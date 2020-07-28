Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Reports Second Quarter 2020 Results

PARSIPPANY, N.J., July 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE: WH) today announced results for the three months ended June 30, 2020. Highlights include:

Diluted loss per share was $1.86 , and adjusted diluted earnings per share was $0.10 .

, and adjusted diluted earnings per share was . Net loss was $174 million for the second quarter and adjusted net income was $9 million .

for the second quarter and adjusted net income was . Adjusted EBITDA was $63 million .

. System-wide rooms remained flat year-over-year.

Global comparable RevPAR declined 54% year-over-year.

Paid quarterly cash dividend of $0.08 per share.

"We generated positive adjusted EBITDA in the second quarter, driven by our drive-to and leisure-oriented franchise business model, along with our immediate and concerted cost savings initiatives," said Geoffrey A. Ballotti, president and chief executive officer. "We were pleased to see a steady improvement in Average Daily Rate, Occupancy and RevPAR over the past three months. Our select-service, small business owners are uniquely positioned to both remain open and capture emerging travel demand, whatever the shape of the recovery may be. Approximately 85% of our hotels have remained open globally throughout the pandemic, and over 99% of our domestic hotels are open today. Importantly, our economy and midscale brands continue to outperform versus their local markets. We remain committed to supporting our owners during this difficult period, while showing our guests and team members that they can "Count on Us" to put their safety first."

Revenues declined to $258 million in the second quarter of 2020, compared with $533 million in the second quarter of 2019. The decline includes lower pass-through cost-reimbursement revenues of $94 million, which have no impact on adjusted EBITDA, in the Company's hotel management business. Excluding cost-reimbursement revenues, revenues declined $181 million reflecting a 54% decline in comparable RevPAR and the impact from hotels temporarily closed due to COVID-19.

The Company generated a net loss of $174 million, or $1.86 per diluted share, in the second quarter of 2020, reflecting $1.71 per diluted share in non-cash impairment charges related to certain intangible assets and $0.18 per diluted share in restructuring and transaction-related costs. Net income in the second quarter of 2019 was $26 million, or $0.27 per diluted share, which included a non-cash impairment charge of $0.34 per diluted share and $0.16 per diluted share in transaction-related, separation-related and contract termination expenses. The decline in net income of $200 million, or $2.13 per diluted share, was primarily due to the impact of the non-cash impairment charges and the revenue declines, which were partially offset by lower volume-related expenses as well as cost containment initiatives, including restructuring actions. Full reconciliations of GAAP results to the Company's non-GAAP adjusted measures for all reported periods appear in the tables to this press release.

Business Segment Discussion

The following discussion of second quarter operating results focuses on revenue and adjusted EBITDA for each of the Company's segments.

Hotel Franchising



2020



2019



% Change

System size 754,700



751,300



—

Global RevPAR $ 17.05



$ 42.04



(59)













Revenue (millions) $ 182



$ 331



(45)

Adjusted EBITDA (millions) 83



162



(49)



The Company's franchised system, which included 7,500 rooms transferred from the hotel management segment related to the CorePoint Lodging asset sales, remained flat globally. Excluding the transfer, franchised net rooms declined 50 basis points globally, reflecting the Company's removal of approximately 9,000 non-compliant master franchise rooms in China.

RevPAR declined 59% globally, or 53% on a comparable basis, due to the impact of COVID-19 on travel demand. In the U.S., RevPAR declined 52%, or 49% on a comparable basis, and internationally RevPAR declined 76%, or 66% on a comparable basis.

Revenues decreased $149 million compared to second quarter 2019 reflecting the impact of COVID-19 on travel demand globally, while a decline in adjusted EBITDA of $79 million was partially mitigated by lower volume-related expenses as well as cost containment initiatives.

Hotel Management



2020



2019



% Change

System size 58,200



65,200



(11)

Global RevPAR $ 20.67



$ 66.67



(69)













Revenue (millions) $ 76



$ 201



(62)

Adjusted EBITDA (millions) (4)



16



N/A



The Company's managed system decreased 11% globally primarily reflecting the transfer of 7,500 rooms to the hotel franchising segment as a result of CorePoint Lodging asset sales. Excluding the transfer of rooms to the hotel franchising segment, the Company's managed system grew 1%, reflecting 13% growth internationally, partially offset by a 3% decline in the U.S. primarily due to the loss of rooms that were previously covered by unprofitable hotel management guarantees.

