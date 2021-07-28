Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results

PARSIPPANY, N.J., July 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE: WH) today announced results for the three months ended June 30, 2021. Highlights include:

"With continued increasing demand from our leisure and everyday business travelers, our select-service franchise business model generated another strong quarter of adjusted EBITDA and cash flow, allowing us to increase our dividend by 50%," said Geoffrey A. Ballotti, president and chief executive officer. "Our brands continue to capture market share gains above pre-pandemic levels, while our economy brands here in the U.S. actually exceeded 2019 RevPAR for the quarter. We opened over 70% more rooms than we did last year while growing our development pipeline by 6% vs. prior year, and by 2% sequentially - to over 190,000 rooms. We are extremely proud of all that our team members around the world have achieved, as they remain focused on delivering exceptional value for our owners, guests and shareholders."

Fee-related and other revenues increased 67% to $321 million, compared to $192 million in the second quarter of 2020 primarily reflecting the ongoing recovery in travel demand and its impact on global RevPAR, which has now recovered to 83% of 2019 levels, including domestic RevPAR at 95% of 2019 levels.

The Company generated net income of $68 million, or $0.73 per diluted share, compared to a net loss of $174 million, or $1.86 loss per diluted share, in the second quarter of 2020. The increase of $242 million, or $2.59 per diluted share, reflects: the ongoing recovery in travel demand; a $10 million, or $0.11 per diluted share, after-tax benefit from the marketing fund related to timing; and the absence of $176 million, or $1.89 per diluted share, after-tax of special-item charges incurred during second quarter 2020. These results were partially offset by a $14 million, or $0.15 per diluted share, after-tax impact in 2021 related to the early extinguishment of the Company's 5.375% senior unsecured notes.

The following discussion of second quarter operating results focuses on the Company's key drivers as well as revenue and adjusted EBITDA for each of the Company's segments. Full reconciliations of GAAP results to the Company's non-GAAP adjusted measures for all reported periods appear in the tables to this press release.

System Size





June 30, 2021

December 31, 2020

YTD Change (bps) United States

484,800

487,300

(50) International

313,200

308,600

150 Global

798,000

795,900

30

During the first half of 2021, the Company's global system grew 30 basis points primarily reflecting continued growth in the Company's direct-franchising business in China. This was partially offset by the anticipated decline in domestic system size as conversion and new construction activities continue to ramp-up following the pandemic and recent supply chain delays. Year-to-date deletions ran 27% below 2019 levels putting the Company solidly on track with its goal of achieving a 95% retention rate for the full year 2021.

RevPAR





Second Quarter 2021

Constant Currency

YOY % Change

Constant Currency %

Change vs. 2019 United States

$ 48.37



109 %

(5) % International

18.84



119



(44)

Global

36.92



110



(17)



Global and international RevPAR began to lap the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic in January 2021, while the U.S. began to lap its onset in March 2021. As such, comparisons to 2019 (on a two-year, constant currency basis) are more meaningful when evaluating trends. On this basis, global RevPAR declined 17% reflecting a 5% decline in the U.S. and a 44% decline internationally. The 5% decline in the U.S. represents continued sequential improvement compared to a decline of 25% in the first quarter of 2021. Importantly, RevPAR for the Company's economy brands exceeded 2019 levels by 4% in the second quarter. The 44% international decline primarily represents a 68% decline in the Company's EMEA region and a 7% decline in China.

Business Segment Results





Revenue

Adjusted EBITDA



Second

Quarter 2021

Second

Quarter 2020

% Change

Second

Quarter 2021

Second

Quarter 2020

% Change Hotel Franchising

$ 283



$ 182



55 %

$ 166



$ 86



93 % Hotel Management

123



76



62



16



(4)



n/a Corporate and Other

—



—



—



(14)



(16)



13

Total Company

$ 406



$ 258



57



$ 168



$ 66



155



Hotel Franchising revenues increased 55% year-over-year to $283 million, primarily reflecting the global RevPAR increase. Adjusted EBITDA increased 93% to $166 million as the growth in revenues and the timing benefit from the marketing fund was partially offset by higher volume-related expenses.

Hotel Management revenues increased 62% year-over-year to $123 million, reflecting a $19 million increase in cost-reimbursement revenues, which have no impact on adjusted EBITDA. Absent cost-reimbursements, Hotel Management revenues increased 280% to $38 million, primarily due to the global RevPAR increase, as well as improved performance at the Company's owned hotels and incremental management contract termination fees resulting from the sale of CorePoint Lodging properties. Hotel Management adjusted EBITDA increased $20 million year-over-year reflecting the revenue increases, partially offset by higher volume-related expenses.

