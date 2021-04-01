Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Continues Growth Trajectory across Europe, Middle East, Eurasia and Africa

In a year of historic challenges for the travel industry, in 2020 Wyndham achieved 38 new hotel signings in the region, a host of important openings, in addition to launching multi-faceted initiatives to support and empower hotel partners across EMEA to help re-build demand in response to changes and on-going travel restrictions.

Some of Wyndham's key 2020 openings included the European expansion of Ramada by Wyndham in Madrid, Valencia, Leeds and Budapest and continued momentum in India and Pakistan. Other highlights included the expansion of La Quinta by Wyndham in Turkey, and the debut of the Super 8 by Wyndham brand in the UAE alongside more openings in Germany.

In late 2020, Wyndham also opened its first hotel in Nepal under the Ramada Encore by Wyndham brand, and expanded in India with the addition of Wyndham Ahmedabad Shela. Solid growth continued in 2021, as Wyndham announced the debut of the La Quinta brand in Dubai, and saw further momentum in Turkey with the opening of Ramada by Wyndham Izmir Aliaga, while also expanding its Dolce brand with a new flagship hotel in Copenhagen.

Wyndham's recent expansion in EMEA reinforces its commitment to its partners, guests and team members across the region and is set to continue with a strong development pipeline of over 16,000 rooms that includes more than 20 new hotels expected to open later this year.

Dimitris Manikis, President, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, EMEA said: "We are extremely proud of these achievements, initiatives and the incredible resilience shown by our hotel partners in the region. In the toughest period our industry has ever experienced, it is more important than ever to put our partners, guests and teams at the heart of everything we do. Our ability to continue to grow is a testament to the strength of the value proposition of the Wyndham brands for hotel partners as they prepare to rebuild demand, and we are looking forward to our continued and long-term success together."

Some of the upcoming openings in 2021 will include:

The debut of the Wyndham's namesake brand in Cyprus with the highly anticipated opening of the upscale Wyndham Nicosia expected around the end of the year. The hotel will offer elegant accommodation in Nicosia's main square, alongside several leisure amenities and conference space.

Wyndham hotels in EMEA and around the world participate in Wyndham Rewards®, the world's most generous hotel rewards programme with thousands of hotels, vacation club resorts and vacation rentals worldwide.

