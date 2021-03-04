Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Celebrates First Groundbreaking of its New La Quinta and Hawthorn Suites Dual-Brand Hotel Concept; 36 Properties in Development Pipeline

The property is slated to open in March 2022 with a combined 100 guestrooms – 30 of which will feature the recently updated Hawthorn room design that includes modern, well-equipped kitchens for extended-stay guests. This hotel will also feature the newly refreshed room design from La Quinta's sought-after Del Sol prototype in 70 rooms. This new dual-brand hotel concept is designed to streamline development and operational costs. The concept includes a shared lobby, spacious modern great room, fitness center, bar, amenities, and back of the house all while appealing to the multiple types of travelers that have an affinity for these brands. The combination enhances Wyndham's suite of offerings for developers by coupling its leading upper-midscale brand, La Quinta, with its benchmark, extended-stay Hawthorn Suites brand that reported a 44 percent year-over-year increase in domestic contract executions during 2020.

Conveniently located at Pflugerville's Stone Hill Town Center, just 15 miles northeast of Austin, the hotel provides easy access to the area's more than 1,000 acres of scenic parks, trails and open spaces. The growing suburb of Pflugerville has seen significant business and residential growth, with a nearly 40 percent population increase in the past 10 years.

"We're delighted to expand our portfolio with this new dual-branded hotel, providing these two distinct accommodations under one roof to meet the diverse needs of today's travelers and provide operational efficiencies for developers," said Krishna Paliwal, Wyndham's president of La Quinta and head of architecture, design, and construction. "Our powerful marketing and sales programs for both La Quinta and Hawthorn will combine to drive reservations to this hotel. The industry-leading Wyndham Rewards program, now 86 million members strong, drives 46 percent of all U.S. hotel stays across our portfolio."

With La Quinta and Hawthorn Suites targeting different types of travelers, this brand pairing offers a unique opportunity to introduce a new subset of consumers to Wyndham's strong upper-midscale and midscale portfolio. By bringing select-service and long-term lodging together under one roof, Wyndham is tapping into the steady and strong appetite developers and travelers have for extended-stay, especially in the midscale space which is expected to continue the high growth that it is seeing today.

Interested developers can visit Wyndham's dual-brand development website, or contact the Wyndham Franchise Development team by email at [email protected] for more information.

About La Quinta by Wyndham

With nearly 940 destinations in the Americas and Europe, the upper-midscale La Quinta by Wyndham brand is a bright spot in every travelers' journey. Whether traveling for business or leisure, guests can rest assured, relax, and recharge thanks to the brand's free Bright Side Breakfast®, spacious in-room work areas, and free high-speed internet. For more information about franchising a La Quinta hotel, visit the La Quinta franchise development website.

About Hawthorn Suites by Wyndham

Travelers can keep their routines in check when staying longer at approximately 90 Hawthorn Suites by Wyndham extended stay hotels in the U.S., Europe and the Middle East. Creating a welcoming, home-away-from-home experience is what Hawthorn Suites does best, thanks to spacious suites with fully equipped kitchens, guest laundry facilities, and fitness centers. For more information about franchising a Hawthorn Suites, visit the Wyndham franchise development website.

About Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE: WH) is the world's largest hotel franchising company by the number of properties, with over 8,900 hotels across nearly 95 countries on six continents. Through its network of approximately 796,000 rooms appealing to the everyday traveler, Wyndham commands a leading presence in the economy and midscale segments of the lodging industry. The Company operates a portfolio of 20 hotel brands, including Super 8®, Days Inn®, Ramada®, Microtel®, La Quinta®, Baymont®, Wingate®, AmericInn®, Hawthorn Suites®, Trademark Collection® and Wyndham®. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts is also a leading provider of hotel management services. The Company's award-winning Wyndham Rewards loyalty program offers 86 million enrolled members the opportunity to redeem points at thousands of hotels, vacation club resorts and vacation rentals globally. For more information, visit www.wyndhamhotels.com.