RevPAR declined 69% globally, or 63% on a comparable basis, primarily reflecting a 68% decline in the U.S., or 63% on a comparable basis, and a 72% decline internationally, or 60% on a comparable basis.

Revenues decreased $125 million compared to the prior-year period primarily due to $94 million of lower cost-reimbursement revenues, which have no impact on adjusted EBITDA. Absent cost-reimbursements, revenues declined $31 million due to the unfavorable impact of COVID-19 on travel demand globally, while adjusted EBITDA declined $20 million as the RevPAR impacts were partially mitigated by lower volume-related expenses as well as cost containment initiatives.

Development

As of June 30, 2020, the Company's hotel system of over 9,000 properties and 813,000 rooms remained flat year-over-year. During the second quarter of 2020, the Company opened 62 new hotels totaling 5,700 rooms, a year-over-year decline of 65% as new construction openings were delayed and conversion volumes were lower.

As expected, the Company's global retention rate over the last twelve months declined to 93.7% compared to 95.2% during the same period last year due to the Company's removal of approximately 9,000 non-compliant master franchise rooms in China, as previously disclosed.

The Company's development pipeline consisted of over 1,300 hotels and approximately 180,000 rooms, a 4% year-over-year room decline, or a 5% decline sequentially, as a result of softer sales activity in the second quarter due to travel restrictions, increased hurdle rates and a more conservative probability factor applied to projects in the pipeline which have not yet secured financing. Approximately 64% of the Company's development pipeline is international and 76% is new construction, of which 34% have broken ground.

Impairment Charge

The continued disruption to the travel industry resulting from COVID-19 prompted the Company to perform an evaluation and comparison of the carrying value of its assets to their fair value. As a result of this evaluation, the Company recorded a net impairment charge of $206 million ($159 million, net of tax) during the second quarter of 2020 primarily related to the La Quinta tradename. The future cash flows expected to be generated from the La Quinta tradename have not changed materially; rather, the impairment charge was principally attributable to a higher discount rate primarily resulting from increased share price volatility, consistent with the lodging sector and broader equity markets.

Restructuring Charge

In an effort to mitigate the revenue declines resulting from COVID-19 and to further position itself for growth during the recovery period, the Company undertook various restructuring actions that resulted in a charge of $16 million ($13 million, net of tax) during the second quarter. This charge is comprised of $11 million for severance and related benefit costs resulting from the elimination of approximately 180 positions and $5 million of lease-related costs. In combination with the Company's first quarter COVID-19 related restructuring charge, the Company has now reduced approximately 440 positions and expects to realize $50 million to $55 million of annual savings as a result of these actions.

Cash

During the second quarter of 2020, the Company's cash balance decreased $85 million to $664 million. The impact of the Company's franchisee fee deferral program was approximately $67 million during the second quarter. In addition, the Company made $28 million of special-item cash outlays, including restructuring payments, during the second quarter.

Dividends

The Company paid common stock dividends of $8 million, or $0.08 per share, in the second quarter of 2020.

Outlook

The Company's ability to assess the impact of COVID-19 on its full-year financial results continues to be limited due to the uncertainty in travel demand during the remainder of 2020.

Presentation of Financial Information

Financial information discussed in this press release includes non-GAAP measures, which include or exclude certain items. These non-GAAP measures differ from reported GAAP results and are intended to illustrate what management believes are relevant period-over-period comparisons and are helpful to investors as an additional tool for further understanding and assessing the Company's ongoing operating performance. The Company uses these measures internally to assess its operating performance, both absolutely and in comparison to other companies, and to make day to day operating decisions, including in the evaluation of selected compensation decisions. Exclusion of items in the Company's non-GAAP presentation should not be considered an inference that these items are unusual, infrequent or non-recurring. Full reconciliations of GAAP results to the comparable non-GAAP measures for the reported periods appear in the financial tables section of this press release.

About Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

Table 1 WYNDHAM HOTELS & RESORTS INCOME (LOSS) STATEMENT (In millions, except per share data) (Unaudited)

















Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,

2020

2019

2020

2019 Net revenues













Royalties and franchise fees $ 61



$ 126



$ 154



$ 228

Marketing, reservation and loyalty 82



140



188



254

Management and other fees 6



36



38



75

License and other fees 21



33



42



61

Cost reimbursements 66



160



192



315

Other 22



38



53



68

Net revenues 258



533



667



1,001

















Expenses













Marketing, reservation and loyalty 85



149



204



278

Operating 23



38



57



81

General and administrative 26



31



54



65

Cost reimbursements 66



160



192



315

Depreciation and amortization 25



27



49



56

Impairments, net 206



45



206



45

Restructuring 16



—



29



—

Transaction-related, net 5



11



13



18

Separation-related —



1



1



22

Contract termination —



9



—



9

Total expenses 452



471



805



889

















Operating (loss)/income (194)



62



(138)



112

Interest expense, net 28



26



54



50

















(Loss)/income before income taxes (222)



36



(192)



62

(Benefit)/provision for income taxes (48)



10



(40)



15

Net (loss)/income $ (174)



$ 26



$ (152)



$ 47

















(Loss)/earnings per share













Basic $ (1.86)



$ 0.27



$ (1.63)



$ 0.49

Diluted (1.86)



0.27



(1.63)



0.49

















Weighted average shares outstanding













Basic 93.3



97.1



93.5



97.5

Diluted 93.3



97.4



93.5



97.8





Table 2

WYNDHAM HOTELS & RESORTS

HISTORICAL REVENUE AND ADJUSTED EBITDA BY SEGMENT









The reportable segments presented below represent our operating segments for which separate financial information is available and is utilized on a regular basis by our chief operating decision maker to assess performance and allocate resources. In identifying our reportable segments, we also consider the nature of services provided by our operating segments. Management evaluates the operating results of each of our reportable segments based upon net revenues and adjusted EBITDA. We believe that adjusted EBITDA is a useful measure of performance for our segments which, when considered with GAAP measures, allows a more complete understanding of our operating performance. We use these measures internally to assess operating performance, both absolutely and in comparison to other companies, and to make day to day operating decisions, including in the evaluation of selected compensation decisions. Our presentation of adjusted EBITDA may not be comparable to similarly-titled measures used by other companies.



































First Quarter

Second Quarter

Third Quarter

Fourth Quarter

Full Year

Hotel Franchising





















Net revenues





















2020 $ 243



$ 182



n/a



n/a



n/a





2019 269



331



379



300



1,279





2018 203



289



348



295



1,135





Adjusted EBITDA























2020 $ 108



$ 83



n/a



n/a



n/a





2019 113



162



195



151



622





2018 86



129



178



122



515



























Hotel Management





















Net revenues





















2020 $ 167



$ 76



n/a



n/a



n/a





2019 197



201



180



190



768





2018 99



146



252



229



726





Adjusted EBITDA





















2020 $ 17



$ (4)



n/a



n/a



n/a





2019 16



16



13



21



66





2018 16



8



5



18



47



























Corporate and Other





















Net revenues





















2020 $ —



$ —



n/a



n/a



n/a





2019 2



1



1



2



6





2018 —



—



4



3



7





Adjusted EBITDA





















2020 $ (18)



$ (16)



n/a



n/a



n/a





2019 (18)



(19)



(18)



(19)



(75)





2018 (10)



(12)



(17)



(15)



(55)



























Total Company





















Net revenues





















2020 $ 410



$ 258



n/a



n/a



n/a





2019 468



533



560



492



2,053





2018 302



435



604



527



1,868





Net income/(loss)





















2020 $ 22



$ (174)



n/a



n/a



n/a





2019 21



26



45



64



157





2018 39



21



58



43



162





Adjusted EBITDA































2020 $ 107



$ 63



n/a



n/a



n/a





2019 111



159



190



153



613





2018 92



125



166



125



507

____________________ NOTE: Amounts may not add across due to rounding. See Table 7 for definitions and Table 8 for reconciliations of Total Company non-GAAP measures.