During the second quarter 2021, the Company's marketing fund revenues exceeded expenses by $14 million; while in second quarter 2020, the Company's marketing fund expenses exceeded revenues by $3 million. While the Company does not expect the marketing fund to have a significant impact on full year 2021 adjusted EBITDA, there may continue to be timing differences in quarterly comparisons.

Development

The Company awarded 154 new contracts this quarter compared to 116 in second quarter 2020 and 173 in second quarter 2019. On June 30, 2021, the Company's global development pipeline consisted of over 1,400 hotels and over 190,000 rooms. The pipeline grew 580 basis points year-over-year and 170 basis points sequentially - including 70 basis points domestically and 230 basis points internationally. Approximately 64% of the Company's development pipeline is international and 74% is new construction, of which approximately 34% has broken ground.

Cash and Liquidity

The Company generated $116 million of net cash provided by operating activities in the second quarter of 2021 compared to net cash used in operating activities of $57 million in second quarter 2020. Free cash flow increased $172 million year-over-year as the Company generated free cash flow of $104 million in the second quarter of 2021 compared to using $68 million in the second quarter 2020 (which included $33 million of special-item cash outlays).

At June 30, 2021, the Company had $103 million of cash on its balance sheet and approximately $840 million in total liquidity.

Dividends

The Company paid common stock dividends of $15 million, or $0.16 per share, in the second quarter of 2021.

The Company's Board of Directors authorized a 50% increase in the quarterly cash dividend to $0.24 per share from $0.16 per share, beginning with the dividend that is expected to be declared in third quarter 2021.

2021 Outlook

The Company provided the following outlook for full-year 2021:

Fee-related and other revenues of $1.16 billion to $1.19 billion .

to . Adjusted net income of $244 million to $254 million .

to . Adjusted EBITDA of $525 million to $535 million .

to . Adjusted diluted EPS of $2.60 to $2.70 , based on an adjusted diluted share count of 94.0 million that excludes any future share repurchases.

to , based on an adjusted diluted share count of 94.0 million that excludes any future share repurchases. Rooms growth of 1% to 2%.

A RevPAR increase of approximately 40% versus 2020, or a decline of approximately 16% compared to 2019.

Free cash conversion from Adjusted EBITDA of approximately 55%.

More detailed projections are available in Table 8 of this press release. Outlook assumes continued recovery in travel demand in the second half of 2021. The Company is providing certain financial metrics only on a non-GAAP basis because, without unreasonable efforts, it is unable to predict with reasonable certainty the occurrence or amount of all of the adjustments or other potential adjustments that may arise in the future during the forward-looking period, which can be dependent on future events that may not be reliably predicted. Based on past reported results, where one or more of these items have been applicable, such excluded items could be material, individually or in the aggregate, to the reported results.

Table 1 WYNDHAM HOTELS & RESORTS INCOME/(LOSS) STATEMENT (In millions, except per share data) (Unaudited)

















Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,

2021

2020

2021

2020 Net revenues













Royalties and franchise fees $ 122



$ 61



$ 200



$ 154

Marketing, reservation and loyalty 119



82



204



188

Management and other fees 30



6



50



38

License and other fees 20



21



40



42

Other 30



22



60



53

Fee-related and other revenues 321



192



554



475

Cost reimbursements 85



66



155



192

Net revenues 406



258



709



667

















Expenses













Marketing, reservation and loyalty 105



85



198



204

Operating 31



23



58



57

General and administrative 27



26



51



54

Cost reimbursements 85



66



155



192

Depreciation and amortization 24



25



47



49

Separation-related 1



—



3



1

Impairments, net —



206



—



206

Restructuring —



16



—



29

Transaction-related, net —



5



—



13

















Total expenses 273



452



512



805

















Operating income/(loss) 133



(194)



197



(138)

Interest expense, net 22



28



51



54

Early extinguishment of debt 18



—



18



—

















Income/(loss) before income taxes 93



(222)



128



(192)

Provision for/(benefit from) income taxes 25



(48)



35



(40)

Net income/(loss) $ 68



$ (174)



$ 93



$ (152)

















Earnings/(loss) per share













Basic $ 0.73



$ (1.86)



