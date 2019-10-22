Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Honors Military Members and their Families with Increased Savings and 1 Million Points Match this Veterans Day

Available at participating hotels in the United States and Canada across the Company's broad portfolio of brands, including household names like Super 8 ® by Wyndham and La Quinta ® by Wyndham—both of which always offer preferred parking for active and retired military members—the promotional offer and point match come on the heels of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts adding its newest charitable military partner: Hope For The Warriors, a four-star rated , 501(c)(3) organization that provides comprehensive support programs for service members, veterans and military families.

Other military non-profit partners, all of whom will have point donations matched during the promotional period up to 170,000 points each, include Fisher House Foundation, Armed Services YMCA, Operation Homefront, Team Red White & Blue and Team Rubicon.

"We believe in honoring and saying 'thank you' to the brave members of the armed forces and their families every day of the year, but this Veterans Day, we're doing even more," said Sheila Schottland, vice president of Brand Marketing at Wyndham Hotels & Resorts. "From matching points donated by members to our military non-profit partners, to increasing already available discounts plus bonus points added on top, it's one more way for us to give back and show our gratitude."

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts and its brands have a strong history of celebrating and supporting those who serve, from everyday discounts available at its more than 9,200 hotels, to sponsorship of veteran-centric events—like Super 8's upcoming support of the 12th annual Long Island Run for the Warriors race—and hiring initiatives, including La Quinta's collaboration with Hiring Our Heroes, a program of the U.S. Chamber of Commerce Foundation, to help drive veteran employment opportunities. Military members, veterans and their spouses also receive special benefits when they join Wyndham Rewards, the company's award-winning loyalty program, including a complimentary upgrade to Wyndham Rewards' Gold membership along with 1,000 bonus Wyndham Rewards points upon completion of the member's first qualified stay.

To learn more about the military perks, including full terms and conditions, visit www.wyndhamrewards.com/honorsmilitary.