Table 3 WYNDHAM HOTELS & RESORTS CASH FLOWS (In millions) (Unaudited)









Six Months Ended June 30,

2020

2019 Operating activities





Net (loss)/income $ (152)



$ 47

Depreciation and amortization 49



56

Impairment (a) 209



45

Payment of tax liability assumed in La Quinta acquisition —



(188)

Other, net (146)



(97)

Net cash used in operating activities (40)



(137)

Investing activities





Property and equipment additions (18)



(25)

Issuance of loans, net (1)



(2)

Net cash used in investing activities (19)



(27)

Financing activities





Proceeds from borrowings 744



—

Principal payments on long-term debt (18)



(8)

Capital contribution from former Parent —



68

Dividends to shareholders (38)



(56)

Repurchases of common stock (50)



(95)

Other, net (8)



(5)

Net cash provided by/(used in) financing activities 630



(96)

Effect of changes in exchange rates on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (1)



1

Net increase/(decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 570



(259)

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period 94



366

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period $ 664



$ 107









Free Cash Flow:





We define free cash flow to be net cash provided by/(used in) operating activities less property and equipment additions, which we also refer to as capital expenditures. We believe free cash flow to be a useful operating performance measure to us and investors to evaluate the ability of our operations to generate cash for uses other than capital expenditures and, after debt service and other obligations, our ability to grow our business through acquisitions and investments, as well as our ability to return cash to shareholders through dividends and share repurchases. This non-GAAP measure is not necessarily a representation of how we will use excess cash. A limitation of using free cash flow versus the GAAP measure of net cash provided by/(used in) operating activities as a means for evaluating Wyndham Hotels is that free cash flow does not represent the total cash movement for the period as detailed in the condensed consolidated statement of cash flows.





Six Months Ended June 30,

2020

2019 Net cash used in operating activities (b) $ (40)



$ (137)

Less: Property and equipment additions (18)



(25)

Free cash flow $ (58)



$ (162)





____________________ (a) 2020 excludes $3 million of cash proceeds from a previously impaired asset.



(b) Includes special-item cash outlays of $48 million and $45 million in 2020 and 2019, respectively, primarily relating to transaction-related and separation-related cash payments, as well as our restructuring initiatives. Additionally, 2020 includes an estimated impact of $67 million from the Company's franchisee fee deferral program and 2019 includes $188 million of payments to tax authorities related to the La Quinta acquisition.

Table 4 WYNDHAM HOTELS & RESORTS DEBT (In millions) (Unaudited)









As of June 30, 2020

As of

December 31, 2019



$750 million revolving credit facility (due May 2023) $ 734



$ —

Term loan (due May 2025) 1,561



1,568

5.375% senior unsecured notes (due April 2026) 495



494

Finance leases 57



60

Total debt 2,847



2,122

Cash and cash equivalents 664



94

Net debt $ 2,183



$ 2,028









Our outstanding debt as of June 30, 2020 matures as follows:











Amount Within 1 year



$ 21

Between 1 and 2 years



21

Between 2 and 3 years



755

Between 3 and 4 years



22

Between 4 and 5 years



1,503

Thereafter



525

Total



$ 2,847































Table 5 WYNDHAM HOTELS & RESORTS REVENUE DRIVERS





















Six Months Ended June 30,





2020

2019

Change

% Change



Beginning Room Count (January 1)



















United States 510,200



506,100



4,100



1%



International 320,800



303,800



17,000



6



Total 831,000



809,900



21,100



3

























Additions



















United States 5,400



13,400



(8,000)



(60)



International 6,500



14,400



(7,900)



(55)



Total 11,900



27,800



(15,900)



(57)

























Deletions





















United States (13,600)



(11,200)



(2,400)



(21)



International (16,400)



(9,900)



(6,500)



(66)



Total (30,000)



(21,100)



(8,900)



(42)























Ending Room Count (June 30)



















United States 502,000



508,300



(6,300)