$ 0.99



$ (1.63)

Diluted 0.73



(1.86)



0.99



(1.63)

















Weighted average shares outstanding













Basic 93.6



93.3



93.5



93.5

Diluted 94.1



93.3



93.9



93.5



Table 2 WYNDHAM HOTELS & RESORTS HISTORICAL REVENUE AND ADJUSTED EBITDA BY SEGMENT





The reportable segments presented below represent our operating segments for which separate financial information is available and is utilized on a regular basis by our chief operating decision maker to assess performance and allocate resources. In identifying our reportable segments, we also consider the nature of services provided by our operating segments. Management evaluates the operating results of each of our reportable segments based upon net revenues and adjusted EBITDA. We believe that adjusted EBITDA is a useful measure of performance for our segments which, when considered with GAAP measures, allows a more complete understanding of our operating performance. We use this measure internally to assess operating performance, both absolutely and in comparison to other companies, and to make day to day operating decisions, including in the evaluation of selected compensation decisions. Our presentation of adjusted EBITDA may not be comparable to similarly-titled measures used by other companies. During the first quarter of 2021, we modified the definition of adjusted EBITDA to exclude the amortization of development advance notes to reflect how our chief operating decision maker reviews operating performance beginning in 2021. We have applied the modified definition of adjusted EBITDA to all periods presented.

























First Quarter

Second Quarter

Third Quarter

Fourth Quarter

Full Year Hotel Franchising



















Net revenues



















2021 $ 209



$ 283















2020 243



182





236





202





863



2019 269



331





379



300



1,279



Adjusted EBITDA (a)



















2021 $ 105



$ 166















2020 110



86





119



77



392



2019 115



164





197



153



629























Hotel Management



















Net revenues



















2021 $ 94



$ 123















2020 167



76





101



94



437



2019 197



201





180



190



768



Adjusted EBITDA



















2021 $ 5



$ 16















2020 17



(4)





2



(1)



13



2019 16



16





13



21



66























Corporate and Other



















Net revenues



















2021 $ —



$ —















2020 —



—





—



—



—



2019 2



1





1



2



6



Adjusted EBITDA



















2021 $ (13)



$ (14)















2020 (18)



(16)





(18)



(18)



(69)



2019 (18)



(19)





(18)



(19)



(74)























Total Company



















Net revenues



















2021 $ 303



$ 406















2020 410



258





337



296



1,300



2019 468



533





560



492



2,053



Net income/(loss)



















2021 $ 24



$ 68















2020 22



(174)





27



(7)



(132)



2019 21



26





45



64



157



Adjusted EBITDA (a)



















2021 $ 97



$ 168















2020 109



66





103



58



336



2019 113



161





192



155



621



____________________

NOTE: Amounts may not add across due to rounding. See Table 7 for reconciliations of Total Company non-GAAP measures and Table 9 for definitions. (a) Adjusted EBITDA for 2020 and 2019 has been recast to exclude the amortization of development advance notes to be consistent with the current year presentation.

Table 3 WYNDHAM HOTELS & RESORTS CONDENSED CASH FLOWS (In millions) (Unaudited)









Six Months Ended June 30,

2021

2020 Operating activities





Net income/(loss) $ 93



$ (152)

Depreciation and amortization 47



49

Impairment (a) —



209

Deferred income taxes 3



(47)

Trade receivables (16)



(44)

Accounts payable, accrued expenses and other current liabilities 6



(51)

Deferred revenues 11



(22)

Other, net 36



18

Net cash provided by/(used in) operating activities 180



(40)

Investing activities





Property and equipment additions (17)



(18)

Other, net (1)



(1)

Net cash used in investing activities (18)



(19)

Financing activities





Proceeds from/(payments of) long-term debt, net (521)



726









Dividends to shareholders (30)



(38)

Repurchases of common stock —



(50)

Other, net (1)



(8)

Net cash (used in)/provided by financing activities (552)



630

Effect of changes in exchange rates on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash —



(1)

Net (decrease)/increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (390)



570

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period 493



94

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period $ 103



$ 664











Free Cash Flow: We define free cash flow to be net cash provided by/(used in) operating activities less property and equipment additions, which we also refer to as capital expenditures. We believe free cash flow to be a useful operating performance measure to us and investors to evaluate the ability of our operations to generate cash for uses other than capital expenditures and, after debt service and other obligations, our ability to grow our business through acquisitions and investments, as well as our ability to return cash to shareholders through dividends and share repurchases. This non-GAAP measure is not necessarily a representation of how we will use excess cash. A limitation of using free cash flow versus the GAAP measure of net cash provided by/(used in) operating activities as a means for evaluating Wyndham Hotels is that free cash flow does not represent the total cash movement for the period as detailed in the condensed consolidated statement of cash flows.













Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,

2021

2020

2021

2020 Net cash provided by/(used in) operating activities (b) $ 116



$ (57)



$ 180



$ (40)

Less: Property and equipment additions (12)



(11)



(17)



(18)

Free cash flow $ 104



$ (68)



$ 163



$ (58)



____________________ (a) 2020 excludes $3 million of cash proceeds from a previously impaired asset. (b) The three and six months ended June 30, 2020 include $33 million and $48 million, respectively, of payments in connection with our restructuring initiatives, our acquisition of La Quinta and our spin-off from Wyndham Worldwide, as well as an estimated impact of $67 million from the Company's franchisee fee deferral program.

Table 4 WYNDHAM HOTELS & RESORTS BALANCE SHEET SUMMARY AND DEBT (In millions) (Unaudited)









As of June 30, 2021

As of December 31, 2020 Assets





Cash and cash equivalents $ 103



$ 493

Trade receivables, net 298



295

Property and equipment, net 267



278

Goodwill and intangible assets, net 3,220



3,240

Other current and non-current assets 353



338

Total assets $ 4,241



$ 4,644









Liabilities and stockholders' equity





Total debt $ 2,092



$ 2,597

Other current liabilities 340



325

Deferred income tax liabilities 368



359

Other non-current liabilities 381



400

Total liabilities 3,181



3,681

Total stockholders' equity 1,060



963

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 4,241



$ 4,644









Our outstanding debt was as follows:







As of June 30, 2021

As of December 31, 2020



$750 million revolving credit facility (due May 2023) $ —



$ —

Term loan (due May 2025) 1,547



1,554

5.375% senior unsecured notes (due April 2026) (a) —



496

4.375% senior unsecured notes (due August 2028) 492



492

Finance leases 53



55

Total debt 2,092



2,597

Cash and cash equivalents 103



493

Net debt $ 1,989



$ 2,104



____________________ (a) The Company redeemed these notes on April 15, 2021 primarily with available cash.









Our outstanding debt as of June 30, 2021 matures as follows:











Amount Within 1 year



$ 21

Between 1 and 2 years



21

Between 2 and 3 years



22

Between 3 and 4 years



1,505

Between 4 and 5 years



6

Thereafter



517

Total



$ 2,092



Table 5 WYNDHAM HOTELS & RESORTS REVENUE DRIVERS





















Six Months Ended June 30,





2021

2020

Change

% Change



Beginning Room Count (January 1)

















United States 487,300

510,200

(22,900)

(4%)



International 308,600

320,800

(12,200)

(4)



Global 795,900

831,000

(35,100)

(4)























Additions

















United States 8,100

5,400

2,700

50



International 9,300

6,500

2,800

43



Global 17,400

11,900

5,500

46























Deletions

















United States (10,600)

(13,600)

3,000

22



International (a) (4,700)

(16,400)

11,700

71



Global (a) (15,300)

(30,000)

14,700

49























Ending Room Count (June 30)

















United States 484,800

502,000

(17,200)

(3)



International 313,200

310,900

2,300

1



Global 798,000

812,900

(14,900)

(2%)

























As of June 30,

FY 2019 Royalty

Contribution (c)

2021

2020

Change

% Change (b)

System Size

















United States

















Economy 247,500

254,300

(6,800)

(3%)



Midscale and Upper Midscale 219,600

231,000

(11,400)

(5)



Upscale and Above 17,700

16,700

1,000

6



Total United States 484,800

502,000

(17,200)

(3%)

86%



















International















Greater China 148,600

144,300

4,300

3%

3 Rest of Asia Pacific 28,300

27,800

500

2

1 Europe, the Middle East and Africa 66,700

69,000

(2,300)

(3)

4 Canada 39,600

40,600

(1,000)

(2)

5 Latin America 30,000

29,200

800

3

1 Total International 313,200

310,900

2,300

1%

14



















Global 798,000

812,900

(14,900)

(2%)

100%

____________________ (a) 2020 includes the second quarter termination of approximately 9,000 master-franchisee rooms in Greater China in connection with the Company's previously announced strategic termination plan. (b) Includes the global impact from the Company's previously announced strategic termination plan in 2020 resulting in the removal of 17,700 rooms in 2020, including 8,200 rooms in the U.S., 5,000 master-franchise rooms in Greater China and 4,500 unprofitable rooms in Europe, the Middle East and Africa and the rest of Asia Pacific. (c) FY 2019 provided to illustrate pre-pandemic results.

