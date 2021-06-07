Wyndham Invites Travelers to Earn Up to Three Free Nights This Summer

"Enthusiasm for travel is shifting into high gear, with eager travelers mapping out a summer full of bucket-list getaways, weekend road trips and everything in between," said Eliot Hamlisch, EVP, Loyalty and Revenue Optimization at Wyndham Hotels & Resorts. "As they do, they can count on Wyndham and our hotels to be ready to welcome them back, reuniting them with their family members, colleagues and friends."

Through Wyndham's Stay Two Nights, Earn a Free Night promotion, Wyndham Rewards members who book direct and stay two consecutive nights or more can earn 6,500 bonus points upon completion of their stay. Bonus points, combined with the minimum 1,000 base points members earn on their qualified stays, equates to a free night in the form of 7,500 points. Members can take advantage of this promotion up to three times for a total of three free nights. Stays must be booked directly through Wyndham Rewards by September 2, 2021 and must be completed by September 6, 2021. Direct booking options include, among others, the Wyndham Hotels & Resorts mobile app, WyndhamRewards.com or calling any participating Wyndham Rewards hotel. Signing up for Wyndham Rewards is easy and non-members can quickly enroll as part of the booking process.

With thousands of hotels across a range of price points and destinations, Wyndham is ready to welcome travelers back this summer. Hotels continue to offer flexible booking policies, enhanced health and safety protocols through Count on Us®, and mobile check-in and checkout through Wyndham's award-winning mobile app. In addition, Wyndham Rewards members continue to enjoy an extension of current member benefits and paused points expiration through the end of this year. Learn more at www.wyndhamhotels.com/COVID-19.

About Wyndham Rewards

Named the number one hotel rewards program by readers of USA TODAY, Wyndham Rewards® is the world's most generous rewards program with more than 50,000 hotels, vacation club resorts and vacation rentals worldwide. Designed for the everyday traveler, members earn a guaranteed 1,000 points with every qualified stay and may redeem points for a wide range of rewards, including free nights at over 8,900 hotels or thousands of vacation club resorts and vacation rentals globally through affiliation with Wyndham Destinations and others. Wyndham Rewards has 87 million enrolled members around the globe. Join for free today at www.wyndhamrewards.com. You've earned this.

About Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE: WH) is the world's largest hotel franchising company by the number of properties, with over 8,900 hotels across nearly 95 countries on six continents. Through its network of approximately 797,000 rooms appealing to the everyday traveler, Wyndham commands a leading presence in the economy and midscale segments of the lodging industry. The Company operates a portfolio of 21 hotel brands, including Super 8®, Days Inn®, Ramada®, Microtel®, La Quinta®, Baymont®, Wingate®, AmericInn®, Hawthorn Suites®, Trademark Collection® and Wyndham®. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts is also a leading provider of hotel management services. The Company's award-winning Wyndham Rewards loyalty program offers 87 million enrolled members the opportunity to redeem points at thousands of hotels, vacation club resorts and vacation rentals globally. For more information, visit www.wyndhamhotels.com.