(1)



International 310,900



308,300



2,600



1



Total 812,900



816,600



(3,700)



—%

























As of June 30,

FY 2019

Royalty

Contribution

2020

2019

Change

% Change

System Size

















United States

















Economy 254,300



263,300



(9,000)



(3%)



Midscale and Upper Midscale 206,800



205,800



1,000



—



Extended Stay/Lifestyle 24,200



20,800



3,400



16



Upscale 16,700



18,400



(1,700)



(9)



Total United States 502,000



508,300



(6,300)



(1)

86%



















International



















Greater China 144,300



149,300



(5,000)



(3)

3 Rest of Asia Pacific 27,800



24,500



3,300



13

1 Europe, the Middle East and Africa 69,000



66,500



2,500



4

4 Canada 40,600



39,900



700



2

5 Latin America 29,200



28,100



1,100



4

1 Total International 310,900



308,300



2,600



1

14



















Global 812,900



816,600



(3,700)



—%

100%

Table 5 (continued) WYNDHAM HOTELS & RESORTS REVENUE DRIVERS





















Three Months Ended June 30,





2020

2019

% Change

Constant

Currency % Change (a)



Regional RevPAR Growth

















United States

















Economy $ 23.00



$ 41.16



(44%)







Midscale and Upper Midscale 23.85



56.62



(58)







Extended Stay/Lifestyle 21.46



73.90



(71)







Upscale 19.75



111.45



(82)







Total United States $ 23.19



$ 50.98



(55)



























International

















Greater China $ 8.42



$ 18.74



(55)

(53%)



Rest of Asia Pacific 8.43



34.13



(75)

(74)



Europe, the Middle East and Africa 5.37



53.21



(90)

(90)



Canada 13.71



46.51



(71)

(70)



Latin America 2.71



34.07



(92)

(90)



Total International $ 7.96



$ 32.47



(75)

(75)























Global $ 17.31



$ 44.06



(61%)

(60%)























Average Royalty Rate

















United States 4.6 %

4.5 %

10 bps







International 2.4 %

2.0 %

40 bps







Global 4.2 %

3.8 %

40 bps





























Six Months Ended June 30,





2020

2019

% Change

Constant

Currency % Change (a)



Regional RevPAR Growth

















United States

















Economy $ 24.88



$ 36.36



(32%)







Midscale and Upper Midscale 30.65



51.77



(41)







Extended Stay/Lifestyle 33.99



66.22



(49)







Upscale 47.49



101.72



(53)







Total United States $ 28.33



$ 45.83



(38)



























International

















Greater China $ 6.88



$ 18.17



(62)

(61%)



Rest of Asia Pacific 17.50



35.71



(51)

(49)



Europe, the Middle East and Africa 19.69



49.50



(60)

(59)



Canada 21.39



40.41



(47)

(46)



Latin America 15.89



34.33



(54)

(46)



Total International $ 13.20



$ 30.71



(57)

(55)























Global $ 22.50



$ 40.17



(44%)

(43%)























Average Royalty Rate

















United States 4.6 %

4.5 %

10 bps







International 2.3 %

2.0 %

30 bps







Global 4.1 %

3.8 %

30 bps











____________________ (a) Excludes the impact of currency exchange movements.

Table 6 WYNDHAM HOTELS & RESORTS HISTORICAL REVPAR AND ROOMS



















































First Quarter

Second Quarter

Third Quarter

Fourth Quarter

Full Year Hotel Franchising





















Global RevPAR



















2020

$ 25.90



$ 17.05



n/a



n/a



n/a



2019

$ 33.76



$ 42.04



$ 45.23



$ 34.51



$ 38.91



2018

$ 32.34



$ 41.07



$ 46.34



$ 35.39



$ 38.86



U.S. RevPAR





















2020

$ 31.43



$ 23.19



n/a



n/a



n/a



2019

$ 37.69



$ 48.65



$ 51.93



$ 37.96



$ 44.09



2018

$ 34.20



$ 46.17



$ 52.36



$ 38.92



$ 43.04



International RevPAR

















2020

$ 17.39



$ 7.66



n/a



n/a



n/a



2019

$ 27.56



$ 31.59



$ 34.79



$ 29.15



$ 30.80



2018

$ 29.39



$ 32.85



$ 36.42



$ 29.68



$ 32.09



Global Rooms (a)



