Table 5 (continued) WYNDHAM HOTELS & RESORTS REVENUE DRIVERS













Three Months Ended June 30, 2021

Constant Currency % Change (a)

Two-Year Basis % Change (b) Regional RevPAR Growth









United States









Economy $ 42.70



86%

4% Midscale and Upper Midscale 53.00



124

(9) Upscale and Above 75.79



284

(32) Total United States $ 48.37



109%

(5%)











International









Greater China $ 18.43



99%

(7%) Rest of Asia Pacific 22.13



140

(38) Europe, the Middle East and Africa 16.47



202

(68) Canada 25.84



67

(49) Latin America 12.98



371

(54) Total International $ 18.84



119%

(44%)











Global $ 36.92



110%

(17%)













Three Months Ended June 30,





2021

2020

% Change (c) Average Royalty Rate









United States 4.6%

4.6%

— International 2.2%

2.4%

(20 bps) Global 4.2%

4.2%

—













Six Months Ended June 30, 2021

Constant Currency % Change (a)

Two-Year Basis % Change (b) Regional RevPAR Growth









United States









Economy $ 35.07



41%

(4%) Midscale and Upper Midscale 43.26



40

(18) Upscale and Above 60.53



27

(40) Total United States $ 39.53



40%

(14%)











International









Greater China $ 16.09



115%

(16%) Rest of Asia Pacific 21.56



13

(42) Europe, the Middle East and Africa 16.06



(19)

(67) Canada 23.38



—

(46) Latin America 13.79



(6)

(48) Total International $ 17.35



24%

(44%)











Global $ 30.94



36%

(23%)













Six Months Ended June 30,





2021

2020

% Change (c) Average Royalty Rate









United States 4.6%

4.6%

— International 2.1%

2.3%

(20 bps) Global 4.1%

4.1%

—

____________________ (a) International excludes the impact of currency exchange movements. (b) Compares 2021 to 2019; international excludes the impact of currency exchange movements. (c) Decline in international royalty rate is a result of the revenue mix impact contributed by the Company's outsized growth in Greater China.

