wyndham Lake Buena Vista, roundtrip airfare, rental car and 3-day park hopper tickets to Walt Disney World® Resort—can save more than $580.2

The Most Generous Hotel Rewards Program

Consistently celebrated for both its simplicity and generosity, Wyndham Rewards continues to stand out in a crowded loyalty landscape by keeping things refreshingly straightforward. Members earn a minimum 1,000 points with every qualified stay, while three simple free night redemption tiers, starting at just 7,500 points per night, help ensure rewards aren't only easy to earn, but easy to use.

What's more, the program offers the fastest path to elevated status, kicking in after just five nights of stays, and continues to add new partners and features. Earlier this year, the program introduced Wyndham Rewards Experiences, a new experiential platform powered by some of the world's most iconic sports and entertainment brands such as Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall and Caesars Rewards. Through Wyndham Rewards Experiences members can turn their points into extraordinary moments, like VIP access to the sold-out Vans Warped Tour.

To learn more about Wyndham Rewards Insider, including how to sign-up as well as full terms and conditions, visit WyndhamRewardsInsider.com. Subscription auto-renews annually and may be easily cancelled via the Wyndham Rewards Insider website or by calling (800) 805-5194 at least one day prior to renewal date. Upon cancellation, members may continue to use benefits through the end of their subscription term.

1 Example based on rates shopped on October 15, 2025, for a five-night stay at Wyndham Alltra Samana, Dominican Republic, for a family of four in a standard garden view double room. Airfare pricing based on roundtrip economy flights on Air Canada (1-stop) from Los Angeles (LAX) to Punta Cana (PUJ) with private roundtrip third-party airport transfer via SUV. Hotel savings calculated by comparing Wyndham Rewards Insider rates versus standard room rates on WyndhamRewards.com at time of shopping. All other savings calculated by comparing Wyndham Rewards Insider rates to lowest available direct rates with travel partner at time of shopping. Total trip price if booked as a non-Wyndham Rewards Insider: $8,066.88 USD. Total trip price if booked as a Wyndham Rewards Insider: $7,215.53. Rates are subject to change and may vary by travel dates, location and availability.

2 Example based on rates shopped on October 15, 2025, for a three-night stay at the Wyndham Lake Buena Vista, Orlando, for two adults in a king lake view room. Airfare pricing based on roundtrip economy flights via American Airlines (direct) from Boston (BOS) to Orlando (MCO). Total hotel savings calculated by comparing Wyndham Rewards Insider rates versus standard room rates on WyndhamRewards.com at time of shopping. All other savings calculated by comparing Wyndham Rewards Insider rates to lowest available direct rates with travel partner at time of shopping. Total trip price if booked as a non-Wyndham Rewards Insider: $4,400.61 USD. Total trip price if booked as a Wyndham Rewards Insider: $3,816.89. Rates are subject to change and may vary by travel dates, location and availability.

About Wyndham Rewards

Part of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE: WH), the world's largest hotel franchising company, Wyndham Rewards is the #1 hotel rewards program as named by readers of USA TODAY. Members—approximately 120 million enrolled around the world—earn a guaranteed 1,000 points with every qualified stay and can redeem for free nights starting at just 7,500 points. With more than 60,000 hotels, vacation club resorts and vacation rentals globally, no other hotel rewards program is more generous. Join for free at WyndhamRewards.com.

SOURCE Wyndham Hotels & Resorts