2020

769,000



754,700



n/a



n/a



n/a



2019

745,300



751,300



758,400



770,200



770,200



2018

697,300



725,700



731,200



742,800



742,800



U.S. Rooms (a)





















2020

463,900



460,200



n/a



n/a



n/a



2019

454,900



457,600



460,100



464,600



464,600



2018

424,500



450,900



451,100



453,900



453,900



International Rooms (a)

















2020

305,100



294,500



n/a



n/a



n/a



2019

290,400



293,700



298,300



305,600



305,600



2018

272,800



274,700



280,100



288,900



288,900

























Hotel Management



















Global RevPAR



















2020

$ 50.00



$ 20.67



n/a



n/a



n/a



2019

$ 63.25



$ 66.67



$ 66.65



$ 59.19



$ 64.01



2018

$ 77.61



$ 76.52



$ 68.53



$ 61.00



$ 68.72



U.S. RevPAR





















2020

$ 54.35



$ 23.21



n/a



n/a



n/a



2019

$ 65.58



$ 71.61



$ 70.75



$ 60.89



$ 67.32



2018

$ 94.28



$ 87.43



$ 71.95



$ 61.43



$ 72.76



International RevPAR

















2020

$ 38.07



$ 13.78



n/a



n/a



n/a



2019

$ 55.12



$ 49.53



$ 52.49



$ 53.67



$ 52.69



2018

$ 61.82



$ 55.08



$ 55.19



$ 59.36



$ 57.84



Global Rooms (b)



















2020

59,300



58,200



n/a



n/a



n/a



2019

66,800



65,200



63,400



60,800



60,800



2018

25,700



66,700



67,000



67,200



67,200



U.S. Rooms (b)





















2020

42,900



41,800



n/a



n/a



n/a



2019

51,700



50,700



49,100



45,600



45,600



2018

12,800



53,400



53,300



52,200



52,200



International Rooms

















2020

16,400



16,400



n/a



n/a



n/a



2019

15,100



14,500



14,300



15,200



15,200



2018

12,900



13,300



13,700



15,000



15,000

















































Table 6 (continued) WYNDHAM HOTELS & RESORTS HISTORICAL REVPAR AND ROOMS





























First Quarter

Second Quarter

Third Quarter

Fourth Quarter

Full Year Total System





















Global RevPAR



















2020

$ 27.68



$ 17.31



n/a



n/a



n/a



2019

$ 36.21



$ 44.06



$ 46.94



$ 36.36



$ 40.92



2018

$ 33.95



$ 42.95



$ 48.21



$ 37.54



$ 40.80



U.S. RevPAR





















2020

$ 33.45



$ 23.19



n/a



n/a



n/a



2019

$ 40.56



$ 50.98



$ 53.79



$ 40.09



$ 46.39



2018

$ 35.91



$ 48.50



$ 54.42



$ 41.28



$ 45.30



International RevPAR

















2020

$ 18.45



$ 7.96



n/a



n/a



n/a



2019

$ 28.92



$ 32.47



$ 35.63



$ 30.29



$ 31.85



2018

$ 30.90



$ 33.89



$ 37.31



$ 31.08



$ 33.31



Global Rooms



















2020

828,300



812,900



n/a



n/a



n/a



2019

812,100



816,600



821,800



831,000



831,000



2018

723,000



792,300



798,300



809,900



809,900



U.S. Rooms





















2020

506,800



502,000



n/a



n/a



n/a



2019

506,600



508,300



509,200



510,200



510,200



2018

437,200



504,300



504,500



506,100



506,100



International Rooms



















2020

321,500



310,900



n/a



n/a



n/a



2019

305,500



308,300



312,600



320,800



320,800



2018

285,800



288,000



293,800



303,800



303,800

____________________

NOTE: Amounts may not foot due to rounding. Beginning with the second quarter of 2018, results reflect the reclassification of rooms from the Hotel Management segment to the Hotel Franchising segment related to the CorePoint Lodging asset sales.