Table 6 WYNDHAM HOTELS & RESORTS HISTORICAL REVPAR AND ROOMS













First Quarter

Second Quarter

Third Quarter

Fourth Quarter

Full Year Hotel Franchising





















Global RevPAR



















2021

$ 24.02



$ 35.69















2020

$ 25.90



$ 17.05



$ 28.83



$ 23.19



$ 23.74



2019

$ 33.76



$ 42.04



$ 45.23



$ 34.51



$ 38.91



U.S. RevPAR





















2021

$ 29.68



$ 46.99















2020

$ 31.43



$ 23.19



$ 36.06



$ 27.28



$ 29.50



2019

$ 37.69



$ 48.65



$ 51.93



$ 37.96



$ 44.09



International RevPAR

















2021

$ 15.26



$ 18.21















2020

$ 17.39



$ 7.66



$ 17.39



$ 16.71



$ 14.75



2019

$ 27.56



$ 31.59



$ 34.79



$ 29.15



$ 30.80



Global Rooms



















2021

748,700

752,500













2020

769,000

754,700

748,200

746,500

746,500

2019

745,300

751,300

758,400

770,200

770,200

U.S. Rooms





















2021

452,500

454,200













2020

463,900

460,200

459,600

452,600

452,600

2019

454,900

457,600

460,100

464,600

464,600

International Rooms

















2021

296,200

298,300













2020

305,100

294,500

288,600

293,900

293,900

2019

290,400

293,700

298,300

305,600

305,600























Hotel Management



















Global RevPAR



















2021

$ 38.17



$ 56.08















2020

$ 50.00



$ 20.67



$ 34.34



$ 32.91



$ 34.67



2019

$ 63.25



$ 66.67



$ 66.65



$ 59.19



$ 64.01



U.S. RevPAR





















2021

$ 42.89



$ 67.42















2020

$ 54.35



$ 23.21



$ 39.12



$ 34.14



$ 37.97



2019

$ 65.58



$ 71.61



$ 70.75



$ 60.89



$ 67.32



International RevPAR

















2021

$ 27.12



$ 31.20















2020

$ 38.07



$ 13.78



$ 23.16



$ 29.86



$ 26.21



2019

$ 55.12



$ 49.53



$ 52.49



$ 53.67



$ 52.69



Global Rooms



















2021

48,500



45,500















2020

59,300



58,200



55,800



49,400



49,400



2019

66,800



65,200



63,400



60,800



60,800



U.S. Rooms





















2021

33,500



30,600















2020

42,900



41,800



38,100



34,700



34,700



2019

51,700



50,700



49,100



45,600



45,600



International Rooms

















2021

15,000



14,900















2020

16,400



16,400



17,700



14,700



14,700



2019

15,100



14,500



14,300



15,200



15,200



Table 6 (continued) WYNDHAM HOTELS & RESORTS HISTORICAL REVPAR AND ROOMS





























First Quarter

Second Quarter

Third Quarter

Fourth Quarter

Full Year Total System





















Global RevPAR



















2021

$ 24.90



$ 36.92















2020

$ 27.68



$ 17.31



$ 29.23



$ 23.84



$ 24.51



2019

$ 36.21



$ 44.06



$ 46.94



$ 36.36



$ 40.92



U.S. RevPAR





















2021

$ 30.62



$ 48.37















2020

$ 33.45



$ 23.19



$ 36.31



$ 27.80



$ 30.20



2019

$ 40.56



$ 50.98



$ 53.79



$ 40.09



$ 46.39



International RevPAR

















2021

$ 15.83



$ 18.84















2020

$ 18.45



$ 7.96



$ 17.72



$ 17.37



$ 15.35



2019

$ 28.92



$ 32.47



$ 35.63



$ 30.29



$ 31.85



Global Rooms



















2021

797,200



798,000















2020

828,300



812,900



804,000



795,900



795,900



2019

812,100



816,600



821,800



831,000



831,000



U.S. Rooms





















2021

486,000



484,800















2020

506,800



502,000



497,700



487,300



487,300



2019

506,600



508,300



509,200



510,200



510,200



International Rooms



















2021

311,200



313,200















2020

321,500



310,900



306,300



308,600



308,600



2019

305,500



308,300



312,600



320,800



320,800





NOTE: Amounts may not foot due to rounding. Results reflect the reclassification of rooms from the Hotel Management segment to the Hotel Franchising segment related to the CorePoint Lodging asset sales.

Table 7 WYNDHAM HOTELS & RESORTS NON-GAAP RECONCILIATIONS (In millions)

The tables below reconcile certain non-GAAP financial measures. The presentation of these adjustments is intended to permit the comparison of particular adjustments as they appear in the income statement in order to assist investors' understanding of the overall impact of such adjustments. We believe that adjusted EBITDA, adjusted net income and adjusted EPS financial measures provide useful information to investors about us and our financial condition and results of operations because these measures are used by our management team to evaluate our operating performance and make day-to-day operating decisions and adjusted EBITDA is frequently used by securities analysts, investors and other interested parties as a common performance measure to compare results or estimate valuations across companies in our industry. These measures also assist our investors in evaluating our ongoing operating performance for the current reporting period and, where provided, over different reporting periods, by adjusting for certain items which may be recurring or non-recurring and which in our view do not necessarily reflect ongoing performance. We also internally use these measures to assess our operating performance, both absolutely and in comparison to other companies, and in evaluating or making selected compensation decisions. These supplemental disclosures are in addition to GAAP reported measures. These non-GAAP reconciliation tables should not be considered a substitute for, nor superior to, financial results and measures determined or calculated in accordance with GAAP.

Reconciliation of Net Income/(Loss) to Adjusted EBITDA:





First Quarter

Second Quarter

Third Quarter

Fourth Quarter

Full Year 2021

















Net income $ 24



$ 68













Provision for income taxes 11



25













Depreciation and amortization 24



24













Interest expense, net 28



22













Early extinguishment of debt (a) —



18













Stock-based compensation expense 5



8













Development advance notes amortization (b) 2



2













Separation-related expenses (c) 2



1













Foreign currency impact of highly inflationary countries (d) 1



—













Adjusted EBITDA $ 97



$ 168

































2020

















Net income/(loss) $ 22



$ (174)



$ 27



$ (7)



$ (132)

Provision for/(benefit from) income taxes 9



(48)



