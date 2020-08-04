Wyndham Looks to Drive Corporate Travel with Newly Expanded Wyndham Direct Program

Wyndham Direct is designed to help drive corporate bookings to hotels and simplify travel management for companies and their travelers. Using integrated virtual credit card technology from Corporate Spending Innovations (CSI), Wyndham Direct offers easier booking, faster billing and smarter business, supporting hotels as they work to attract small and medium-sized corporate business, grow market share and drive lower-cost reservations. By expanding across the Wyndham's three largest brands, the program now offers clients access to nearly 3,900 hotels across the economy through upper-midscale segments.

"Wyndham is leaving no stone unturned when it comes to helping our hotels drive more direct bookings, save time and get paid faster," said Carol Lynch, senior vice president of Global Sales for Wyndham. "Wyndham Direct is a comprehensive solution for our hotels that not only eases the strain on hotel teams, but also makes the client's experience easier and helps translate into revenues for our franchisees."

"CSI is excited to partner with Wyndham Hotels & Resorts to help power the Wyndham Direct Program and we look forward to providing an innovative, streamlined solution for Wyndham clients," said Juliann Pless, senior vice president, Travel Payment Solutions at CSI.

Client Convenience and Simplicity

Wyndham Direct offers small- and mid-sized companies a streamlined travel program alternative. It allows company travelers to make reservations directly through central channels using virtual credit card technology charged at check-out – just like a traditional credit card – with no credit card authorization needed. Companies receive a single monthly bill and have the ability to manage travel spend within the Wyndham Direct customer portal, complete with flexible custom reporting features.

Helping Hoteliers

Hotel owners also benefit from the virtually risk-free program from Wyndham by getting paid simply and quickly. Guest folio data is automatically sent to clients, saving time and manpower by eliminating the need to print and send invoices or spend time on collections. Additionally, Wyndham Direct offers robust reporting and data collection to streamline reconciliation processes, simplify and accelerate the payment process for hotel bookings, and help minimize disruptions during the check-in process.

Positively Impacting Business

Wyndham Direct elevates and differentiates Wyndham's value proposition for corporate travel accounts by offering a simple, client-centric solution allowing corporate travelers to book, pay and track their travel. Appealing to companies seeking simplicity in managing employee travel, Wyndham Direct helps increase market share and drive additional business from weekday road warriors across diverse industry segments such as oil and gas, construction, merchandising, transportation and more. Wyndham's sales team works one-on-one to attract relevant business, including relief and recovery business, targeting those likely to drive room nights to upper-midscale, midscale and economy hotels.

Wyndham continues to evolve to deliver value to franchisees and capture additional travel demand, including in the mobile space. The Company recently introduced its Instant Hold feature, which facilitates last-minute, on-the-go bookings, requiring only a guest's name and mobile number to reserve a room for the same day, with no credit card required. The innovation has been particularly critical as road trips continue to rise in popularity and booking windows have shortened during the pandemic, with guest adoption increasing from travelers seeking nearby hotels they can book with ease.

Expansion to new Brands

The Wyndham Direct program debuted at La Quinta by Wyndham hotels across the United States in March and Wyndham continues to expand the program to new brands, increasing its accessibility and footprint to economy hotels - a critical move as the company courts more diverse industries. By leveraging its scale and expansive U.S. presence in drive-to markets, Wyndham is proactively solving for customer's needs across multiple industries and services. The Company plans to roll out Wyndham Direct to all of its brands and hotels in the U.S. on the SynXisV3 PMS throughout 2020, with plans to further expand internationally in the future.

About Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE: WH) is the world's largest hotel franchising company by the number of properties, with over 9,000 hotels across approximately 90 countries on six continents. Through its network of 813,000 rooms appealing to the everyday traveler, Wyndham commands a leading presence in the economy and midscale segments of the lodging industry. The Company operates a portfolio of 20 hotel brands, including Super 8®, Days Inn®, Ramada®, Microtel®, La Quinta®, Baymont®, Wingate®, AmericInn®, Hawthorn Suites®, Trademark Collection® and Wyndham®. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts is also a leading provider of hotel management services. The Company's award-winning Wyndham Rewards loyalty program offers 84 million enrolled members the opportunity to redeem points at thousands of hotels, vacation club resorts and vacation rentals globally. For more information, visit www.wyndhamhotels.com.

About CSI

CSI provides innovative payment solutions to world-leading brands with their highly secure corporate payment solutions that include CSI Paysystems, CSI Travel, CSI Go, CSI Connect, CSI Invoice, and global-fleet fuel cards. Customers can automate 100% of B2B payables including virtual credit card, proprietary network, ACH, check, or foreign exchange with cross-border payments settled in local currency. CSI is part of Edenred, the global leader in payment solutions for the working world. From single- and multiple-use virtual cards with or without information systems integration to identified wire transfers and supplier payment platforms, the Corporate Payment services offered by Edenred enable companies of all sizes and in all industries to meet their specific payment needs. Edenred's flexible platforms simplify and secure clients' incoming and outgoing transactions, while also facilitating their payment reconciliation process.