(a) Second quarter 2018 reflects the addition of 48,200 La Quinta rooms (46,300 U.S. and 1,900 international) acquired in May 2018 and the deletion of 21,300 Knights Inn rooms (20,100 U.S. and 1,200 international) divested in May 2018.



(b) Second quarter 2018 reflects the addition of 40,400 La Quinta rooms in the U.S. acquired in May 2018.

Table 7 WYNDHAM HOTELS & RESORTS DEFINITIONS

Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Diluted EPS: Represents net income (loss) and diluted earnings (loss) per share excluding acquisition-related amortization, impairment charges, restructuring and related charges, contract termination costs, transaction-related items (acquisition-, disposition-, or separation-related) and foreign currency impacts of highly inflationary countries. We calculate the income tax effect of the adjustments using an estimated effective tax rate applicable to each adjustment.

Adjusted EBITDA: Represents net income (loss) excluding interest expense, depreciation and amortization, impairment charges, restructuring and related charges, contract termination costs, transaction-related items (acquisition-, disposition-, or separation-related), foreign currency impacts of highly inflationary countries, stock-based compensation expense and income taxes. Adjusted EBITDA is a financial measure that is not recognized under U.S. GAAP and should not be considered as an alternative to net income (loss) or other measures of financial performance or liquidity derived in accordance with U.S. GAAP. In addition, our definition of adjusted EBITDA may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies.

Average Daily Rate (ADR): Represents the average rate charged for renting a lodging room for one day.

Average Occupancy Rate: Represents the percentage of available rooms occupied during the period.

Comparable RevPAR: Represents RevPAR in constant currency and excluding hotels temporarily closed due to COVID-19 for the period closed and the comparable prior-year period. The use of the term "comparable" herein in connection with RevPAR refers to the defined term Comparable RevPAR.

Constant Currency: Represents a comparison eliminating the effects of foreign exchange rate fluctuations between periods (foreign currency translation) and the impact caused by any foreign exchange related activities (i.e., hedges, balance sheet remeasurements and/or adjustments).

Number of Rooms: Represents the number of rooms at the end of the period which are (i) either under franchise and/or management agreements or Company-owned and (ii) properties under affiliation agreements for which we receive a fee for reservation and/or other services provided.

RevPAR: Represents revenue per available room and is calculated by multiplying average occupancy rate by ADR.

Royalty Rate: Represents the average royalty rate earned on our franchised properties and is calculated by dividing total royalties, excluding the impact of amortization of development advance notes, by total room revenues.











































Table 8 WYNDHAM HOTELS & RESORTS NON-GAAP RECONCILIATIONS (In millions)



















The tables below reconcile certain non-GAAP financial measures. The presentation of these adjustments is intended to permit the comparison of particular adjustments as they appear in the income statement in order to assist investors' understanding of the overall impact of such adjustments. We believe that adjusted EBITDA, adjusted net income and adjusted EPS financial measures provide useful information to investors about us and our financial condition and results of operations because these measures are used by our management team to evaluate our operating performance and make day-to-day operating decisions and adjusted EBITDA is frequently used by securities analysts, investors and other interested parties as a common performance measure to compare results or estimate valuations across companies in our industry. These measures also assist our investors in evaluating our ongoing operating performance for the current reporting period and, where provided, over different reporting periods, by adjusting for certain items which may be recurring or non-recurring and which in our view do not necessarily reflect ongoing performance. We also internally use these measures to assess our operating performance, both absolutely and in comparison to other companies, and in evaluating or making selected compensation decisions. These supplemental disclosures are in addition to GAAP reported measures. These non-GAAP reconciliation tables should not be considered a substitute for, nor superior to, financial results and measures determined or calculated in accordance with GAAP.



