15



(2)



(26)

Depreciation and amortization 25



25



24



24



98

Interest expense, net 25



28



29



30



112

Stock-based compensation expense 4



5



5



5



19

Development advance notes amortization (b) 2



2



2



2



9

Impairments, net (e) —



206



—



—



206

Restructuring costs (f) 13



16



—



5



34

Transaction-related expenses, net (g) 8



5



—



—



12

Separation-related expenses (c) 1



—



—



1



2

Foreign currency impact of highly inflationary countries (d) —



—



1



—



2

Adjusted EBITDA $ 109



$ 66



$ 103



$ 58



$ 336





















2019

Net income $ 21



$ 26



$ 45



$ 64



$ 157

Provision for income taxes 5



10



21



14



50

Depreciation and amortization 29



27



26



28



109

Interest expense, net 24



26



25



25



100

Stock-based compensation expense 3



4



4



4



15

Development advance notes amortization (b) 2



2



2



2



8

Impairment, net (h) —



45



—



—



45

Contract termination costs (i) —



9



34



(1)



42

Restructuring costs (j) —



—



—



8



8

Transaction-related expenses, net (g) 7



11



12



10



40

Separation-related expenses (c) 21



1



—



—



22

Transaction-related item (k) —



—



20



—



20

Foreign currency impact of highly inflationary countries (d) 1



—



3



1



5

Adjusted EBITDA $ 113



$ 161



$ 192



$ 155



$ 621



____________________ NOTE: Amounts may not add due to rounding. (a) Relates to the redemption premium and non-cash expenses associated with the early redemption of the Company's 5.375% senior unsecured notes. These expenses were recorded in interest expense, net on the Company's income/(loss) statement. (b) Represents the non-cash amortization of development advance notes, which is now excluded from adjusted EBITDA to reflect how the Company's chief operating decision maker reviews operating performance. (c) Represents costs associated with the Company's spin-off from Wyndham Worldwide. (d) Relates to the foreign currency impact from hyper-inflation in Argentina, which is reflected in operating expenses on the income statement. (e) Represents a non-cash charge to reduce the carrying values of certain intangible assets to their fair values principally attributable to higher discount rates primarily resulting from increased share price volatility, partially offset by $3 million of cash proceeds from a previously impaired asset. (f) Represents charges associated with restructuring initiatives implemented in response to the effects on travel demand as a result of COVID-19. (g) Primarily relates to integration costs incurred in connection with the Company's acquisition of La Quinta. (h) Represents a non-cash charge associated with the termination of certain hotel-management arrangements. (i) Represents costs associated with the termination of certain hotel-management arrangements. (j) Represents a charge related to enhancing the Company's organizational efficiency and rationalizing our operations. (k) Represents the one-time fee credit related to the Company's agreement with CorePoint Lodging, which is reflected as a reduction to hotel management revenues on the income statement.

Table 7 (continued) WYNDHAM HOTELS & RESORTS NON-GAAP RECONCILIATIONS (In millions, except per share data)















Reconciliation of Net Income/(Loss) and Diluted Earnings/(Loss) Per Share to Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Diluted EPS:













Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,

2021

2020

2021

2020 Diluted earnings/(loss) per share $ 0.73



$ (1.86)



$ 0.99



$ (1.63)

















Net income/(loss) $ 68



$ (174)



$ 93



$ (152)

















Adjustments:













Early extinguishment of debt (a) 18



—



18



—

Acquisition-related amortization expense (b) 9



9



18



19

Separation-related expenses 1



—



3



1

Foreign currency impact of highly inflationary countries —



—



1



1

Impairments, net —



206



—



206

Restructuring costs —



16



—



29

Transaction-related expenses, net —



5



—



13

































Total adjustments before tax 28



236



40



269

Income tax provision (c) 7



53



10



61

Total adjustments after tax 21



183



30



208

Adjusted net income $ 89



$ 9



$ 123



$ 56

Adjustments - EPS impact 0.22



1.96



0.32



2.22

Adjusted diluted EPS $ 0.95



$ 0.10



$ 1.31



$ 0.59

















Diluted weighted average shares outstanding 94.1



93.3



93.9



93.6



____________________ (a) Relates to the redemption premium and non-cash expenses associated with the early redemption of the Company's 5.375% senior unsecured notes. These expenses were recorded in interest expense, net on the Company's income/(loss) statement. (b) Reflected in depreciation and amortization on the income/(loss) statement. (c) Reflects the estimated tax effects of the adjustments.

