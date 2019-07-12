Wyndham Garden Debuts in Argentina

"We are proud to bring Wyndham Garden, a brand with a strong and growing presence in the world, to Argentina. Offering seven brands in the country today furthers our mission to make hotel travel possible for all," said Alejandro Moreno, president and managing director of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts for Latin America and the Caribbean.

The property will be operated by Aadesa Hotel Management, multi-brand operator with more than 15 years of hotel management experience in Latin America. It will be Aadesa's second Wyndham Hotels & Resorts property, joining the Wyndham Nordelta Tigre Buenos Aires.

"We are very excited to continue working with Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, one of the most important international hospitality companies in the world," said Arturo Navarro Ithuralde, CEO and Co Founder of Aadesa Hotel Management.

Wyndham Garden Luján, 32 unique rooms offering exceptional views of the polo field and the countryside, is an ideal option for business and leisure getaways and events just minutes from the city. Honoring the brand slogan "Relax, you are here," this new property offers tennis and polo courts, a heated indoor / outdoor pool, a gym, recreational activities and event rooms. It also offers a sophisticated dining experience with a diverse and varied menu in its "La Perdiz" restaurant.

Wyndham Garden Luján is the ideal space for corporate, social and incentive events in an environment designed to offer an escape for those seeking to connect with nature, outside the hustle of the city.

All Wyndham brands in Argentina participate in Wyndham Rewards®, the revolutionary and easy-to-use loyalty program that offers more than 75 million members a generous point structure and the possibility of exchanging for free nights. For more information or to join, visit: http://www.wyndhamrewards.com/.

About Wyndham Garden

Travel isn't always easy, but that's where Wyndham Garden® comes in. Designed with a lens on the little details, Wyndham Garden offers guests a smart and nurturing hotel experience to help them travel at ease. Hotels include flexible meeting spaces, inviting lobbies, welcoming lounges and complementary high speed internet access. With a strong and growing footprint around the world, including many hotels conveniently located near major airports, Wyndham Garden brings a carefree convenience and peace of mind to both business and leisure travelers escaping the hustle and bustle.

About Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE: WH) is the world's largest hotel franchising company, with approximately 9,200 hotels across more than 80 countries on six continents. Through its network of approximately 812,000 rooms appealing to the everyday traveler, Wyndham commands a leading presence in the economy and midscale segments of the lodging industry. The Company operates a portfolio of 20 hotel brands, including Super 8®, Days Inn®, Ramada®, Microtel®®, La Quinta®, Wingate®, AmericInn®, Hawthorn Suites®, The Trademark Collection®, and Wyndham®. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts is also a leading provider of hotel management services, with more than 400 properties under management. The Company's award-winning Wyndham Rewards loyalty program offers over 75 million enrolled members the opportunity to redeem points at tens of thousands of hotels, vacation club resorts and vacation rentals globally. For more information, visit www.wyndhamhotels.com

ABOUT AADESA HOTEL MANAGEMENT

Aadesa Hotel Management is the leading multi-brand operator in Latin America with more than 15 years of experience in the hospitality industry that operates hotels in the region. With more than 20 hotels in its portfolio, Aadesa Hotel Management is fully dedicated to all aspects of each of the properties, generating for owners and investors a profitability above the market average.