Reconciliation of Net Income (Loss) to Adjusted EBITDA:





First Quarter

Second Quarter

Third Quarter

Fourth Quarter

Full Year 2020

















Net income/(loss) $ 22



$ (174)













Provision/(benefit) for income taxes 9



(48)













Depreciation and amortization 25



25













Interest expense, net 25



28













Stock-based compensation expense 4



5













Impairments, net (a) —



206













Restructuring costs (b) 13



16













Transaction-related expenses, net (c) 8



5













Separation-related expenses (d) 1



—













Adjusted EBITDA $ 107



$ 63



































2019

Net income $ 21



$ 26



$ 45



$ 64



$ 157

Provision for income taxes 5



10



21



14



50

Depreciation and amortization 29



27



26



28



109

Interest expense, net 24



26



25



25



100

Stock-based compensation expense 3



4



4



4



15

Impairment, net (e) —



45



—



—



45

Contract termination costs (f) —



9



34



(1)



42

Restructuring costs (g) —



—



—



8



8

Transaction-related expenses, net (c) 7



11



12



10



40

Separation-related expenses (d) 21



1



—



—



22

Transaction-related item (h) —



—



20



—



20

Foreign currency impact of highly inflationary countries (i) 1



—



3



1



5

Adjusted EBITDA $ 111



$ 159



$ 190



$ 153



$ 613





















2018

Net income $ 39



$ 21



$ 58



$ 43



$ 162

Provision for income taxes 16



8



23



14



61

Depreciation and amortization 19



22



30



29



99

Interest expense, net 1



10



24



25



60

Stock-based compensation expense 3



1



3



2



9

Transaction-related expenses, net (c) 2



28



7



(1)



36

Separation-related expenses (d) 12



35



17



14



77

Foreign currency impact of highly inflationary countries (i) —



—



4



(1)



3

Adjusted EBITDA $ 92



$ 125



$ 166



$ 125



$ 507

____________________

NOTE: Amounts may not add across due to rounding.



(a) Represents a non-cash charge to reduce the carrying values of certain intangible assets to their fair values principally attributable to higher discount rates primarily resulting from increased share price volatility, partially offset by $3 million of cash proceeds from a previously impaired asset.



(b) Represents charges associated with restructuring initiatives implemented in response to the effects on travel demand as a result of COVID-19.



(c) Primarily relates to integration costs incurred in connection with our acquisition of La Quinta.



(d) Represents costs associated with our spin-off from Wyndham Worldwide.



(e) Represents a non-cash charge associated with the termination of certain hotel-management arrangements.



(f) Represents costs associated with the termination of certain hotel-management arrangements.



(g) Represents a charge focused on enhancing our organizational efficiency and rationalizing our operations.



(h) Represents the one-time fee credit related to our agreement with CorePoint Lodging, which is reflected as a reduction to hotel management revenues on the income statement.



(i) Relates to the foreign currency impact from hyper-inflation in Argentina, which is reflected in operating expenses on the income statement.

Table 8 (continued) WYNDHAM HOTELS & RESORTS NON-GAAP RECONCILIATIONS (In millions, except per share data)















Reconciliation of Net Income (Loss) and Diluted EPS to Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Diluted EPS:













Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,

2020

2019

2020

2019 Diluted EPS $ (1.86)



$ 0.27



$ (1.63)



$ 0.49

















Net (loss)/income $ (174)



$ 26



$ (152)



$ 47

















Adjustments:













Impairments, net 206



45



206



45

Restructuring costs 16



—



29



—

Transaction-related expenses, net 5



11



13



18

Separation-related expenses —



1



1



22

Contract termination costs —



9



—



9

Foreign currency impact of highly inflationary countries —



—



1



1

Acquisition-related amortization expense (a) 9



10



19



19

Total adjustments before tax 236



76



269



114

Income tax provision (b) 53



20



61



28

Total adjustments after tax 183



56



208



86

Adjusted net income $ 9



$ 82



$ 56



$ 133

Adjustments - EPS impact 1.96



0.57



2.22



0.87

Adjusted diluted EPS $ 0.10



$ 0.84



$ 0.59



$ 1.36

















Diluted weighted average shares outstanding 93.3



97.4



93.6



97.8





____________________ (a) Reflected in depreciation and amortization on the income (loss) statement.



(b) Reflects the estimated tax effects of the adjustments.