Table 8 WYNDHAM HOTELS & RESORTS 2021 OUTLOOK As of July 28, 2021 (In millions, except per share data)







2021 Outlook Fee-related and other revenues (a) $ 1,160 - 1,190 Adjusted EBITDA

525 - 535 Depreciation and amortization expense (b)

56 - 58 Development advance notes amortization expense

9 - 11 Stock-based compensation expense

27 - 29 Interest expense, net (c)

94 - 96 Adjusted income before income taxes

333 - 348 Income tax expense (d)

89 - 94 Adjusted net income $ 244 - 254





Adjusted diluted EPS $ 2.60 - 2.70





Diluted shares (e)

94.0





Marketing, reservation and loyalty funds

Break even





Capital expenditures

Approx. $40 Development advance notes

Approx. $40





Free cash flow conversion rate (f)

Approx. 55%





Year-over-Year Growth



Global RevPAR (g)

Approx. 40% Number of rooms

1% - 2%

____________________ (a) Includes $70 million of license fees, which reflects the minimum levels outlined in the underlying agreements. (b) Excludes amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets of $36 - $38 million. (c) Excludes charges relating to the early extinguishment of debt. (d) Outlook assumes an effective tax rate of approximately 27%. (e) Excludes the impact of any share repurchases in 2021. (f) Represents the percentage of adjusted EBITDA that is expected to produce free cash flow. Free cash flow plus capital expenditures equals net cash from operating activities. (g) Compared to 2019, outlook represents a 16% decline in global RevPAR.

In determining adjusted EBITDA, interest expense, net, adjusted income before income taxes, adjusted net income and adjusted diluted EPS, we exclude certain items which are otherwise included in determining the comparable GAAP financial measures. We are providing these measures on a non-GAAP basis only because, without unreasonable efforts, we are unable to predict with reasonable certainty the occurrence or amount of all the adjustments or other potential adjustments that may arise in the future during the forward-looking period, which can be dependent on future events that may not be reliably predicted. Based on past reported results, where one or more of these items have been applicable, such excluded items could be material, individually or in the aggregate, to the reported results.

Table 9 WYNDHAM HOTELS & RESORTS DEFINITIONS

Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Diluted EPS: Represents net income/(loss) and diluted earnings/(loss) per share excluding acquisition-related amortization, impairment charges, restructuring and related charges, contract termination costs, transaction-related items (acquisition-, disposition-, or separation-related) and foreign currency impacts of highly inflationary countries. The Company calculates the income tax effect of the adjustments using an estimated effective tax rate applicable to each adjustment.

Adjusted EBITDA: Represents net income/(loss) excluding net interest expense, depreciation and amortization, early extinguishment of debt charges, impairment charges, restructuring and related charges, contract termination costs, transaction-related items (acquisition-, disposition-, or separation-related), foreign currency impacts of highly inflationary countries, stock-based compensation expense, income taxes and development advance notes amortization. Adjusted EBITDA is a financial measure that is not recognized under U.S. GAAP and should not be considered as an alternative to net income/(loss) or other measures of financial performance or liquidity derived in accordance with U.S. GAAP. In addition, the Company's definition of adjusted EBITDA may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies.

During the first quarter of 2021, the Company modified the definition of adjusted EBITDA to exclude the amortization of development advance notes to reflect how the Company's chief operating decision maker reviews operating performance beginning in 2021. The Company has applied the modified definition of adjusted EBITDA to all periods presented.

Average Daily Rate (ADR): Represents the average rate charged for renting a lodging room for one day.

Average Occupancy Rate: Represents the percentage of available rooms occupied during the period.

Constant Currency: Represents a comparison eliminating the effects of foreign exchange rate fluctuations between periods (foreign currency translation) and the impact caused by any foreign exchange related activities (i.e., hedges, balance sheet remeasurements and/or adjustments).

Free Cash Flow: See Table 3 for definition.

Number of Rooms: Represents the number of rooms at the end of the period which are (i) either under franchise and/or management agreements or Company-owned and (ii) properties under affiliation agreements for which we receive a fee for reservation and/or other services provided.

RevPAR: Represents revenue per available room and is calculated by multiplying average occupancy rate by ADR.

Royalty Rate: Represents the average royalty rate earned on our franchised properties and is calculated by dividing total royalties, excluding the impact of amortization of development advance notes, by total room revenues.

